Wrestling teams qualified for WPIAL sectionals through Jan. 12, 2020

By:

Sunday, January 12, 2020 | 12:39 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Kiski Area’s Grant Smith works against Plum’s Andrew Claassen at 145 pounds during their match Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at Kiski Area High School. Kiski won, 66-12.

The WPIAL team wrestling regular season is down to the final week.

Section matches are set to conclude Wednesday.

The top three teams from each sub-section qualify for section tournaments.

The WPIAL team sectionals are scheduled for Jan. 22.

The top teams in each of the two sub-sections face the runners-up in the opposing sub-section. The winners then meet for the section championship.

Meanwhile, the third-place finishers in each sub-section compete to determine the fifth section qualifier that will move on to the WPIAL playoffs.

The WPIAL will put together the Class AAA and AA team wrestling playoff brackets Jan. 23.

The district team playoffs are set for the Week of Jan. 27.

Here are the teams that have clinched a place in the team sectionals by clinching one of the top three spots in their sub-section through Sunday:

Class AAA

Section 1A

Kiski Area

Franklin Regional

Section 1B

Hempfield

Latrobe

Greensburg Salem

Section 2A

Connellsville

Thomas Jefferson

West Mifflin

Section 2B

Mt. Lebanon

Peters Township

Section 3A

Seneca Valley

Butler

Pine-Richland

Section 3B

Hampton

Section 4A

Canon-McMillan

South Fayette

Section 4B

Trinity

Waynesburg

Class AA

Section 1A

Burgettstown

South Park

Section 1B

Beth-Center

McGuffey

Section 2A

Laurel

Ellwood City

Freedom

Section 2B

Quaker Valley

Keystone Oaks

Section 3A

Burrell

Summit Academy

Section 3B

Elizabeth Forward

Southmoreland

Don Rebel hosts the Rebel Yell podcasts for HSSN.