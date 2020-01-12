Wrestling teams qualified for WPIAL sectionals through Jan. 12, 2020
Sunday, January 12, 2020 | 12:39 AM
The WPIAL team wrestling regular season is down to the final week.
Section matches are set to conclude Wednesday.
The top three teams from each sub-section qualify for section tournaments.
The WPIAL team sectionals are scheduled for Jan. 22.
The top teams in each of the two sub-sections face the runners-up in the opposing sub-section. The winners then meet for the section championship.
Meanwhile, the third-place finishers in each sub-section compete to determine the fifth section qualifier that will move on to the WPIAL playoffs.
The WPIAL will put together the Class AAA and AA team wrestling playoff brackets Jan. 23.
The district team playoffs are set for the Week of Jan. 27.
Here are the teams that have clinched a place in the team sectionals by clinching one of the top three spots in their sub-section through Sunday:
Class AAA
Section 1A
Kiski Area
Franklin Regional
Section 1B
Hempfield
Latrobe
Greensburg Salem
Section 2A
Connellsville
Thomas Jefferson
West Mifflin
Section 2B
Mt. Lebanon
Peters Township
Section 3A
Seneca Valley
Butler
Pine-Richland
Section 3B
Hampton
Section 4A
Canon-McMillan
South Fayette
Section 4B
Trinity
Waynesburg
Class AA
Section 1A
Burgettstown
South Park
Section 1B
Beth-Center
McGuffey
Section 2A
Laurel
Ellwood City
Freedom
Section 2B
Quaker Valley
Keystone Oaks
Section 3A
Burrell
Summit Academy
Section 3B
Elizabeth Forward
Southmoreland
Don Rebel hosts the Rebel Yell podcasts for HSSN.