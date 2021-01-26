WPIAL wrestling standings through Jan. 25, 2021
Tuesday, January 26, 2021 | 6:12 PM
Class AAA
Section 1-A
Fox Chapel 2-1 2-5
Hampton 2-2 4-9
Kiski Area 1-0 4-3
Armstrong 0-0 0-0
Indiana 0-0 0-0
Highlands 0-2 1-5
Section 1-B
Franklin Regional 4-0 11-3
Penn-Trafford 3-1 5-5
Gateway 0-1 0-2
Penn Hills 0-1 1-3
Woodland Hills 0-2 0-2
Plum 0-2 4-5
Section 2-A
Thomas Jefferson 4-0 8-1
Connellsville 1-0 1-3
West Mifflin 1-1 5-2
Albert Gallatin 1-2 1-6
Baldwin 1-2 1-2
Belle Vernon 0-3 0-3
Section 2-B
Hempfield 3-0 7-0
Latrobe 2-1 4-3
Norwin 1-1 3-1
Greensburg Salem 1-2 7-3
McKeesport 0-3 0-3
Section 3-A
Moon 2-0 5-2
Seneca Valley 2-0 13-1
Butler 1-1 8-2
Beaver 1-2 2-2
West Allegheny 0-0 0-0
New Castle 0-3 0-8
Section 3-B
North Allegheny 4-0 7-0
Mars 2-2 4-6
North Hills 2-2 5-2
Pine-Richland 2-2 5-4
Shaler 0-4 0-5
Section 4-A
Canon-McMillan 2-0 7-3
Waynesburg 2-0 7-0
South Fayette 1-1 1-4
Trinity 0-1 0-1
Chartiers Valley 0-1 0-1
Section 4-B
Peters Township 3-0 6-1
Mount Lebanon 2-0 2-12
Bethel Park 1-1 1-3
Ringgold 0-1 0-1
Central Catholic 0-2 0-6
Upper St. Clair 0-2 0-6
Class AA
Section 1-A
Burgettstown 4-0 8-0
South Park 3-1 3-1
Fort Cherry 2-1 4-6
Keystone Oaks 0-2 0-2
Washington 0-2 0-3
Chartiers-Houston 0-3 0-4
Section 1-B
Beth-Center 2-0 8-1
West Greene 2-0 3-1
McGuffey 1-0 2-0
Frazier 1-1 1-6
Jefferson-Morgan 1-3 1-4
Bentworth 0-3 0-4
Section 2-A
Laurel 2-0 11-3
Central Valley 1-0 1-1
Ambridge 0-0 0-0
Freedom 0-0 0-0
Ellwood City 0-1 4-5
Blackhawk 0-2 0-4
Section 2-B
Quaker Valley 3-0 8-5
Avonworth 2-1 3-2
Montour 2-1 2-1
Carlynton 1-2 2-3
Hopewell 0-1 0-1
South Side 0-3 0-3
Section 3-A
Burrell 2-0 5-1
Knoch 3-1 4-1
South Allegheny 1-1 2-1
Valley 1-1 1-1
Summit 0-0 0-0
Riverview 0-4 0-5
Section 3-B
Mt. Pleasant 4-0 6-3
Derry 2-1 3-7
Elizabeth Forward 2-2 4-5
Ligonier Valley 1-1 1-1
Southmoreland 1-2 7-6
Yough 0-4 0-4
