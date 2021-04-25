WPIAL’s top tennis doubles teams set for gold rush
Sunday, April 25, 2021 | 8:50 PM
The WPIAL’s top Class AAA and Class AA boys doubles teams will go for gold Tuesday and Wednesday and also challenge for berths to the PIAA tournaments, slated for May 28 and 29 in Hershey.
The top three teams in Class AA and the top two in Class AAA will advance to states.
Class AAA
Tournament matches start at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Shady Side Academy and run through the semifinals before moving to North Allegheny for the championship and consolation finals Wednesday at 2 p.m.
Franklin Regional, North Allegheny and Allderdice each have two teams entered.
The experienced Panthers have a pair of senior combinations, with Section 1 champion Anup Nadesan and Advait Kulkarni as the top seed.
“It was nice to hear the (WPIAL tennis) committee men and women speak highly of (Nadesan and Kulkarni),” Franklin Regional coach Howard Fisher said. “They are very excited about playing in the top spot. We are looking forward to seeing how far both of our teams can go.”
FR seniors Shrey Ramesh and Vishal Thulasiram are seeded sixth. Thulasiram is at No. 1 doubles during team matches with the other three in the singles positions.
This year’s Fox Chapel’s entry of seniors Will Ernharth and Zain Hussan own the No. 7 seed after a runner-up finish to Allderdice’s Deniz Finkel and Ian Kuchera in the Section 3 tournament last Wednesday.
Penn-Trafford senior Brian Lee, a 2019 WPIAL doubles participant, and freshman Alex Turowski are the No. 9 seed and will take on Ernharth and Hussan in the first round.
The Latrobe duo of senior Dom Robinson and sophomore August Lawrence are seeded 12th and will meet Mt. Lebanon brothers Jack and Luke Wilke.
Class AA
Quaker Valley juniors Henry Veeck and Michael Lipton are the hunted as the No. 1 seed. They will open against the Highlands combination of senior Gabe Norris and junior Richard Ratliff.
Valley has Section 3 runners-up Thomas Albert, a senior, and Dario Wolfe, a junior, as the No. 6 seed.
“I think WPIAL AA doubles is wide open,” said Valley coach Rachael Link, who also has the combination of sophomores Nicholas Bussard and Dylan Gentile slotted as the No. 12 seed.
“You have strong teams from Quaker Valley and South Park right up there, but there are several other teams ready and hoping to make a run to the finals. I think you might see a couple of upsets on Tuesday.”
Greensburg Central Catholic seniors Ben Ritenour and Matt Metrosky are positioned as the No. 10 seed and hope to move past the seventh-seeded duo of Oscar Nigam and Allen Gao from Winchester Thurston.
Mt. Pleasant’s senior combination of Nick Yurechko and Tyler Salvatore is seeded 11th and will face Wolfe and Albert to open the tournament.
Michael Love is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Michael by email at mlove@triblive.com or via Twitter .
