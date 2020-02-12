Wrestling notebook: Teams using female wrestlers for free points

Mt. Pleasant sophomore Dayton Pitzer, the defending PIAA Class AA champion at 182 pounds, had season-ending surgery.

Saucon Valley and Reynolds presented a girl during their matches against Notre Dame-Green Pond, a catholic school in Easton, to collect a forfeit at the PIAA Team Championship in Hershey over the weekend.

According to diocese rules, a male is not permitted to compete against a girl in wrestling. Reynolds defeated Notre Dame, 39-25, in the second round and Saucon Valley beat Notre Dame, 34-33, in the consolation semifinals.

Saucon Valley, which had dropped two matches during the season to Notre Dame-Green Pond, also exploited the rule in the District 11 finals, sending the girl out in to collect a forfeit in a 33-30 victory. The move drew the ire of the Notre Dame-Green Pond coaches and fans.

This isn’t the first time a public school has used this tactic. In 2016, Westmont Hilltop did it against Bishop McCort.

The reason for the moves is to counter what public school coaches perceive an unfair advantage private schools have in kids transferring into the school. Notre Dame has a wrestler from the state of New York and two from New Jersey, including a returning state champion.

Northampton coach Seth Lisa told an Allentown newspaper he would consider using girls against Bethlehem Catholic, and Gettysburg coach Chris Haines was also considering a similar move if his team faced Bethlehem Catholic.

Serra athletic director Bill Cleary said that rule has been on the books for years and said he doesn’t see the bishops changing it.

Injury update

Injuries are part of wrestling and unfortunately a leg injury will prevent Mt. Pleasant sophomore Dayton Pitzer from defending his PIAA title.

Pitzer was injured during the preseason and had surgery. He has been rehabbing the injury for more than a month.

Norwin senior Ryan Weinzen hopes to return from an arm injury. He was considering a second opinion and rehabbing the injury.

Also done for the season is Canon-McMillan heavyweight Giomar Ramos, who suffered a leg injury. He had surgery and missed the WPIAL Team Tournament. He might have been the difference in Canon-McMillan’s 31-30 loss to Waynesburg.

Frazier senior Thayne Lawrence, however, will be able to defend his state title. Lawrence injured his shoulder at the Ironman Tournament on Dec. 14. He returned late in the season, and helped Frazier win its first-ever team victory.

Junior high tournament

The eighth annual Southwest Regional Junior High wrestling tournament will be held Friday and Saturday at Norwin.

There are 52 WPIAL teams and 517 wrestlers entered in the tournament. There are 14 weight classes.

Action begins 3:45 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday.

