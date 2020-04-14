WPIAL Top 10: Most basketball playoff appearances

By:

Tuesday, April 14, 2020 | 4:20 PM

Ben Bamford | Mon Valley Independent Uniontown’s Keondre Deshields (1) blocks the shot of Belle Vernon’s Devin Whitlock on Jan. 24, 2020.

Here are lists of the Top 10 schools with the most WPIAL basketball playoff seasons:

School, Playoff seasons, First, Most recent

Boys

1. Uniontown, 69, 1925, 2020

2t. Monessen, 64, 1919, 2020

2t. Washington, 64, 1931, 2020

4. Aliquippa, 60, 1929, 2020

5. Mt. Lebanon, 51, 1932, 2020

6. Ford City, 49, 1921, 2015

7t. Beaver Falls, 48, 1917, 2020

7t. McKeesport, 48, 1920, 2020

9. Penn Hills, 47, 1955, 2020

10t. Jeannette, 46, 1949, 2020

10t. New Castle, 46, 1926, 2020

Girls

1. Avonworth 45 1973 2020

1. North Catholic, 45, 1976, 2020

3t. Greensburg Central Catholic, 39, 1981, 2020

3t. Mt. Lebanon, 39, 1974, 2020

5. Seton LaSalle, 38, 1981, 2020

6. Washington, 37, 1978, 2019

7t. Elizabeth Forward, 36, 1974, 2020

7t. Mars, 36, 1975, 2020

7t. Serra Catholic, 36, 1980, 2020

10. Bishop Canevin, 35, 1976, 2020

Note: Includes section tiebreaker games played prior to 1978

Tags: Aliquippa, Avonworth, Beaver Falls, Bishop Canevin, Elizabeth Forward, Ford City, Greensburg C.C., Jeannette, Mars, McKeesport, Monessen, Mt. lebanon, New Castle, Penn Hills, Serra Catholic, Seton La Salle, Uniontown, Washington