Wrestling team sectionals, 2nd half of basketball section play heats up on Trib HSSN

Sunday, January 19, 2020 | 9:09 PM

Jenn Codeluppi | Mon Valley Independent Belle Vernon’s Jenna Dawson goes up for a shot as Southmoreland’s Sarah Pisula defends Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020.

The WPIAL wrestling postseason begins with team sectionals, and the high school basketball section second half kicks into full gear this week on the TribLive High School Sports Network.

We have plenty of WPIAL boys and girls section basketball games, including the HSSN boys and girls video stream games of the week. There’s also basketball from districts 6 and 9.

Plus, there is coverage from four of seven WPIAL team wrestling sectionals, PIHL games and four episodes of Rebel Yell podcast sponsored by Essey Tires.

Monday, Jan. 20

WPIAL girls basketball – live video stream: McKeesport at Southmoreland at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL girls basketball – live video stream: Mohawk at Avonworth at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL girls basketball – Seneca Valley at North Allegheny at 7:30 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL girls basketball – Upper St. Clair at Bethel Park at 7:30 p.m. on the Big 5-6 Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL girls basketball – Connellsville at Peters Township at 7:30 p.m. on the Connellsville Falcons Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL girls basketball – Gateway at Mars at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL girls basketball – Blackhawk at Quaker Valley at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL girls basketball – Charleroi at McGuffey at 7:30 p.m. on the McGuffey Highlanders Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL girls basketball – Jefferson-Morgan at Mapletown at 5:30 p.m. on Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL boys basketball – Uniontown at Washington at 7:30 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1 and WJPA-AM 1450

District 6 girls basketball – Marion Center at Purchase Line at 7:15 p.m. on WQMU-FM 92.5

Tuesday, Jan. 21

Rebel Yell Podcast – video stream: WPIAL girls basketball interview on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL boys basketball – live video stream: Blackhawk at New Castle at 7:30 p.m. on WKST-AM 1200

WPIAL boys basketball – live video stream: Carlynton at Keystone Oaks at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL boys basketball – live video stream: Springdale at Sto-Rox at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL boys basketball – North Hills at Central Catholic at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL boys basketball – North Allegheny at Butler at 7:30 p.m. on WBUT-AM 1050

WPIAL boys basketball – Fox Chapel at Latrobe at 7:30 p.m. on WCNS-FM 97.3, WCNS-AM 1480

WPIAL boys basketball – Penn-Trafford at Connellsville at 7:30 p.m. on the Connellsville Falcons Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL boys basketball – Trinity at Montour at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL boys basketball – Shaler at Mars at 7:30 p.m. on the Big 5-6 Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL boys basketball – Indiana at Hampton at 7:30 p.m. on the Hampton Talbots Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL boys basketball – Knoch at Mt. Pleasant at 7:30 p.m. on WISR-AM 680

WPIAL boys basketball – South Park at Uniontown at 7:30 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1

WPIAL boys basketball – Belle Vernon at Waynesburg at 7:30 p.m. on Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL boys basketball – Lincoln Park at Aliquippa at 7:30 p.m. on WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3

WPIAL boys basketball – Seton LaSalle at Freedom at 7:30 p.m. on WMBA-AM 1460

WPIAL boys basketball – Chartiers-Houston at California at 7:30 p.m. on WJPA-AM 1450

WPIAL girls basketball – California at West Greene at 7 p.m. on Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

District 6 boys basketball – United at Homer-Center at 7:15 p.m. on WCCS-AM 1160, WCCS-FM 101.1

District 6 boys basketball – Ligonier Valley at Blairsville at 7:30 p.m. on WLCY-FM 106.3

District 9 girls basketball – Punxsutawney at Brookville at 7:30 p.m. on WECZ-FM 100.9 and on WKQL-FM 103.3

Wednesday, Jan. 22

Rebel Yell Podcast – video stream: WPIAL girls basketball update on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL wrestling – WPIAL Class AAA-2 team wrestling sectionals featuring Connellsville at 6 p.m. on the Connellsville Falcons Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL wrestling – WPIAL Class AAA-3 team wrestling sectionals featuring North Allegheny at 6 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL wrestling – WPIAL Class AAA-4 team wrestling sectionals featuring Canon-McMillan, Trinity and Waynesburg at 6 p.m. on WJPA-AM 1450 and on Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL wrestling – WPIAL Class AA-1 team wrestling sectionals featuring McGuffey and Burgettstown at 6 p.m. on WJPA-FM 95.3 and the McGuffey Highlanders Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL wrestling – WPIAL Class AA-1 team wrestling sectionals fifth-place qualifier: Fort Cherry at West Greene at 7 p.m. on Greene Sports Network 2 at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL boys basketball – Deer Lakes at Knoch at 7:30 p.m. on WISR-AM 680

District 9 boys basketball – Brookville at Punxsutawney at 7:30 p.m. on WECZ-FM 100.9

Thursday, Jan. 23

WPIAL girls basketball – live video stream: Chartiers Valley at Thomas Jefferson at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL girls basketball – live video stream: Bethel Park at Mt. Lebanon 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL girls basketball – Armstrong at Gateway at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL girls basketball – Indiana at Apollo-Ridge at 7:30 p.m. on WDAD-AM 1450, WDAD-FM 100.3

WPIAL girls basketball – McGuffey at Brownsville at 7:30 p.m. on the McGuffey Highlanders Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL girls basketball – Fort Cherry at Carmichaels at 7:30 p.m. on Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

District 6 boys basketball – Marion Center at Penns Manor at 7:30 p.m. on WQMU-FM 92.5

PIHL – North Allegheny vs Seneca Valley at 9:10 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Friday, Jan. 24

Rebel Yell Podcast – video stream: WPIAL boys basketball update on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL boys basketball – live video stream: Bethel Park at Peters Township at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL boys basketball – live video stream: New Castle at Ambridge at 7:30 p.m. on WKST-AM 1200 and audio only on WMBA-AM 1460

WPIAL boys basketball – live video stream: North Catholic at Seton LaSalle at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL boys basketball – Butler vs. North Hills at 7:30 p.m. on WBUT-AM 1050

WPIAL boys basketball – Pine-Richland at North Allegheny at 7:30 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL boys basketball – Latrobe at Penn-Trafford at 7:30 p.m. on WCNS-FM 97.3, WCNS-AM 1480

WPIAL boys basketball – Connellsville at Norwin at 7:30 p.m. on the Connellsville Falcons Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL boys basketball – Laurel Highlands at Penn Hills at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL boys basketball – Thomas Jefferson at Chartiers Valley at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL boys basketball – Hampton at Plum at 7:30 p.m. on the Hampton Talbots Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL boys basketball – Yough at Knoch at 7:30 p.m. on WISR-AM 680

WPIAL boys basketball – Central Valley at Quaker Valley at 7:30 p.m. on WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3

WPIAL boys basketball – Uniontown at Belle Vernon at 7:30 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1

WPIAL boys basketball – Steel Valley at South Allegheny at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL boys basketball – McGuffey at Southmoreland at 7:30 p.m. on the McGuffey Highlanders Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL boys basketball – Brentwood at Carmichaels at 7:30 p.m. on Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL boys basketball – Avella at West Greene at 5:30 p.m. on Greene Sports Network 3 at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

District 6 girls basketball – Penns Manor at West Shamokin at 7:30 p.m. on WQMU-FM 92.5

District 6 girls basketball – United at Blairsville at 7:15 p.m. on WLCY-FM 106.3

District 9 boys basketball – DuBois at Punxsutawney at 7:30 p.m. on WECZ-FM 100.9

Saturday, Jan. 25

No broadcasts

Sunday, Jan. 26

Rebel Yell Podcast – video stream: WPIAL boys basketball interview on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL boys basketball – Uniontown vs. Ambridge at 3 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1

Don Rebel hosts the Rebel Yell podcasts for HSSN.