WPIAL wrestling realignment takes geographical approach
Monday, February 17, 2020 | 7:30 PM
The WPIAL board approved new wrestling sections Monday based more on geography and less on competitive balance.
As a result, Class AAA will have a much different alignment next season, said Canon-McMillan athletic director Frank Vulcano, chairman of the wrestling committee. Nineteen of the 45 teams are moving to a new section for the 2020-21 season, and 29 teams find themselves in a new subsection.
Class AA had fewer changes.
Vulcano said committee members agreed some of the current travel requirements didn’t make sense. For example, Canon-McMillan drove past South Hills schools this winter to share a section with New Castle.
The decision to shorten travel times matches an approach the WPIAL has taken with other sports.
The new wrestling alignment has 45 teams in Class AAA and 36 in Class AA. Waynesburg, which won the WPIAL Class AAA team title Feb. 1, is voluntarily remaining in the larger classification despite a Class AA enrollment. Waynesburg and WPIAL semifinalist Canon-McMillan were previously in the same section but now they also share a subsection.
Two teams will move up to Class AAA (Beaver, Highlands) and three teams drop to AA (Ambridge, Knoch, Montour).
ALIGNMENTS
Class AAA
Section 1-A
Armstrong, Fox Chapel, Hampton, Highlands, Indiana, Kiski Area
Section 1-B
Franklin Regional, Gateway, Penn Hills, Penn-Traford, Plum, Woodland Hills
Section 2-A
Albert Gallatin, Baldwin, Belle Vernon, Connellsville, Thomas Jefferson, West Mifflin
Section 2-B
Greensburg Salem, Hempfield, Latrobe, McKeesport, Norwin
Section 3-A
Beaver, Butler, Moon, New Castle, Seneca Valley, West Allegheny
Section 3-B
Mars, North Allegheny, North Hills, Pine-Richland, Shaler
Section 4-A
Canon-McMillan, Chartiers Valley, South Fayette, Trinity, Waynesburg
Section 4-B
Bethel Park, Central Catholic, Mt. Lebanon, Peters Township, Ringgold, Upper St. Clair
Class AA
Section 1-A
Burgettstown, Chartiers-Houston, Fort Cherry, Keystone Oaks, South Park, Washington
Section 1-B
Bentworth, Beth-Center, Frazier, Jefferson-Morgan, McGuffey, West Greene
Section 2-A
Ambridge, Blackhawk, Central Valley, Ellwood City, Freedom, Laurel
Section 2-B
Avonworth, Carlynton, Hopewell, Montour, Quaker Valley, South Side
Section 3-A
Burrell, Knoch, Riverview, South Allegheny, Summit Academy, Valley
Section 3-B
Derry, Elizabeth Forward, Ligonier Valley, Mt. Pleasant, Southmoreland, Yough
