WPIAL Top 10: Longest basketball playoff streaks
By:
Friday, April 17, 2020 | 2:53 PM
Here are lists of the Top 10 schools with the longest WPIAL basketball playoff streaks:
Boys
School, Playoff streak, Years covered
1. Monessen, 39, 1982-2020
2. Blackhawk, 31, 1984-2014
3. Aliquippa, 24, 1997-2020
4. Penn Hills, 22, 1980-2001
5t. Jeannette, 18, 2003-2020
5t. North Catholic, 18, 2003-20
7. Beaver Falls, 17, 2001-17
8t. Aliquippa, 16, 1980-95
8t. Hampton, 16, 2005-20
10t. Uniontown, 15, 1991-2005
10t. Washington, 15, 1996-2010
Girls
School, Playoff streak, Years covered
1. North Catholic, 45, 1976-2020
2. Avonworth, 29, 1992-2020
3. Monessen, 25, 1990-2014
4t. Mars, 24, 1997-2020
4t. Oakland Catholic, 24, 1990-2013
4t. Serra Catholic, 24, 1989-2012
7t. Aliquippa, 21, 1979-99
7t. Mount Alvernia, 21, 1978-98
9t. Ford City, 20, 1996-2015
9t. Washington, 20, 2000-19
