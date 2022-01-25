WPIAL wrestling notebook: Greensburg Salem’s McChesney wins heavyweight showdown

Tuesday, January 25, 2022

Greensburg Salem's Billy McChesney paces alongside the mat before competing in the Class 3A semifinals during last year's state tournament.

Greensburg Salem senior heavyweight Bill McChesney breezed to the title at the Burgettstown tournament on Saturday.

McChesney had three pins under 32 seconds, the fastest coming in 16 seconds.

He then defeated Washington senior Cam Carter-Green, 7-2, in the finals in a battle of the top heavyweights in the Trib HSSN rankings. McChesney is No. 1 in Class 3A and Carter-Green is No. 1 in Class 2A.

Burgettstown, ranked No. 3 in Class 2A, won the tournament with 217.5 points and three champions.

Class 3A West Allegheny was second with 179 points and three champions. Chartiers Valley was the only other team to have multiple champions. The Colts had two.

Winning titles were Burgettstown’s Parker Sentipal (106), Gaven Suica (126) and Joey Sentipal (132), West Allegheny’s Ty Watters (145), Nico Taddy (152) and Shawn Taylor (160), Chartiers Valley’s Brady Joling (113) and Josh Sarasnick (215), Conneaut’s Hunter Gould (120), Central Valley’s Ambrose Boni (138), Maplewood’s Logan Gross (172) and Greenville’s Cole Karpinski (189).

Stoner reaches milestone

Butler wrestling coach Scott Stoner, a 1986 Southmoreland grad, reached the 400-win mark in his career recently. This is his 29th season.

He has made Butler a consistent winner.

Stoner’s Golden Tornado team is 14-2 overall and will face Pine-Richland on Wednesday in the WPIAL Class 3A Section 3 team tournament. West Allegheny faces North Allegheny in the other match, and the winners will square off for the section title.

Stoner reached the milestone at the Virginia Duals. He is now 406-182.

Butler went 4-1 in both the Virginia Duals and the Bison Duals at Clearfield this past weekend.

He is the fifth coach in WPIAL history to reach the 400-win milestone.

Stoner joins former Kiski Area and Burrell coach Chuck Tursky (505-143-2), the late Tom Dolde Sr. (228-137-6), former Fox Chapel and Central Catholic coach Ron Frank (420-290-7) and former McGuffey coach Mark Caffrey (417-108).

Junior high champs

Franklin Regional had 14 placewinners including one champion and captured the 2022 Westmoreland County Junior High tournament with 188 points.

Kiski Area finished second with 184 points. The Cavaliers had 10 placewinners and three champions while Penn-Trafford was third with 175 points and nine placewinners including three champions.

Burrell, Derry and Mt. Pleasant each had two champions, while Latrobe had one champion.

Franklin Regional’s winner was Cohen Buccicone at 115 pounds. He defeated Burrell’s Jacob Stewart, 3-2.

Kiski Area’s champions were Luke Geltz (155), Cooper Roscosky (170) and James Grimm (250). Geltz pinned Latrobe’s Chase McIntyre, Roscosky topped Parker Guy of Penn-Trafford, 7-1, and Grimm defeated teammate Kade McClain, 3-0.

Penn-Trafford’s winners were Luke DeSantis (101), Logan Matrisch (122) and Dylan Clayton (138). DeSantis defeated Franklin Regional’s Michael Ruane, 7-2, Matrisch pinned Mt. Pleasant’s Stephen Predajna, and Clayton pinned Kiski Area’s Amar Wright.

Burrell’s winners were Julian Bertucci (108) and Cam Baker (94). Bertucci pinned Belle Vernon’s Colby Hibner, and Baker pinned Franklin Regional’s Chase Smith.

Derry’s winners were Mason Horwat (130) and Anthony Mucci (87). Horwat pinned Franklin Regional’s Jude Gentile, and Mucci downed Hempfield’s Nate Caracciolo, 10-3.

Mt. Pleasant’s champions were Dylan Pitzer (190) and Vito Barravecchio (210). Pitzer defeated Abrham Taylor of Kiski Area, 6-0, and Barravecchio pinned Rider Ekas of Kiski Area.

Latrobe’s champion was Hunter Snyder (145). He defeated Derry’s Brady Brown, 6-2.

Hempfield’s winner was Nico Kapusta (80), who defeated Titus Colangelo of Franklin Regional, 4-0.

