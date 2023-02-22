Wrestling notebook: Six wrestlers look to become three-time WPIAL champions
Tuesday, February 21, 2023 | 5:59 PM
During the 87 years of the WPIAL individual championships, only 31 wrestlers have won four titles and 84 three titles.
That number could grow over the next two weeks.
Three Class 2A wrestlers — Bentworth junior Chris Vargo, Laurel senior Grant MacKay and Frazier junior Rune Lawrence — can become three-time winners at Chartiers Valley.
The Class 2A begins 5 p.m. Friday and resumes at 11:30 a.m. Saturday with the semifinals and 3:30 p.m. with the finals.
Three Class 3A wrestlers — Seneca Valley senior Tyler Chappell, Latrobe senior Vinny Kilkeary and Waynesburg senior Mac Church — can become three-time champions at Canon-McMillan on March 4.
Lawrence and Vargo have a shot at becoming four-time winners, and Lawrence could join his brother, Thayne, as a four-time winner.
Lawrence, Church and Kilkeary are attempting to become three-time PIAA champions.
Junior high champs
The Connellsville Junior High School wrestling team captured the WPIAL Junior High Championship on Feb. 18 at Norwin.
The Falcons finished with 240.5 points and had nine placewinners, including three champions and two second-place finishers.
Franklin Regional finished second with 183 points followed by Trinity with 172.5, Norwin 167, Kiski Area 166.5 and Derry Area 152.5.
The others to win titles were Norwin’s Coleton Klipa (89), Shaler’s Brooks Blasko (110), Penn-Trafford’s Luke Desantis (117), Elizabeth Forward’s Luke Boyer (124), Derry Area’s Mason Horwat (140), Kiski Area’s Mario Hutcherson (147), Latrobe’s Hunter Snyder (172), North Hills’ Roman Thompson (192) and Armstrong’s Taye Bradshaw (212).
Franklin Regional had eight placewinners, which included two second-place finishers and three thirds. Placing second were Michael Ruane (103) and Max Firestone (140). Placing third were Titus Colangelo (89), Beau Fennick (96) and Chase Smith (110).
Norwin had six placewinners including one runner-up: Aiden Catterall (157). Kiski Area had four placewinners and Abrahm Taylor (172) finished second, and Derry Area had five placewinners and two second-place finishers: Dylan Bateman (96) and Aiden Piper (252).
Girls wrestling
The PIAA said if 100 schools would sponsor girls wrestling, they would add it as a sport.
The PIAA recently announced that more than 100 schools have indicated that they would sponsor the sport.
The Western Pa. Girls Championship was held Feb. 19, and it doubled in size since last year.
This was the second year for the tournament, which drew 81 athletes from WPIAL and City League schools to compete at North Allegheny.
Three girls, who are nationally ranked by USA Wrestling, won titles: Canon-McMillan junior Valarie Solorio (106 pounds), Butler sophomore Ana Malovich (112) and Laurel senior Abbie Miles (170).
Solorio is ranked third nationally at 100 pounds, Malovich is 13th at 106 and Miles is 22nd at 164.
North Allegheny had the most individual champions with five, but Canon-McMillan won the overall team title with 236 points. Wrestlers from 26 schools competed.
The sport has experienced significant growth statewide in the past two years as advocates pushed for official PIAA-sanctioned status.
Those organizers celebrated earlier this week when Pennridge in Bucks County became the 100th Pennsylvania high school to sponsor a girls team, reaching the threshold needed to eventually become a PIAA sport.
Next on the postseason schedule is a state regional March 5 at Kiski Area, followed by the state championship March 12 at Central Dauphin.
This Western Pa. tournament could become an official WPIAL championship next year or the year after.
Other winners included Knoch’s Braylee Ireland (118) and Norwin’s Jo Dollman (136).
This and that
The Class 3A sectionals will be held Saturday: Sections 1 and 2 at North Allegheny; Sections 3 and 4 at Norwin; and Sections 5 and 6 at South Fayette.
Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .
