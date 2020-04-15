WPIAL wrestling champ Ryan Michaels of Elizabeth Forward headed to Pitt

Wednesday, April 15, 2020 | 3:42 PM

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Elizabeth Forward’s Ryan Michaels takes the mat during the parade of champions before wrestling in the 120-pound Class AA finals March 7, 2020 at the PIAA wrestling championships at the Giant Center in Hershey.

Less than two weeks after reopening his recruitment, two-time WPIAL champion Ryan Michaels of Elizabeth Forward made a new college choice. He’s going to Pitt.

Michaels, who went 123-11 in high school, announced his commitment via Twitter on Wednesday afternoon.

Michaels originally committed to Campbell but rethought his decision after coach Cary Kolat left the North Carolina school to take over the program at Navy. Michaels had considered Pitt one of his finalists when making his original decision.

As a senior, Michaels went 45-3, rolled to a Class AA WPIAL title and finished second in the state at 120 pounds.

I am excited to announce my commitment to The University of Pittsburgh to further my academic and wrestling career #H2P ???????? pic.twitter.com/pmqG7mp33Q — Ryan Michaels (@RyanMicBOSS) April 15, 2020

