WPIAL to finalize spring championship sites, plans return to familiar venues

Monday, April 12, 2021 | 1:42 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Seton LaSalle’s Nick Vari (1) and Dom Popa hoist the championship trophy after defeating Serra Catholic in the WPIAL Class 2A final May 29, 2019, at Wild Things Park.

The WPIAL will finalize its championship sites for spring sports when the board meets Wednesday.

High school venues were used for fall and winter championships as the pandemic forced tight limits on gathering sizes, but spring sports are expected to return to many familiar sites including Wild Things Park in Washington for the baseball finals, WPIAL executive director Amy Scheuneman said.

All sites must be approved by the WPIAL board.

This will be the first time in two years that the WPIAL will crown spring sports champions. The season was canceled entirely last year because of the pandemic.

The WPIAL individual track and field championships return to Slippery Rock University on May 20.

However, Scheuneman said the WPIAL must solve some logistical challenges with the team track tournament, which traditionally brings together four boys and four girls teams at select venues. Under current covid-19 requirements for social distancing, the WPIAL may need to make alternate plans.

The WPIAL track committee meets Monday.

Gathering limits on outdoor events statewide increased to 50% of capacity April 4. Indoor events are capped at 25%.

Pending board approval, the lacrosse finals are May 26-27 at Robert Morris, according to the WPIAL calendar. The baseball finals are June 1-2 at Wild Things Park. The softball finals traditionally hosted by Cal (Pa.) are June 2-3.

Along with its monthly board meeting, the WPIAL also will host its annual meeting for school administrators Wednesday. Results from this year’s board of directors election will be announced along with winners of the league’s scholar-athlete awards.

