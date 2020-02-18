WPIAL wrestling realignment takes geographical approach

Monday, February 17, 2020 | 7:30 PM

Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review Canon-McMillan’s Tanner Rohaley wrestles Seneca Valley’s Aidan Hayes during the WPIAL Class AAA wrestling team championship semifinal at Norwin High School on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020.

The WPIAL board approved new wrestling sections Monday based more on geography and less on competitive balance.

As a result, Class AAA will have a much different alignment next season, said Canon-McMillan athletic director Frank Vulcano, chairman of the wrestling committee. Nineteen of the 45 teams are moving to a new section for the 2020-21 season, and 29 teams find themselves in a new subsection.

Class AA had fewer changes.

Vulcano said committee members agreed some of the current travel requirements didn’t make sense. For example, Canon-McMillan drove past South Hills schools this winter to share a section with New Castle.

The decision to shorten travel times matches an approach the WPIAL has taken with other sports.

The new wrestling alignment has 45 teams in Class AAA and 36 in Class AA. Waynesburg, which won the WPIAL Class AAA team title Feb. 1, is voluntarily remaining in the larger classification despite a Class AA enrollment. Waynesburg and WPIAL semifinalist Canon-McMillan were previously in the same section but now they also share a subsection.

Two teams will move up to Class AAA (Beaver, Highlands) and three teams drop to AA (Ambridge, Knoch, Montour).

ALIGNMENTS

Class AAA

Section 1-A

Armstrong, Fox Chapel, Hampton, Highlands, Indiana, Kiski Area

Section 1-B

Franklin Regional, Gateway, Penn Hills, Penn-Traford, Plum, Woodland Hills

Section 2-A

Albert Gallatin, Baldwin, Belle Vernon, Connellsville, Thomas Jefferson, West Mifflin

Section 2-B

Greensburg Salem, Hempfield, Latrobe, McKeesport, Norwin

Section 3-A

Beaver, Butler, Moon, New Castle, Seneca Valley, West Allegheny

Section 3-B

Mars, North Allegheny, North Hills, Pine-Richland, Shaler

Section 4-A

Canon-McMillan, Chartiers Valley, South Fayette, Trinity, Waynesburg

Section 4-B

Bethel Park, Central Catholic, Mt. Lebanon, Peters Township, Ringgold, Upper St. Clair

Class AA

Section 1-A

Burgettstown, Chartiers-Houston, Fort Cherry, Keystone Oaks, South Park, Washington

Section 1-B

Bentworth, Beth-Center, Frazier, Jefferson-Morgan, McGuffey, West Greene

Section 2-A

Ambridge, Blackhawk, Central Valley, Ellwood City, Freedom, Laurel

Section 2-B

Avonworth, Carlynton, Hopewell, Montour, Quaker Valley, South Side

Section 3-A

Burrell, Knoch, Riverview, South Allegheny, Summit Academy, Valley

Section 3-B

Derry, Elizabeth Forward, Ligonier Valley, Mt. Pleasant, Southmoreland, Yough

