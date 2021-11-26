Xavier Nelson sparks Bishop Canevin to 1st WPIAL title in 31 years

By:

Friday, November 26, 2021 | 4:22 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Bishop Canevin's Xavier Nelson hoists the WPIAL championship trophy after defeating OLSH, 42-7, in the Class A final on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, at Heinz Field. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Bishop Canevin's Xavier Nelson returns an interception for a touchdown during the second quarter of the WPIAL Class A championship game against OLSH on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, at Heinz Field. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Bishop Canevin's Xavier Nelson scores on a long run during the second quarter of the WPIAL Class A championship game against OLSH on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, at Heinz Field.

With a chance to play at Heinz Field, Xavier Nelson took the opportunity to look like the All-Pros and Heisman candidates who usually call the stadium home.

Nelson scored three long second-quarter touchdowns, and the junior receiver/defensive back sparked Bishop Canevin to its first WPIAL football title in 31 years with a 42-7 victory over Our Lady of the Sacred Heart in the Class A championship game Friday afternoon.

Canevin (13-1) took control of the game with a second-quarter flurry that saw the Crusaders score three touchdowns in a 1:55 stretch and 28 points in the final eight minutes before halftime.

A high snap on an OLSH (9-4) punt set up the Crusaders with first-and-goal, and Keshawn Harris scored on a 6-yard run to tie the game 7-7 with 7:54 left in the quarter.

Nelson then took over the game after a three-and-out by OLSH.

First, he used his blockers and scored a 67-yard touchdown on a wide receiver screen from Jason Cross down the right sideline. On the next play from scrimmage, Nelson picked off OLSH quarterback Nehemiah Azeem and scored on a 45-yard interception return, making it 21-7 with 5:59 still left of the clock.

Nelson ended his huge quarter with a 35-yard touchdown catch from Kole Olszewski, making the score 28-7 at half.

Canevin’s defense intercepted four passes in the game, as Marquis Carter, Keyshawn McCaskill and Jayden Lindsey all recorded turnovers after Nelson’s pick six.

This story will be updated.

Watch an archived broadcast of this game on Trib HSSN.

Matt Grubba is a contributing writer.

Tags: Bishop Canevin, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart