WPIBL releases qualifiers for team, singles championship tournaments

Tuesday, February 7, 2023 | 2:10 PM

Michael Love | Tribune-Review Plum junior Mareana Pilyih eyes up an approach during warmups before a match with Gateway at New Great Valley Lanes in North Versailles.

The Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Bowling League’s regular season wrapped up Feb. 1, and after examining all of the scores, stats, averages and records, the league has released who will be competing in the team and singles championships over the next two weeks.

The WPIBL team championships at Sims Lanes in Beaver Falls will be Feb. 15 (boys) and 16 (girls), while the singles tournament will be Feb. 22 (boys) and 23 (girls) at AMF Mt. Lebanon.

The top two teams from each boys and girls section and four wild cards will bowl for the team title.

On the boys side, Plum (East, 9-1), Gateway (East, 8-2), Thomas Jefferson (South, 9-1), Baldwin (South, 8-2), Woodland Hills (Center, 10-0), Serra Catholic (Center, 8-2), Latrobe (East Southeast, 7-1), Hempfield (East Southeast, 7-1), Franklin Regional (Northeast, 9-1), Armstrong (Northeast, 9-1), Montour (Southwest, 9-1), OLSH (Southwest, 8-2), Avonworth (West, 10-0), Moon (West, 8-2), Blackhawk (Northwest, 10-0), New Castle (Northwest, 8-2), Butler (North, 10-0), Shaler (North, 7-3), Norwin (Southeast, 8-0) and Elizabeth Forward (Southeast, 4-4) have qualified, along with wild cards Greensburg Salem (942 average), North Allegheny (888), Freeport (831) and McKeesport (818).

For the girls team tournament, qualifying are Plum (East, 10-0), Burrell (East, 7-3), Thomas Jefferson (South, 10-0), Steel Valley (South, 8-2), McKeesport (Center, 9-1), Woodland Hills (Center, 9-1), Hempfield (East Southeast, 7-1), Latrobe (East Southeast, 6-2), Freeport (Northeast, 10-0), Armstrong (Northeast, 7-3), Montour (Southwest, 10-0), West Allegheny (Southwest, 7-3), Avonworth (West, 9-1), Moon (West, 9-1), New Castle (Northwest, 10-0), Blackhawk (Northwest, 7-3), Deer Lakes (North, 10-0), Butler (North, 8-2), Norwin (Southeast, 8-0) and Yough (Southeast, 5-3); along with wild cards Kiski Area (742), Shaler (683), Greensburg Salem (672) and Elizabeth Forward (622).

To qualify for the boys individual tournament, a bowler needed to produce a 170 average or better and compete in at least 21 of his team’s 30 games. For the girls, the cut-off average was 140 with at least 21 games bowled.

WPIBL singles tournament qualifiers:

