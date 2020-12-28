Wrestling notebook: Alternative tournament announced after cancellations

By:

Monday, December 28, 2020 | 4:35 PM

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Norwin’s Kurtis Phipps paces the sidelines before competing in the 132-pound weight class final at the Powerade Wrestling tournament Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019 at Canon-McMillan High School.

Pennsylvania Junior Wrestling recently announced the 2021 junior high and elementary state tournaments, along with Area tournaments, have been canceled because of the ongoing pandemic.

The junior high tournament was scheduled for March 6-7 at Cambria County War Memorial Arena in Johnstown.

The elementary tournament was scheduled March 27-28 at Pitt’s Petersen Events Center.

After those tournaments were canceled, an alternative tournament was announced. It will be April 2-3 at Monroeville Convention Center.

The Monroeville location will host the Pennsylvania Keystone State Championships for youth, junior high and girls. The top eight in each weight class will be awarded.

Powerade stays strong

Even though the Powerade Wrestling Tournament was moved to Jan. 29-30 at Monroeville Convention Center, the 54th annual tournament is the strongest it ever has been.

There are 56 teams entered in the tournament, including some of the top programs in Pennsylvania and Ohio.

The participating teams feature a total of 11 state champions and 74 state qualifiers from a year ago.

WCCA president dies

The Westmoreland County high school athletics scene was jolted Christmas Day with the news of the death of Westmoreland County Coaches’ Association president Larry Sellitto, who died Christmas Eve.

Sellitto also was an assistant football at Franklin Regional for nearly 20 years.

Athletic directors, coaches and athletes left condolences to the family on various social media outlets.

“I’m not sure people realize what Larry did for the organization,” WCCA secretary Gene Brisbane said.

“He’ll be sorely missed. He had a vision for the organization. This is stunning.”

The organization already has canceled the county wrestling tournament for the season because of the safety of the athletes, coaches and workers.

Kiski Area is still planning to hold a tournament featuring Westmoreland County teams in January.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Burrell, Canon-McMillan, Connellsville, Franklin Regional, Hempfield, Kiski Area, Latrobe, Norwin, Seneca Valley, Waynesburg