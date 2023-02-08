WPIBL releases qualifiers for team, singles championship tournaments
By:
Tuesday, February 7, 2023 | 2:10 PM
The Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Bowling League’s regular season wrapped up Feb. 1, and after examining all of the scores, stats, averages and records, the league has released who will be competing in the team and singles championships over the next two weeks.
The WPIBL team championships at Sims Lanes in Beaver Falls will be Feb. 15 (boys) and 16 (girls), while the singles tournament will be Feb. 22 (boys) and 23 (girls) at AMF Mt. Lebanon.
The top two teams from each boys and girls section and four wild cards will bowl for the team title.
On the boys side, Plum (East, 9-1), Gateway (East, 8-2), Thomas Jefferson (South, 9-1), Baldwin (South, 8-2), Woodland Hills (Center, 10-0), Serra Catholic (Center, 8-2), Latrobe (East Southeast, 7-1), Hempfield (East Southeast, 7-1), Franklin Regional (Northeast, 9-1), Armstrong (Northeast, 9-1), Montour (Southwest, 9-1), OLSH (Southwest, 8-2), Avonworth (West, 10-0), Moon (West, 8-2), Blackhawk (Northwest, 10-0), New Castle (Northwest, 8-2), Butler (North, 10-0), Shaler (North, 7-3), Norwin (Southeast, 8-0) and Elizabeth Forward (Southeast, 4-4) have qualified, along with wild cards Greensburg Salem (942 average), North Allegheny (888), Freeport (831) and McKeesport (818).
For the girls team tournament, qualifying are Plum (East, 10-0), Burrell (East, 7-3), Thomas Jefferson (South, 10-0), Steel Valley (South, 8-2), McKeesport (Center, 9-1), Woodland Hills (Center, 9-1), Hempfield (East Southeast, 7-1), Latrobe (East Southeast, 6-2), Freeport (Northeast, 10-0), Armstrong (Northeast, 7-3), Montour (Southwest, 10-0), West Allegheny (Southwest, 7-3), Avonworth (West, 9-1), Moon (West, 9-1), New Castle (Northwest, 10-0), Blackhawk (Northwest, 7-3), Deer Lakes (North, 10-0), Butler (North, 8-2), Norwin (Southeast, 8-0) and Yough (Southeast, 5-3); along with wild cards Kiski Area (742), Shaler (683), Greensburg Salem (672) and Elizabeth Forward (622).
To qualify for the boys individual tournament, a bowler needed to produce a 170 average or better and compete in at least 21 of his team’s 30 games. For the girls, the cut-off average was 140 with at least 21 games bowled.
WPIBL singles tournament qualifiers:
GIRLS
Miam Ament, Apollo-Ridge
Onix Taylor, Armstrong
Emma Sanford, Armstrong
Brook (Kyle) Hanshaw, Beaver Falls
Peyton Kimberlin, Blackhawk
Leah McCandless, Burrell
Victoria Schueler, Burrell
Kelsee McConnell, Butler
Natalie Coughenour, Butler
Makenzie Zimmerman, Butler
Kaylee Kniess, Butler
Shelby Palmer, Carlynton
Kaylee Lipp, Deer Lakes
Tia Germanich, Deer Lakes
Sydney Sharkins, Deer Lakes
Tayla Germanich, Deer Lakes
Skyy Nicholls, East Allegheny
Kaylee Christeson, Elizabeth Forward
Julia Cummings, Freeport
Mackensie Livingston, Freeport
Emma Windows, Freeport
Kylie McConahy, Freeport
Hannah Windows, Freeport
Gelsey Stone, Gateway
Ayden Leone, Latrobe
Vanessa McMichael, Latrobe
Regina Zezza, Latrobe
Katelyn Kerchner, Latrobe
Shelby Frick, Greensburg Salem
RaeAnn Record, Grensburg Salem
Amelia Droste, Hempfield
Ashley Bensur, Hempfield
Veronica Flanagan, Kiski Area
Alyssa Leya, Kiski Area
Haley Zeller, Kiski Area
Savannah Renwick, Kiski Area
Annabella Croyts, McKeesport
Emma Zhong, Montour
Samantha Staab, Montour
Diana Morris, Montour
Katrina Price, North Allegheny
Danika Wagner, New Castle
Kali Siegel, Norwin
Kari Siegel, Norwin
Angela Furin, Norwin
Gabby Anders, Norwin
Olivia Grainy, Penn Hills
Mareana Pilyih, Plum
Jordyn Osche, Plum
