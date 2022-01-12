WPIAL wrestling standings through Jan. 10, 2022
Tuesday, January 11, 2022 | 9:43 PM
Class AAA
Section 1-A
Team, Section, Overall
Highlands, 3-0, 8-0
Kiski Area, 3-0, 7-1
Armstrong, 1-1, 1-1
Fox Chapel, 1-2, 2-6
Hampton, 0-2, 2-5
Indiana, 0-3, 0-3
Section 1-B
Franklin Regional, 2-0, 2-0
Gateway, 2-0, 3-3
Penn-Trafford, 1-0, 1-0
Plum, 2-1, 2-1
Penn Hills, 1-3, 1-5
Woodland Hills, 0-4, 1-15
Section 2-A
Connellsville, 3-0, 8-0
Albert Gallatin, 2-1, 2-1
Baldwin, 2-1, 2-1
Thomas Jefferson, 2-1, 6-5
Belle Vernon, 0-3, 0-3
West Mifflin, 0-3, 1-6
Section 2-B
Latrobe, 2-0, 3-0
Norwin, 2-0, 7-1
Hempfield, 2-1, 2-1
Greensburg Salem, 0-2, 5-2
McKeesport, 0-3, 0-3
Section 3-A
Butler, 3-0, 3-0
West Allegheny, 3-0, 7-1
Seneca Valley, 2-1, 2-1
Moon, 1-2, 3-5
Beaver, 0-3, 0-3
New Castle, 0-3, 0-4
Section 3-B
North Allegheny, 2-0, 2-0
Pine-Richland, 1-1, 2-1
Shaler, 1-1, 4-4
Mars, 0-1, 1-1
North Hills, 0-1, 3-4
Section 4-A
Canon-McMillan, 2-0, 4-0
Trinity, 2-0, 2-0
Waynesburg, 1-0, 2-0
South Fayette, 0-2, 1-2
Chartiers Valley, 0-3, 0-3
Section 4-B
Bethel Park, 3-0, 6-2
Peters Township, 3-0, 4-1
Mt. Lebanon, 1-2, 3-5
Ringgold, 1-2, 3-8
Upper St. Clair, 1-2, 2-6
Pittsburgh CC, 0-3, 5-8
Class AA
Section 1-A
Team, Section, Overall
Burgettstown, 3-0, 4-0
Chartiers-Houston, 3-0, 3-0
Fort Cherry, 2-1, 3-5
Washington, 1-2, 1-2
Keystone Oaks, 0-3, 0-3
South Park, 0-3, 0-3
Section 1-B
Beth-Center, 3-0, 7-1
Frazier, 2-1, 3-6
Jefferson-Morgan, 1-1, 5-2
McGuffey, 1-1, 3-4
West Greene, 1-2, 3-2
Bentworth, 0-3, 0-3
Section 2-A
Freedom, 0-0, 3-0
Laurel, 0-0, 1-0
Central Valley, 0-0, 4-2
Ellwood City, 0-0, 1-4
Ambridge, 0-0, 0-5
Blackhawk, 0-0, 0-0
Section 2-B
Quaker Valley, 3-0, 10-3
Carlynton, 2-1, 2-2
Montour, 2-1, 2-1
Hopewell, 1-2, 1-2
South Side, 1-2, 1-4
Avonworth, 0-3, 0-3
Section 3-A
Burrell, 3-0, 3-0
Knoch, 2-1, 2-2
Summit Academy, 2-1, 2-1
Valley, 1-1, 3-3
South Allegheny, 0-0, 0-0
North Catholic, 0-2, 0-2
Riverview, 0-3, 3-5
Section 3-B
Mt. Pleasant, 2-0, 6-2
Derry Area, 3-1, 6-3
Southmoreland, 3-1, 5-3
Ligonier Valley, 1-2, 2-2
Yough, 0-2, 0-7
Elizabeth Forward, 0-3, 0-3
