WPIAL volleyball rankings for week of Sept. 24, 2018
By: Tribune-Review
Sunday, September 23, 2018 | 6:54 PM
Here’s a look at this week’s WPIAL volleyball rankings:
Class AAAA
Rank, Team, Record, Previous
1. North Allegheny, 7-0, 1
2. Baldwin, 6-0, 3
3. Bethel Park, 7-1, NR
4. Oakland Catholic, 6-2, 5
5. Pine-Richland, 5-1, 2
Out: Hempfield, 5-2, 4
Class AAA
1. Knoch, 8-0, 1
2. Central Valley, 6-1, 3
3. Thomas Jefferson, 7-0, 4
4. Armstrong, 6-1, 2
5. South Fayette, 7-1, NR
Out: Chartiers Valley, 5-2, 5
Class AA
1. Freeport, 5-1, 1
2. North Catholic, 7-0, 2
3. Neshannock, 5-0, 3
4. Serra Catholic, 5-1, 4
5. OLSH, 5-1, 5
Out: None
Class A
1. Bishop Canevin, 7-2, 1
2. Greensburg C.C., 5-3, 3
3. Brentwood, 6-0, 5
4. Carmichaels, 6-0, NR
5. Geibel Catholic, 5-2, 2
Out: Beaver County Christian, 6-1, 4
Tags: Armstrong, Baldwin, Bethel Park, Bishop Canevin, Brentwood, Carmichaels, Central Valley, Freeport, Geibel, Greensburg C.C., Knoch, Neshannock, North Allegheny, Oakland Catholic, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, Pine-Richland, Serra Catholic
- Loading...