Addison Then, Plum
Alyssa Balast, Penn-Trafford
Gwyn Fichte, Riverview
Lexi Pilyih, Shaler
Brooke Callahan, Shaler
Isabella Ruston, Steel Valley
Lynsee Wehring, Thomas Jefferson
Jill Lewandowski, Valley
BOYS
Jordan Abell, Apollo-Ridge
Matthew Beabout, Armstrong
Logan Cox, Armstrong
Joe Chesnutt, Armstrong
Jordan Harmon, Armstrong
Ayden Douglass, Armstrong
Tyler Homol, Avonworth
Warren Lillie, Avonworth
Brady Malloy, Baldwin
Jonathan Clemons, Baldwin
Bobby Benton, Baldwin
Nolan Malloy, Baldwin
Andrew DeIuliis, Baldwin
Luke Mastin, Belle Vernon
Dylan Seliga, Belle Vernon
Ethan Alleman, Blackhawk
Jacob Fitzgerald, Blackhawk
Ryan Greene, Blackhawk
Jacob Terranova, Burrell
Eric Devore, Butler
Luke Keene, Butler
Alex Ekas, Butler
Rocco Rice, Butler
Zachary Kniess, Butler
Jonathan Bernotas, Bishop Canevin
Rylan Henry, Carlynton
Mateo Carrasco, Carlynton
Jacob Bingham, East Allegheny
Colin Cummings, Freeport
Dylan Granata, Freeport
Brandon Smith, Franklin Regional
Andrew Marcej, Franklin Regional
Luke Sunny, Franklin Regional
Dominic Freed, Franklin Regional
Jackson Battaglia, Franklin Regional
Alex Keeling-Oliver, Gateway
Allon Wallace Jr., Gateway
Mike Mullaney, Greensburg Central Catholic
Braden Marker, Greensburg Central Catholic
Robert Phillips, Latrobe
Jason Markowsky, Latrobe
J.D. Robinson, Latrobe
Luke Jellsion, Latrobe
Luke Shevchik, Greensburg Salem
Dylan Megliorino, Greensburg Salem
Justice Castaneda Payne, Greensburg Salem
Chris McDonald, Greensburg Salem
Ryan Schuck, Hempfield
Blake Naeger, Hempfield
Cam Elder, Hempfield
Josh Cayer, Hempfield
Evan Konieczka, Hempfield
Caleb Kuhn, Jeannette
Nickson McDermott, Kiski Area
Cole Bachman, McKeesport
Zach Bosnak, McKeesport
David Rokicki, Moon
Vince Latino, Moon
Matthew Martin, Moon
Jason Triscila, Montour
Logan Richardson, Montour
Connor Peoples, North Allegheny
Will Graham, North Allegheny
Cole Scott, North Allegheny
Joshua Morton, North Allegheny
Hunter Cook, Norwin
Matthew Tarbuk, OLSH
Thomas Gayliardi IV, OLSH
Connor Walker, Central Catholic
Luke Vozza, Central Catholic
Nick Hepler, Penn Hills
Logan Kennedy, Penn Hills
Cade Schimmer, Plum
Nicholas Daniels, Plum
Sean Endler, Plum
Alec VanScyoc, Plum
Zach Endler, Plum
Grayson Koontz, Plum
Trent McCoy, Penn-Trafford
Jesse Fedorek, Seton LaSalle
Preston Smith, Serra Catholic
Evan Yocca, Serra Catholic
Ben Cava, Serra Catholic
Ryan Callahan, Shaler
Braden Scott, Shaler
Michael Bartz, Shaler
Liam Creagh, Shaler
Noah Lang, Shaler
Aidan Dehnert, St. Joseph
Jesse Bernot, St. Joseph
Chance Evans, Steel Valley
Dylan Roberts, Thomas Jefferson
Aidan Williams, Thomas Jefferson
Joseph Nix, Thomas Jefferson
Nick Horgan, Thomas Jefferson
Baxter Diehm, Valley
Dylan Ford, Woodland Hills
Gabe McKibben, Woodland Hills
Carson Hertrick, Woodland Hills
Michael Love is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Michael by email at mlove@triblive.com or via Twitter .
Tags: Armstrong, Avonworth, Baldwin, Blackhawk, Burrell, Butler, Deer Lakes, Elizabeth Forward, Franklin Regional, Freeport, Gateway, Greensburg Salem, Hempfield, Kiski Area, Latrobe, McKeesport, Montour, Moon, New Castle, North Allegheny, Norwin, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, Plum, Serra Catholic, Shaler, Steel Valley, Thomas Jefferson, West Allegheny, Woodland Hills, Yough
More High School Other• High school scores, summaries and schedules for Feb. 6, 2023
• Penn-Trafford notebook: Patton Graziano wins county swimming title
• Experienced duo makes difference for Penn Hills bowling team
• Westmoreland athletes of the week: Mt. Pleasant’s Lily King, Hempfield’s Eli Carr
• North Allegheny notebook: Tigers win triple-overtime thriller