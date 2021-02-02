WPIAL wrestling notebook: Franklin Regional stays hot

By:

Tuesday, February 2, 2021 | 5:43 PM

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Franklin Regional’s Carter Dibert wrestles Connellsville’s Mason Prinkey last year at states.

Franklin Regional maintained its hold on the No. 4 position in the Class AAA Trib HSSN team wrestling rankings by winning the North Allegheny Duals on Jan. 30.

The Panthers went 5-0 and improved to 16-3 overall.

Waynesburg is still ranked No. 1 followed by Seneca Valley and Hempfield.

Franklin Regional defeated Mars (78-0), North Hills (63-9), Upper St. Clair (65-9), Chartiers Valley (66-6) and No. 5 North Allegheny (30-25).

Freshman Ty Kapusta’s pin at 106 pounds clinched the win over North Allegheny for the Panthers despite missing two starters.

Senior Carter Dibert went 5-0, and junior Finn Solomon was 5-0 including wins against two top 4 seeded wrestlers — Chartiers Valley sophomore Dylan Evans, 1-0, and North Allegheny senior Max Stedeford, 6-4.

Franklin Regional also welcomed back senior Mario Sarnic, who was 4-1. Sarnic missed the 2019-20 season while recovering from a football injury and the early part of this season with a different injury.

Powerade standouts

There were numerous wrestlers who shined at the annual Powerade Tournament on Jan. 29.

Bringing home titles were Latrobe sophomore Vinny Kilkeary (113 pounds), South Park senior Joey Fischer (120), Waynesburg junior Cole Homet (138), Waynesburg senior Wyatt Henson (145), Seneca Valley senior Alejandro Herrera-Rondon (152), Kiski Area junior Enzo Morlacci (160) and Hempfield senior heavyweight Isaiah Vance.

Others that drew attention were Seneca Valley junior Tyler Chappell (second at 106), Hempfield senior Ethan Berginc (third at 126), Norwin junior Chase Kranitz (second at 160), Blackhawk senior Kenny Duschek (fourth at 145), Frazier freshman Rune Lawrence (second at 172) and Mt. Pleasant junior Dayton Pitzer (second at 215).

Century mark

Several WPIAL wrestlers have reached the 100-win milestone this season. They include Norwin senior John Altieri and junior Chase Kranitz; Hempfield senior Ethan Berginc, Thomas Jefferson seniors Kale Buckiso and Michael Zacur, Laurel senior Mitch Miles and Waynesburg junior Cole Homet.

West Super Regional sites

The sites of the PIAA West Super Regional have been decided.

According to Canon-McMillan athletic director Frank Vulcano Jr., the Class AAA West Super Regional will be held March 6 at Altoona Area High School.

The Class AA West Super Regional will be at Indiana University of Pa., which will play host to the PIAA Southwest Regional on Feb. 27.

The top eight from the Super Regional advance to Hershey for the state tournament March 12-13.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Franklin Regional