GIRLS

Miam Ament, Apollo-Ridge

Onix Taylor, Armstrong

Emma Sanford, Armstrong

Brook (Kyle) Hanshaw, Beaver Falls

Peyton Kimberlin, Blackhawk

Leah McCandless, Burrell

Victoria Schueler, Burrell

Kelsee McConnell, Butler

Natalie Coughenour, Butler

Makenzie Zimmerman, Butler

Kaylee Kniess, Butler

Shelby Palmer, Carlynton

Kaylee Lipp, Deer Lakes

Tia Germanich, Deer Lakes

Sydney Sharkins, Deer Lakes

Tayla Germanich, Deer Lakes

Skyy Nicholls, East Allegheny

Kaylee Christeson, Elizabeth Forward

Julia Cummings, Freeport

Mackensie Livingston, Freeport

Emma Windows, Freeport

Kylie McConahy, Freeport

Hannah Windows, Freeport

Gelsey Stone, Gateway

Ayden Leone, Latrobe

Vanessa McMichael, Latrobe

Regina Zezza, Latrobe

Katelyn Kerchner, Latrobe

Shelby Frick, Greensburg Salem

RaeAnn Record, Grensburg Salem

Amelia Droste, Hempfield

Ashley Bensur, Hempfield

Veronica Flanagan, Kiski Area

Alyssa Leya, Kiski Area

Haley Zeller, Kiski Area

Savannah Renwick, Kiski Area

Annabella Croyts, McKeesport

Emma Zhong, Montour

Samantha Staab, Montour

Diana Morris, Montour

Katrina Price, North Allegheny

Danika Wagner, New Castle

Kali Siegel, Norwin

Kari Siegel, Norwin

Angela Furin, Norwin

Gabby Anders, Norwin

Olivia Grainy, Penn Hills

Mareana Pilyih, Plum

Jordyn Osche, Plum

Addison Then, Plum

Alyssa Balast, Penn-Trafford

Gwyn Fichte, Riverview

Lexi Pilyih, Shaler

Brooke Callahan, Shaler

Isabella Ruston, Steel Valley

Lynsee Wehring, Thomas Jefferson

Jill Lewandowski, Valley

BOYS

Jordan Abell, Apollo-Ridge

Matthew Beabout, Armstrong

Logan Cox, Armstrong

Joe Chesnutt, Armstrong

Jordan Harmon, Armstrong

Ayden Douglass, Armstrong

Tyler Homol, Avonworth

Warren Lillie, Avonworth

Brady Malloy, Baldwin

Jonathan Clemons, Baldwin

Bobby Benton, Baldwin

Nolan Malloy, Baldwin

Andrew DeIuliis, Baldwin

Luke Mastin, Belle Vernon

Dylan Seliga, Belle Vernon

Ethan Alleman, Blackhawk

Jacob Fitzgerald, Blackhawk

Ryan Greene, Blackhawk

Jacob Terranova, Burrell

Eric Devore, Butler

Luke Keene, Butler

Alex Ekas, Butler

Rocco Rice, Butler

Zachary Kniess, Butler

Jonathan Bernotas, Bishop Canevin

Rylan Henry, Carlynton

Mateo Carrasco, Carlynton

Jacob Bingham, East Allegheny

Colin Cummings, Freeport

Dylan Granata, Freeport

Brandon Smith, Franklin Regional

Andrew Marcej, Franklin Regional

Luke Sunny, Franklin Regional

Dominic Freed, Franklin Regional

Jackson Battaglia, Franklin Regional

Alex Keeling-Oliver, Gateway

Allon Wallace Jr., Gateway

Mike Mullaney, Greensburg Central Catholic

Braden Marker, Greensburg Central Catholic

Robert Phillips, Latrobe

Jason Markowsky, Latrobe

J.D. Robinson, Latrobe

Luke Jellsion, Latrobe

Luke Shevchik, Greensburg Salem

Dylan Megliorino, Greensburg Salem

Justice Castaneda Payne, Greensburg Salem

Chris McDonald, Greensburg Salem

Ryan Schuck, Hempfield

Blake Naeger, Hempfield

Cam Elder, Hempfield

Josh Cayer, Hempfield

Evan Konieczka, Hempfield

Caleb Kuhn, Jeannette

Nickson McDermott, Kiski Area

Cole Bachman, McKeesport

Zach Bosnak, McKeesport

David Rokicki, Moon

Vince Latino, Moon

Matthew Martin, Moon

Jason Triscila, Montour

Logan Richardson, Montour

Connor Peoples, North Allegheny

Will Graham, North Allegheny

Cole Scott, North Allegheny

Joshua Morton, North Allegheny

Hunter Cook, Norwin

Matthew Tarbuk, OLSH

Thomas Gayliardi IV, OLSH

Connor Walker, Central Catholic

Luke Vozza, Central Catholic

Nick Hepler, Penn Hills

Logan Kennedy, Penn Hills

Cade Schimmer, Plum

Nicholas Daniels, Plum

Sean Endler, Plum

Alec VanScyoc, Plum

Zach Endler, Plum

Grayson Koontz, Plum

Trent McCoy, Penn-Trafford

Jesse Fedorek, Seton LaSalle

Preston Smith, Serra Catholic

Evan Yocca, Serra Catholic

Ben Cava, Serra Catholic

Ryan Callahan, Shaler

Braden Scott, Shaler

Michael Bartz, Shaler

Liam Creagh, Shaler

Noah Lang, Shaler

Aidan Dehnert, St. Joseph

Jesse Bernot, St. Joseph

Chance Evans, Steel Valley

Dylan Roberts, Thomas Jefferson

Aidan Williams, Thomas Jefferson

Joseph Nix, Thomas Jefferson

Nick Horgan, Thomas Jefferson

Baxter Diehm, Valley

Dylan Ford, Woodland Hills

Gabe McKibben, Woodland Hills

Carson Hertrick, Woodland Hills

