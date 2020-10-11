Wresting event to feature Pennsylvania’s best

Sunday, October 11, 2020 | 10:23 PM

Latrobe’s Vincent Kilkeary reacts to defeating Tyler Kasak of Beth Catholic in the 106-weight class semifinal in AAA on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the PIAA individual state wrestling championship at the Giant Center in Hershey.

The first True Power Wrestling tournament, sponsored by PA Power Wrestling, will feature some of the top wrestlers (high school, junior high, girls and collegiate) in the state on Oct. 17 at Tyrone.

The event is closed to the public because of covid-19 concerns.

There will be 15 boys’ bouts, two girls’ events and one men’s match on the card.

There are 15 folkstyle and three freestyle matches scheduled.

The event will be streamed via the Rokfin platform.

“We’re very excited about this event, which we believe will come to be a staple on the Pennsylvania wrestling calendar,” PA Power founder Jeff Upson said in a release. “The pandemic has limited what the wrestling community can do, given social distancing requirements and crowd-size limitations.

“We wanted to put on an event that will make the safety of everyone involve an absolute necessity but also give competitors and fans the high-level wrestling that they have been craving. We are confident that True Power will do exactly that.”

The main event is a senior-level freestyle match between Brock Zacherl and Kyle Shoop, a pair of Pennsylvania high school standouts who went on to become Division I All-Americans.

Zacherl wrestled at Brookville and Clarion University, where he was a four-time NCAA qualifier and was named a second-team All-American by the National Wrestling Coaches Association.

Shoop was a three-time state medalist at Boiling Springs High School and a four-time NCAA qualifier for Lock Haven. He placed seventh at the 2019 NCAA tournament in Pittsburgh.

WPIAL wrestling competing include Latrobe sophomore Vincent Kilkeary (113), Waynesburg sophomore Mac Church (122), Franklin Regional senior Carter Dibert (126), Seneca Valley senior Dylan Chappell (129), South Park senior Joey Fischer (129), Waynesburg junior Cole Homet (145), Burrell senior Ian Oswalt (145), Connellsville junior Jared Keslar (152), Seneca Valley senior Alejandro Herrera-Rondon (155), Waynesburg sophomore Rocco Welsh (155), Burrell senior A.J. Corrado (160), Waynesburg senior Luca Augustine (170) and Mt. Lebanon junior Mac Stout (182).

