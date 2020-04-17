WPIAL Top 10: Longest basketball playoff streaks

By: George Guido
Friday, April 17, 2020 | 2:53 PM

Here are lists of the Top 10 schools with the longest WPIAL basketball playoff streaks:

Boys

School, Playoff streak, Years covered

1. Monessen, 39, 1982-2020

2. Blackhawk, 31, 1984-2014

3. Aliquippa, 24, 1997-2020

4. Penn Hills, 22, 1980-2001

5t. Jeannette, 18, 2003-2020

5t. North Catholic, 18, 2003-20

7. Beaver Falls, 17, 2001-17

8t. Aliquippa, 16, 1980-95

8t. Hampton, 16, 2005-20

10t. Uniontown, 15, 1991-2005

10t. Washington, 15, 1996-2010

Girls

School, Playoff streak, Years covered

1. North Catholic, 45, 1976-2020

2. Avonworth, 29, 1992-2020

3. Monessen, 25, 1990-2014

4t. Mars, 24, 1997-2020

4t. Oakland Catholic, 24, 1990-2013

4t. Serra Catholic, 24, 1989-2012

7t. Aliquippa, 21, 1979-99

7t. Mount Alvernia, 21, 1978-98

9t. Ford City, 20, 1996-2015

9t. Washington, 20, 2000-19

