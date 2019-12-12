WPIAL wrestling standings through Dec. 11, 2019
Thursday, December 12, 2019 | 4:54 PM
Here is the latest WPIAL team wrestling standings for the 2019-20 season through Dec. 11.
The top three teams from each sub-section qualify for the section tournaments.
The top team in each sub-section faces the runner-up in the opposing sub-section with the two winners then doing battle for the section championship, while the two third-place finishers face off to determine the fifth qualifier from that section that will move on to the WPIAL playoffs.
The team sectionals are Jan. 22.
Team, sub-section record
Class AAA
Section 1A
Franklin Regional, 1-0
Kiski Area, 1-0
Plum, 1-0
Central Catholic, 0-1
Norwin, 0-1
Penn-Trafford, 0-1
Section 1B
Greensburg Salem, 1-0
Hempfield, 1-0
Latrobe, 1-0
Gateway, 0-1
Penn Hills, 0-1
Woodland Hills, 0-1
Section 2A
Albert Gallatin, 1-0
Connellsville, 1-0
Thomas Jefferson, 1-0
Belle Vernon, 0-1
McKeesport, 0-1
West Mifflin, 0-1
Section 2B
Bethel Park, 1-0
Mt. Lebanon, 1-0
Baldwin, 0-0
Peters Township, 0-0
Ringgold, 0-1
Upper St. Clair, 0-1
Section 3A
Butler, 1-0
Mars, 1-0
Seneca Valley, 1-0
Armstrong, 0-1
Knoch, 0-1
Pine-Richland, 0-1
Section 3B
Hampton, 1-0
Indiana, 1-0
North Allegheny, 1-0
Fox Chapel, 0-1
North Hills, 0-1
Shaler, 0-1
Section 4A
Canon-McMillan, 1-0
West Allegheny, 1-0
South Fayette, 0-0
Ambridge, 0-1
New Castle, 0-1
Section 4B
Trinity, 1-0
Waynesburg Central, 1-0
Chartiers Valley, 0-0
Montour, 0-1
Moon, 0-1
Class AA
Section 1A
Burgettstown, 1-0
Fort Cherry, 1-0
Washington, 0-0
Chartiers-Houston, 0-1
South Park, 0-1
Section 1B
Beth-Center, 1-0
McGuffey, 1-0
Bentworth, 0-0
West Greene, 0-1
Jefferson-Morgan, 0-1
Section 2A
Ellwood City, 1-0
Freedom, 1-0
Laurel, 1-0
Beaver, 0-1
Blackhawk, 0-1
Central Valley, 0-1
Section 2B
Avonworth, 1-0
Keystone Oaks, 1-0
Quaker Valley, 1-0
Carlynton, 0-1
Hopewell, 0-1
South Side, 0-1
Section 3A
Burrell, 1-0
Highlands, 1-0
Summit Academy, 1-0
Riverview, 0-1
South Allegheny, 0-1
Valley, 0-1
Section 3B
Derry, 1-0
Elizabeth Forward, 1-0
Mt. Pleasant, 1-0
Frazier, 0-1
Southmoreland, 0-1
Yough, 0-1
