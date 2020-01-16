WPIAL team wrestling sectional matches set

Thursday, January 16, 2020 | 2:47 PM

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Hempfield’s Ethan Berginc wrestles an upside down Carter Dibert of Franklin Regional in the 113-pound weight class final during the 67th annual Westmoreland County Coaches Association wrestling tournament on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Kiski Area High School.

The WPIAL team wrestling regular season is complete.

The top three teams from each sub-section have qualified for the section tournaments Wednesday, Jan. 22.

The first-place teams in each of the two sub-sections will face the runners-up in the opposing sub-section with the two winners then doing battle for the section championship.

Meanwhile, the two third-place finishers in each sub-section will face off to determine the fifth qualifier from the section that will move on to the WPIAL playoffs.

The WPIAL will put together both the Class AAA and AA team wrestling playoff brackets Thursday, Jan. 23.

The district team playoffs are set for the week of Jan. 27.

Here are the team sectional matches. The semifinal matches will start at 6 p.m., with the finals and third-place matches at 7:30. The fifth-place matches will start at 7 p.m. at different sites.

Section 1-AAA

Semifinals at Hempfield

Norwin at Hempfield; Latrobe vs. Kiski Area

Fifth-place match

Franklin Regional at Greensburg Salem

Section 2-AAA

Semifinals at Mt. Lebanon

Thomas Jefferson at Mt. Lebanon; Peters Township vs. Connellsville

Fifth-place match

West Mifflin at Bethel Park

Section 3-AAA

Semifinals at North Allegheny

Butler at North Allegheny; Hampton vs. Seneca Valley

Fifth-place match

Pine-Richland at Fox Chapel

Section 4-AAA

Semifinals at Waynesburg Central

South Fayette at Waynesburg Central; Trinity vs. Canon-McMillan

Fifth-place match

West Allegheny at Chartiers Valley

Section 1-AA

Semifinals at McGuffey

South Park at McGuffey; Beth-Center vs. Burgettstown

Fifth-place match

Fort Cherry at West Greene

Section 2-AA

Semifinals at Quaker Valley

Freedom at Quaker Valley; Keystone Oaks vs. Laurel

Fifth-place match

Ellwood City at Hopewell

Section 3-AA

Semifinals at Elizabeth Forward

Highlands at Elizabeth Forward; Southmoreland vs. Burrell

Fifth-place match

Summit Academy at Mt. Pleasant

