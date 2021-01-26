WPIAL wrestling standings through Jan. 25, 2021

Tuesday, January 26, 2021 | 6:12 PM

Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review Derry Area’s Ty Cymmerman pins Latrobe’s Payton Henry in 3:07 at 152 pounds on Jan. 18. Joe Makara is the official.

Class AAA

Section 1-A

Fox Chapel 2-1 2-5

Hampton 2-2 4-9

Kiski Area 1-0 4-3

Armstrong 0-0 0-0

Indiana 0-0 0-0

Highlands 0-2 1-5

Section 1-B

Franklin Regional 4-0 11-3

Penn-Trafford 3-1 5-5

Gateway 0-1 0-2

Penn Hills 0-1 1-3

Woodland Hills 0-2 0-2

Plum 0-2 4-5

Section 2-A

Thomas Jefferson 4-0 8-1

Connellsville 1-0 1-3

West Mifflin 1-1 5-2

Albert Gallatin 1-2 1-6

Baldwin 1-2 1-2

Belle Vernon 0-3 0-3

Section 2-B

Hempfield 3-0 7-0

Latrobe 2-1 4-3

Norwin 1-1 3-1

Greensburg Salem 1-2 7-3

McKeesport 0-3 0-3

Section 3-A

Moon 2-0 5-2

Seneca Valley 2-0 13-1

Butler 1-1 8-2

Beaver 1-2 2-2

West Allegheny 0-0 0-0

New Castle 0-3 0-8

Section 3-B

North Allegheny 4-0 7-0

Mars 2-2 4-6

North Hills 2-2 5-2

Pine-Richland 2-2 5-4

Shaler 0-4 0-5

Section 4-A

Canon-McMillan 2-0 7-3

Waynesburg 2-0 7-0

South Fayette 1-1 1-4

Trinity 0-1 0-1

Chartiers Valley 0-1 0-1

Section 4-B

Peters Township 3-0 6-1

Mount Lebanon 2-0 2-12

Bethel Park 1-1 1-3

Ringgold 0-1 0-1

Central Catholic 0-2 0-6

Upper St. Clair 0-2 0-6

Class AA

Section 1-A

Burgettstown 4-0 8-0

South Park 3-1 3-1

Fort Cherry 2-1 4-6

Keystone Oaks 0-2 0-2

Washington 0-2 0-3

Chartiers-Houston 0-3 0-4

Section 1-B

Beth-Center 2-0 8-1

West Greene 2-0 3-1

McGuffey 1-0 2-0

Frazier 1-1 1-6

Jefferson-Morgan 1-3 1-4

Bentworth 0-3 0-4

Section 2-A

Laurel 2-0 11-3

Central Valley 1-0 1-1

Ambridge 0-0 0-0

Freedom 0-0 0-0

Ellwood City 0-1 4-5

Blackhawk 0-2 0-4

Section 2-B

Quaker Valley 3-0 8-5

Avonworth 2-1 3-2

Montour 2-1 2-1

Carlynton 1-2 2-3

Hopewell 0-1 0-1

South Side 0-3 0-3

Section 3-A

Burrell 2-0 5-1

Knoch 3-1 4-1

South Allegheny 1-1 2-1

Valley 1-1 1-1

Summit 0-0 0-0

Riverview 0-4 0-5

Section 3-B

Mt. Pleasant 4-0 6-3

Derry 2-1 3-7

Elizabeth Forward 2-2 4-5

Ligonier Valley 1-1 1-1

Southmoreland 1-2 7-6

Yough 0-4 0-4

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .