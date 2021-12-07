Class 3A wrestlers to watch in the WPIAL during the 2021-22 season

By:

Tuesday, December 7, 2021 | 6:52 PM

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Hempfield’s Briar Priest celebrates his win with coaches after defeating Seneca Valley’s Dylan Chappell in 132-pound Class 3A final during last year’s PIAA wrestling championships.

Class 3A wrestlers to watch:

Briar Priest, Hempfield

The senior is the returning PIAA 132-pound champion. He was 34-5 in 2021 and is 98-20 overall. He signed with Pitt.

Mac Stout, Mt. Lebanon

The senior was a PIAA runner-up in 2020 after winning his first WPIAL title. He missed the postseason in 2021 after sustaining an injury at the Powerade Tournament in January. He signed with Pitt.

Cole Weightman, Belle Vernon

The senior is a returning two-time WPIAL champion at 215/220 pounds, and he finished eighth in the state tournament because of an injury. Weightman (69-13, 29-6) has been slowed by injuries, and a football injury probably will delay the start of his season.

Vinny Kilkeary, Latrobe

The junior shocked many by winning the PIAA 106-pound title in a very talented weight class in 2020. Kilkeary (56-10, 26-3) was the WPIAL champion in 2021 and placed third at the PIAA tournament. He committed to Ohio State.

Finn Solomon, Franklin Regional

The senior signed with N.C. State. He is the returning PIAA 138-pound champion, defeating Waynesburg’s Cole Homet in last season’s final. Solomon (103-17, 34-2) was a PIAA runner-up at 113 in 2019.

Mac Church, Waynesburg

The junior captured the PIAA 120-pound title after finishing second in the WPIAL in 2021. Church (75-8, 28-2) fell to North Allegheny’s Dylan Coy in the WPIAL finals but defeated Chambersburg’s Karl Shindelberger in the state finals.

Rocco Welsh, Waynesburg

The talented junior just couldn’t get by WPIAL and PIAA champions Norwin’s Kurtis Phipps in 2020 or Seneca Valley’s Alejandro Herrera-Rondon in 2021. Welsh (66-13, 26-5) finished second in the WPIAL and PIAA at 152 pounds.

Others to watch:

Tyler Chappell, Seneca Valley

The junior is the returning WPIAL and PIAA West Regional champion at 106 pounds. He placed third in the state.

Troy Hohman, Penn-Trafford

The senior signed with N.C. State. He was the WPIAL runner-up at 113 and placed fourth in the PIAA West Regional and state tournament.

Jared Keslar, Connellsville

The senior signed with Pitt. He placed third in the WPIAL championship at 152 pounds. He finished fourth in the PIAA West Regional and state tournament.

Chase Kranitz, Norwin

The senior signed with Buffalo. He placed second at the WPIAL championship at 160 pounds. He placed fourth at the PIAA West Regional and fifth in the state tournament.

Billy McChesney, Greensburg Salem

The senior heavyweight signed with Columbia. He placed second in the WPIAL tournament and fourth in the PIAA West Regional and state tournaments.

Keep an eye on:

Nate Roth, Latrobe; Antonino Walker, Plum; Ethan Lebin, Hempfield; Jack Pletcher, Latrobe; Dylan Coy, North Allegheny; Enzo Morlacci, Kiski Area; Colton Stoneking, Waynesburg; Corey Boerio, Latrobe; Ty Banco, Trinity; Brian Finnerty, Thomas Jefferson; Jacob Houpt, Canon-McMillan; Vince Citrano, Plum; Kelin Laffey, Pine-Richland; Cooper Baxter, Butler; Josh Sarasnick, Chartiers Valley; Dylan Evans, Chartiers Valley; Lucas Kapusta, Hempfield; Andrew Binni, Canon-McMillan.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .