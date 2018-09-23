WPIAL volleyball rankings for week of Sept. 24, 2018

By:
Sunday, September 23, 2018 | 6:54 PM

Here’s a look at this week’s WPIAL volleyball rankings:

Class AAAA

Rank, Team, Record, Previous

1. North Allegheny, 7-0, 1

2. Baldwin, 6-0, 3

3. Bethel Park, 7-1, NR

4. Oakland Catholic, 6-2, 5

5. Pine-Richland, 5-1, 2

Out: Hempfield, 5-2, 4

Class AAA

1. Knoch, 8-0, 1

2. Central Valley, 6-1, 3

3. Thomas Jefferson, 7-0, 4

4. Armstrong, 6-1, 2

5. South Fayette, 7-1, NR

Out: Chartiers Valley, 5-2, 5

Class AA

1. Freeport, 5-1, 1

2. North Catholic, 7-0, 2

3. Neshannock, 5-0, 3

4. Serra Catholic, 5-1, 4

5. OLSH, 5-1, 5

Out: None

Class A

1. Bishop Canevin, 7-2, 1

2. Greensburg C.C., 5-3, 3

3. Brentwood, 6-0, 5

4. Carmichaels, 6-0, NR

5. Geibel Catholic, 5-2, 2

Out: Beaver County Christian, 6-1, 4

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

  • Loading...

Recent Videos

Facebook

HSSN

Twitter

Instagram

click me