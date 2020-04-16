WPIAL Top 10: Most basketball championships won

By: George Guido
Thursday, April 16, 2020 | 10:26 AM

Here are lists of the Top 10 schools with the most WPIAL basketball championships:

Boys

School, Championships, First, Most recent

1t. Farrell, 13, 1951, 1992

1t. New Castle, 13, 1927, 2019

3t. Aliquippa, 12, 1949, 2016

3t. Duquesne, 12, 1928, 2005

5. Beaver Falls, 10, 1970, 2016

6. Blackhawk, 9, 1986, 2008

7t. Midland, 8, 1965, 1979

7t. Monessen, 8, 1919, 2017

7t. Sto-Rox, 8, 1981, 2002

7t. Uniontown, 8, 1925, 2002

Girls

School, Championships, First, Most recent

1. North Catholic, 20, 1978, 2020

2. Vincentian Academy, 11, 1996, 2018

3t. Mount Alvernia, 8, 1980, 2008

3t. Penn Hills, 8, 1986, 1995

5t. Blackhawk, 7, 1996, 2015

5t. Seton LaSalle, 7, 1983, 2015

7t. Avonworth, 6, 1976, 2005

7t. Geibel Catholic, 6, 1984, 1998

7t. Oakland Catholic, 6, 1999, 2006

7t. Upper St. Clair, 6, 1973, 2008

