WPIAL wrestling notebook: Greensburg Salem celebrating 800th win

Tuesday, February 8, 2022 | 6:01 AM

Addie Shaw, the daughter of former Southmoreland coach Ray Shaw, won a state title in South Carolina.

Greensburg Salem Athletic Department has quite a celebration planned for Wednesday’s match against Ringgold.

First, the district will celebrate the team’s 800th victory milestone, which occurred Dec. 18 when the Golden Lions defeated Gateway, 54-18.

More than 100 alumni and three previous coaches (Rob Waller, Daryl Kelvington and Bill Alexander) along with past PIAA champions Phil Detore (1965), Mickey Kenney (1970), Ken Parsley (1978), Brian Kapusta (1989-90), Jeff Kapusta (1992), Vertus Jones (1995), Greg Jones (2000) and Donnie Jones (2003-04) and numerous NCAA All-Americans will be in attendance.

Wrestlers from the Junior Olympic program will also be honored.

The celebration will begin at 6:30 p.m. followed by senior night activities and then the match.

“There could be four generations of wrestlers in attendance,” Greensburg Salem athletic director Frank Sundry said. “It should be a great night and entertaining.”

Shaw wins state title

Indian Land Middle School (S.C.) wrestler Addie Shaw won a state championship at the Carolina Invitational on Jan. 29. The daughter of Dayna and Ray Shaw, the former Greensburg Salem wrestler and Southmoreland coach, she defeated teammate Madison Bailey, 11-2, in the finals.

She is the first girl in the middle school program to win a state title at the annual middle school and junior varsity state tournament.

Shaw, an eighth grader, was the 100-pound state champion. Shaw (8-4) was 3-0 with two pins and an 11-2 major decision. This is her first year competing.

Butler knocking on door

The Butler wrestling team has yet to reach the WPIAL Class 3A team semifinals, but it’s getting there.

The Golden Tornado (16-4) gave No. 3 Latrobe a good run in the quarterfinals before falling 39-26.

“We’re getting close,” Butler coach Scott Stoner said. “The kids are working hard. We want to get there.”

Stoner is a Southmoreland graduate.

Butler’s losses were to Grundy (Va.), Benton, North Allegheny and Latrobe.

“I knew it would be a close battle,” Latrobe coach Mark Mears said. “Fortunately we were able to neutralize some of their better wrestlers with ours. Against a different team, they might have gotten to the finals.”

Butler was missing senior Cooper Baxter from the lineup.

Century club

Waynesburg juniors Mac Church and Rocco Welsh each captured their 100th career wins in the WPIAL Class 3A championship match against Connellsville.

The Raiders won their third consecutive title by defeating the Falcons, 35-18.

Church defeated Chad Ozias, 7-3, at 132 pounds. Welch had a technical fall win against Zac Bigam at 172.

Tags: Butler, Greensburg Salem, Southmoreland, Waynesburg