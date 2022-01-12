WPIAL wrestling standings through Jan. 10, 2022

Tuesday, January 11, 2022 | 9:43 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Highlands’ Brayden White works against Hampton’s Alan Danner at 138 pounds during their Section 1-3A match on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at Highlands.

Class AAA

Section 1-A

Team, Section, Overall

Highlands, 3-0, 8-0

Kiski Area, 3-0, 7-1

Armstrong, 1-1, 1-1

Fox Chapel, 1-2, 2-6

Hampton, 0-2, 2-5

Indiana, 0-3, 0-3

Section 1-B

Franklin Regional, 2-0, 2-0

Gateway, 2-0, 3-3

Penn-Trafford, 1-0, 1-0

Plum, 2-1, 2-1

Penn Hills, 1-3, 1-5

Woodland Hills, 0-4, 1-15

Section 2-A

Connellsville, 3-0, 8-0

Albert Gallatin, 2-1, 2-1

Baldwin, 2-1, 2-1

Thomas Jefferson, 2-1, 6-5

Belle Vernon, 0-3, 0-3

West Mifflin, 0-3, 1-6

Section 2-B

Latrobe, 2-0, 3-0

Norwin, 2-0, 7-1

Hempfield, 2-1, 2-1

Greensburg Salem, 0-2, 5-2

McKeesport, 0-3, 0-3

Section 3-A

Butler, 3-0, 3-0

West Allegheny, 3-0, 7-1

Seneca Valley, 2-1, 2-1

Moon, 1-2, 3-5

Beaver, 0-3, 0-3

New Castle, 0-3, 0-4

Section 3-B

North Allegheny, 2-0, 2-0

Pine-Richland, 1-1, 2-1

Shaler, 1-1, 4-4

Mars, 0-1, 1-1

North Hills, 0-1, 3-4

Section 4-A

Canon-McMillan, 2-0, 4-0

Trinity, 2-0, 2-0

Waynesburg, 1-0, 2-0

South Fayette, 0-2, 1-2

Chartiers Valley, 0-3, 0-3

Section 4-B

Bethel Park, 3-0, 6-2

Peters Township, 3-0, 4-1

Mt. Lebanon, 1-2, 3-5

Ringgold, 1-2, 3-8

Upper St. Clair, 1-2, 2-6

Pittsburgh CC, 0-3, 5-8

Class AA

Section 1-A

Team, Section, Overall

Burgettstown, 3-0, 4-0

Chartiers-Houston, 3-0, 3-0

Fort Cherry, 2-1, 3-5

Washington, 1-2, 1-2

Keystone Oaks, 0-3, 0-3

South Park, 0-3, 0-3

Section 1-B

Beth-Center, 3-0, 7-1

Frazier, 2-1, 3-6

Jefferson-Morgan, 1-1, 5-2

McGuffey, 1-1, 3-4

West Greene, 1-2, 3-2

Bentworth, 0-3, 0-3

Section 2-A

Freedom, 0-0, 3-0

Laurel, 0-0, 1-0

Central Valley, 0-0, 4-2

Ellwood City, 0-0, 1-4

Ambridge, 0-0, 0-5

Blackhawk, 0-0, 0-0

Section 2-B

Quaker Valley, 3-0, 10-3

Carlynton, 2-1, 2-2

Montour, 2-1, 2-1

Hopewell, 1-2, 1-2

South Side, 1-2, 1-4

Avonworth, 0-3, 0-3

Section 3-A

Burrell, 3-0, 3-0

Knoch, 2-1, 2-2

Summit Academy, 2-1, 2-1

Valley, 1-1, 3-3

South Allegheny, 0-0, 0-0

North Catholic, 0-2, 0-2

Riverview, 0-3, 3-5

Section 3-B

Mt. Pleasant, 2-0, 6-2

Derry Area, 3-1, 6-3

Southmoreland, 3-1, 5-3

Ligonier Valley, 1-2, 2-2

Yough, 0-2, 0-7

Elizabeth Forward, 0-3, 0-3

