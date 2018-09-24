Yauch makes tennis history at Baldwin

By: Ray Fisher

Monday, September 24, 2018 | 7:06 PM

Randy Jarosz | For the Tribune-Review, Baldwin’s Bethany Yauch competes at the section singles tennis tournament on Sept. 13, 2018. Randy Jarosz | For the Tribune-Review, Baldwin’s Bethany Yauch competes at the section singles tennis tournament on Sept. 13, 2018. Previous Next

Baldwin junior Bethany Yauch drew the No. 1 seed in the Section 3-AAA girls section singles tennis tournament.

And with good reason.

Yauch entered the tournament undefeated, and maintained that lofty status with a 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 victory over Bethel Park’s Mia Gorman in the championship round.

Yauch is the first athlete in school history to claim a section title in girls tennis.

“Honestly, I’m proud to represent my school,” Yauch said. “I also want to just thank my team for showing endless support; I am happy to call them my teammates and friends.”

After receiving a first-round bye, Yauch breezed by Allderdice’s Anna Marks and Oakland Catholic’s Amanda Santora by 10-0 scores, then defeated Fox Chapel’s Kristen Friday, 6-0, 6-2, in the semifinal round.

“The championship match was my toughest match,” Yauch said. “I know Mia Gorman personally and she’s an amazing player. I’m so glad I got the opportunity to play such a good match with her. Overall, it was fun and challenging.”

Yauch, who sat out last season with appendicitis, assumed the No. 1 singles position for the Baldwin girls team as a freshman, leading the Highlanders to an 11-2 record.

She is undefeated this season.

“I am so proud of Bethany and everything she is bringing to the individual and team aspects of tennis,” Baldwin coach Zach Smith said.

Yauch posted an 18-4 singles record as a freshman, and finished as the Section 3-AAA runner-up. She qualified for both the WPIAL and PIAA playoffs.

“I’m really trying to make an impact for my school and my reputation,” she said. “My ultimate goal is to win WPIALs and states.”

Baldwin also was represented at the section singles tournament by sophomore Emma Sukal, who dropped a 10-4 decision to Oakland Catholic’s Monica Brunner in her first match.

Teamwise, Baldwin has been making a strong push to secure a WPIAL playoff berth this season.

“The team is doing fantastic,” Yauch said. “We’ve only lost one section match and we are second in our section. I couldn’t be prouder to be on this team.”

Along with Yauch and Sukal, the Highlanders’ starters consist of seniors Natalie Zgurich, Kelsey Murphy, Jenna Tarson and Una Banovic, freshman Carly Kennard, and senior Julie Mainarich as a spot starter.

“We are focused on earning a top four place in the section and making it to sections,” Smith said. “We are playing four seniors, one junior, one sophomore and one freshman in the starting lineup, and we are looking to finish the season off strong.”

Ray Fisher is a freelance writer.

Tags: Baldwin