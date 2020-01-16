WPIAL team wrestling sectional matches set
By:
Thursday, January 16, 2020 | 2:47 PM
The WPIAL team wrestling regular season is complete.
The top three teams from each sub-section have qualified for the section tournaments Wednesday, Jan. 22.
The first-place teams in each of the two sub-sections will face the runners-up in the opposing sub-section with the two winners then doing battle for the section championship.
Meanwhile, the two third-place finishers in each sub-section will face off to determine the fifth qualifier from the section that will move on to the WPIAL playoffs.
The WPIAL will put together both the Class AAA and AA team wrestling playoff brackets Thursday, Jan. 23.
The district team playoffs are set for the week of Jan. 27.
Here are the team sectional matches. The semifinal matches will start at 6 p.m., with the finals and third-place matches at 7:30. The fifth-place matches will start at 7 p.m. at different sites.
Section 1-AAA
Semifinals at Hempfield
Norwin at Hempfield; Latrobe vs. Kiski Area
Fifth-place match
Franklin Regional at Greensburg Salem
Section 2-AAA
Semifinals at Mt. Lebanon
Thomas Jefferson at Mt. Lebanon; Peters Township vs. Connellsville
Fifth-place match
West Mifflin at Bethel Park
Section 3-AAA
Semifinals at North Allegheny
Butler at North Allegheny; Hampton vs. Seneca Valley
Fifth-place match
Pine-Richland at Fox Chapel
Section 4-AAA
Semifinals at Waynesburg Central
South Fayette at Waynesburg Central; Trinity vs. Canon-McMillan
Fifth-place match
West Allegheny at Chartiers Valley
Section 1-AA
Semifinals at McGuffey
South Park at McGuffey; Beth-Center vs. Burgettstown
Fifth-place match
Fort Cherry at West Greene
Section 2-AA
Semifinals at Quaker Valley
Freedom at Quaker Valley; Keystone Oaks vs. Laurel
Fifth-place match
Ellwood City at Hopewell
Section 3-AA
Semifinals at Elizabeth Forward
Highlands at Elizabeth Forward; Southmoreland vs. Burrell
Fifth-place match
Summit Academy at Mt. Pleasant
Don Rebel hosts the Rebel Yell podcasts for HSSN.
