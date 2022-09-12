Yough boys look to make playoff trips a trend

By:

Monday, September 12, 2022 | 11:52 AM

Ben Bamford | Mon Valley Independent Yough’s Zander Aird takes part in a 2022 preseason workout. Ben Bamford | Mon Valley Independent Yough’s Aiden Werner takes part in a preseason workout. Previous Next

When Yough’s boys soccer team made the WPIAL playoffs last season, it marked just the fourth time since 2004 the program qualified for the postseason.

However, talking to Cougars coach Ron Duschak, that trend could be changing.

“Soccer in the community is certainly looking up,” said Duschak, who is replacing former coach Dave Vilchek, who stepped down after last season. “We have 27 players on the team, including nine freshmen. That’s the most kids they’ve had here in a long time.

“And I currently have 14 eighth graders playing. So, yeah, it’s getting better here. Kids are taking soccer more seriously.”

Last season, Yough went 7-11, including 7-5 in Section 3-2A for a rare playoff berth.

Seven starters return from that team, giving Duschak a solid nucleus with which to work. One of those returning starters is senior center midfielder Joe Obeldobel, who led the Cougars in scoring in 2021 with 25 goals. He was named all-section.

“Joe is a stud. He will get a lot of attention,” Duschak said.

Other returning starters include seniors Caleb Matthews (outside back), Aiden Werner (center midfield) and Mark Williams (center back); and juniors Zander Aird (striker, 5 goals in 2021), Collin Barno (center back) and Austin Matthews (center back).

Duschak said he expects to get immediate contributions from sophomore keeper Jack Kopp, sophomore Jude Nemec, junior center-mid Tyler Woloshun and senior outside back Matt Sandin.

“We lost an all-section keeper to graduation, and we are replacing him with a sophomore,” Duschak said. “But Jack has really come on and stepped up. It’s a big jump, but he looks ready to make it.

“We also lost most of our defense, so that will be our biggest concern going in, along with keeper.”

Yough has nine seniors on Duschak’s initial squad, but with so many freshmen and younger players below that coming up, he is excited for the future.

“I like where we are headed as a program,” he said. “I’m really excited to be in this position right now. I didn’t think a couple years ago (when I came to Yough as an assistant) that I would be the head coach, but I’m glad I am now.”

Gone from the section is defending champion Charleroi, which dominated the section. Moving in is Belle Vernon, a steady contender before dropping down from 3A.

“I haven’t seen Belle Vernon play, but I’m assuming they will be the team to beat. Then there is the next tier.”

Duschak said the “next tier” consists of Mt. Pleasant, McGuffey and Yough.

“We will be in the thick of it (in the section race), and we expect to be a playoff team,” he said. “I’m not sure we will finish on top, but we will be in the battle between second, third and fourth. And with our recent history, that’s not a bad place to be.”

