WPIAL Top 10: Most basketball championships won
Thursday, April 16, 2020 | 10:26 AM
Here are lists of the Top 10 schools with the most WPIAL basketball championships:
Boys
School, Championships, First, Most recent
1t. Farrell, 13, 1951, 1992
1t. New Castle, 13, 1927, 2019
3t. Aliquippa, 12, 1949, 2016
3t. Duquesne, 12, 1928, 2005
5. Beaver Falls, 10, 1970, 2016
6. Blackhawk, 9, 1986, 2008
7t. Midland, 8, 1965, 1979
7t. Monessen, 8, 1919, 2017
7t. Sto-Rox, 8, 1981, 2002
7t. Uniontown, 8, 1925, 2002
Girls
School, Championships, First, Most recent
1. North Catholic, 20, 1978, 2020
2. Vincentian Academy, 11, 1996, 2018
3t. Mount Alvernia, 8, 1980, 2008
3t. Penn Hills, 8, 1986, 1995
5t. Blackhawk, 7, 1996, 2015
5t. Seton LaSalle, 7, 1983, 2015
7t. Avonworth, 6, 1976, 2005
7t. Geibel Catholic, 6, 1984, 1998
7t. Oakland Catholic, 6, 1999, 2006
7t. Upper St. Clair, 6, 1973, 2008
