WPIAL Top 10: Longest basketball playoff streaks

By:

Friday, April 17, 2020 | 2:53 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Franklin Regional’s Ben Rosenberg ties up Monessen’s Taylon Lowe during their game Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at Franklin Regional High School.

Here are lists of the Top 10 schools with the longest WPIAL basketball playoff streaks:

Boys

School, Playoff streak, Years covered

1. Monessen, 39, 1982-2020

2. Blackhawk, 31, 1984-2014

3. Aliquippa, 24, 1997-2020

4. Penn Hills, 22, 1980-2001

5t. Jeannette, 18, 2003-2020

5t. North Catholic, 18, 2003-20

7. Beaver Falls, 17, 2001-17

8t. Aliquippa, 16, 1980-95

8t. Hampton, 16, 2005-20

10t. Uniontown, 15, 1991-2005

10t. Washington, 15, 1996-2010

Girls

School, Playoff streak, Years covered

1. North Catholic, 45, 1976-2020

2. Avonworth, 29, 1992-2020

3. Monessen, 25, 1990-2014

4t. Mars, 24, 1997-2020

4t. Oakland Catholic, 24, 1990-2013

4t. Serra Catholic, 24, 1989-2012

7t. Aliquippa, 21, 1979-99

7t. Mount Alvernia, 21, 1978-98

9t. Ford City, 20, 1996-2015

9t. Washington, 20, 2000-19

Tags: Aliquippa, Avonworth, Beaver Falls, Blackhawk, Ford City, Hampton, Jeannette, Mars, Monessen, North Catholic, Oakland Catholic, Penn Hills, Serra Catholic, Uniontown, Washington