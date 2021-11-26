Xavier Nelson sparks Bishop Canevin to 1st WPIAL title in 31 years
Friday, November 26, 2021 | 4:22 PM
With a chance to play at Heinz Field, Xavier Nelson took the opportunity to look like the All-Pros and Heisman candidates who usually call the stadium home.
Nelson scored three long second-quarter touchdowns, and the junior receiver/defensive back sparked Bishop Canevin to its first WPIAL football title in 31 years with a 42-7 victory over Our Lady of the Sacred Heart in the Class A championship game Friday afternoon.
Canevin (13-1) took control of the game with a second-quarter flurry that saw the Crusaders score three touchdowns in a 1:55 stretch and 28 points in the final eight minutes before halftime.
A high snap on an OLSH (9-4) punt set up the Crusaders with first-and-goal, and Keshawn Harris scored on a 6-yard run to tie the game 7-7 with 7:54 left in the quarter.
Nelson then took over the game after a three-and-out by OLSH.
First, he used his blockers and scored a 67-yard touchdown on a wide receiver screen from Jason Cross down the right sideline. On the next play from scrimmage, Nelson picked off OLSH quarterback Nehemiah Azeem and scored on a 45-yard interception return, making it 21-7 with 5:59 still left of the clock.
Nelson ended his huge quarter with a 35-yard touchdown catch from Kole Olszewski, making the score 28-7 at half.
Canevin’s defense intercepted four passes in the game, as Marquis Carter, Keyshawn McCaskill and Jayden Lindsey all recorded turnovers after Nelson’s pick six.
