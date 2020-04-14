WPIAL Top 10: Most basketball playoff appearances
Tuesday, April 14, 2020 | 4:20 PM
Here are lists of the Top 10 schools with the most WPIAL basketball playoff seasons:
School, Playoff seasons, First, Most recent
Boys
1. Uniontown, 69, 1925, 2020
2t. Monessen, 64, 1919, 2020
2t. Washington, 64, 1931, 2020
4. Aliquippa, 60, 1929, 2020
5. Mt. Lebanon, 51, 1932, 2020
6. Ford City, 49, 1921, 2015
7t. Beaver Falls, 48, 1917, 2020
7t. McKeesport, 48, 1920, 2020
9. Penn Hills, 47, 1955, 2020
10t. Jeannette, 46, 1949, 2020
10t. New Castle, 46, 1926, 2020
Girls
1. Avonworth 45 1973 2020
1. North Catholic, 45, 1976, 2020
3t. Greensburg Central Catholic, 39, 1981, 2020
3t. Mt. Lebanon, 39, 1974, 2020
5. Seton LaSalle, 38, 1981, 2020
6. Washington, 37, 1978, 2019
7t. Elizabeth Forward, 36, 1974, 2020
7t. Mars, 36, 1975, 2020
7t. Serra Catholic, 36, 1980, 2020
10. Bishop Canevin, 35, 1976, 2020
Note: Includes section tiebreaker games played prior to 1978
