WPIAL wrestling standings through Dec. 11, 2019

By:

Thursday, December 12, 2019 | 4:54 PM

Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review Kiski Area’s Dom Giordano (bottom) competes in the Eastern Area Invitational Wrestling Tournament Dec. 6, 2019, at Gateway.

Here is the latest WPIAL team wrestling standings for the 2019-20 season through Dec. 11.

The top three teams from each sub-section qualify for the section tournaments.

The top team in each sub-section faces the runner-up in the opposing sub-section with the two winners then doing battle for the section championship, while the two third-place finishers face off to determine the fifth qualifier from that section that will move on to the WPIAL playoffs.

The team sectionals are Jan. 22.

Team, sub-section record

Class AAA

Section 1A

Franklin Regional, 1-0

Kiski Area, 1-0

Plum, 1-0

Central Catholic, 0-1

Norwin, 0-1

Penn-Trafford, 0-1

Section 1B

Greensburg Salem, 1-0

Hempfield, 1-0

Latrobe, 1-0

Gateway, 0-1

Penn Hills, 0-1

Woodland Hills, 0-1

Section 2A

Albert Gallatin, 1-0

Connellsville, 1-0

Thomas Jefferson, 1-0

Belle Vernon, 0-1

McKeesport, 0-1

West Mifflin, 0-1

Section 2B

Bethel Park, 1-0

Mt. Lebanon, 1-0

Baldwin, 0-0

Peters Township, 0-0

Ringgold, 0-1

Upper St. Clair, 0-1

Section 3A

Butler, 1-0

Mars, 1-0

Seneca Valley, 1-0

Armstrong, 0-1

Knoch, 0-1

Pine-Richland, 0-1

Section 3B

Hampton, 1-0

Indiana, 1-0

North Allegheny, 1-0

Fox Chapel, 0-1

North Hills, 0-1

Shaler, 0-1

Section 4A

Canon-McMillan, 1-0

West Allegheny, 1-0

South Fayette, 0-0

Ambridge, 0-1

New Castle, 0-1

Section 4B

Trinity, 1-0

Waynesburg Central, 1-0

Chartiers Valley, 0-0

Montour, 0-1

Moon, 0-1

Class AA

Section 1A

Burgettstown, 1-0

Fort Cherry, 1-0

Washington, 0-0

Chartiers-Houston, 0-1

South Park, 0-1

Section 1B

Beth-Center, 1-0

McGuffey, 1-0

Bentworth, 0-0

West Greene, 0-1

Jefferson-Morgan, 0-1

Section 2A

Ellwood City, 1-0

Freedom, 1-0

Laurel, 1-0

Beaver, 0-1

Blackhawk, 0-1

Central Valley, 0-1

Section 2B

Avonworth, 1-0

Keystone Oaks, 1-0

Quaker Valley, 1-0

Carlynton, 0-1

Hopewell, 0-1

South Side, 0-1

Section 3A

Burrell, 1-0

Highlands, 1-0

Summit Academy, 1-0

Riverview, 0-1

South Allegheny, 0-1

Valley, 0-1

Section 3B

Derry, 1-0

Elizabeth Forward, 1-0

Mt. Pleasant, 1-0

Frazier, 0-1

Southmoreland, 0-1

Yough, 0-1

Don Rebel hosts the Rebel Yell podcasts for HSSN.