Yough boys looking to establish routine despite obstacles

By:

Monday, December 7, 2020 | 2:59 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Yough’s Gamal Marballie works out during practice on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, in the high school gym. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Yough’s Gamal Marballie takes a shot during practice on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, in the high school gym. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Yough’s Gamal Marballie drives to the basket between teammates during practice on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, in the high school gym. Previous Next

Coaches have many challenges as the 2020-21 high school basketball season approaches.

One of them is simply getting players into a routine.

That’s the situation facing veteran coach Jim Nesser as he prepares Yough boys basketball for what he hopes is a return to the WPIAL playoffs.

Yough is coming off a 2-8 section season, 7-14 overall, with three starters and several promising young players ready to hit the floor for the green and orange.

“I’ll be honest, I’m more concerned about not being in school all day long,” Nesser said. “We’re virtual and the kids are sitting around all day, and when they come to practice, it’s like I don’t know if they’re mentally prepared all the time.”

The third-year coach believes getting into a routine is important for high schoolers.

“The only problem is, we have to expect the unexpected,” Nesser added. “It’s one thing at a time. You never know what’s going to happen. Games canceled, practices canceled. That’s the approach you have take. You can’t be surprised at anything that’s going to happen right now.”

Already, Yough’s tip-off tournament at Brownsville has been called off. Instead, the Cougars will head to Burrell Friday and Saturday to face the host Buccaneers, Kiski Area or Albert Gallatin.

Returning for the Cougars will be one of the WPIAL’s top scorers from last season, senior Gamal Marballie, who averaged 20.2 points. Senior Tyler Zerone and junior Christian Park are also back for Yough’s four-guard offense.

Said Nesser: “Our expectations are to play as hard as we can and as tough as we can. If we can do those two things, everything will fall in place for us.”

“We want to make the playoffs,” Marballie said. “We could win the section, possibly, if we stay healthy. We should be pretty tough to beat.”

Despite the lack of classroom time and the large, geographical swath of the Yough School District, Marballie feels the team has stuck together.

“We all hang out outside of school, we have a tight bond, we all trust each other,” Marballie said. “It all comes down to scoring and defending at the end of the day to win games.”

Despite his basketball prowess, Marballie expects to play football in college for either Westminster, Waynesburg or Saint Vincent.

“We need Gamal’s leadership and to make big plays,” Nesser said. “Doesn’t mean necessarily to score, it means make the right pass, be the right defender, rebound for us.”

Yough will play in Section 3-4A this season against 2020 WPIAL finalist Belle Vernon, Elizabeth Forward, Mt. Pleasant, South Park, Southmoreland and Uniontown. It’s considerably less travel than the previous two seasons where section foes included Highlands, Knoch and Freeport.

Nesser and Marballie are both looking forward to shorter bus rides. The Cougars open the section season Jan. 5 at home against South Park.

Yough last made the playoffs in 2016 when the Cougars lost to Thomas Jefferson in the opening round. The last Yough playoff victory came over Grove City in a 2005 first round PIAA game at Plum High School.

Sophomore Parker Rost also is expected to contribute to this year’s team, along with a trio of promising freshmen that include Austin Matthews, Terek Crosby and Zander Aird.

Yough boys basketball at a glance

Coach: Jim Nesser

Last year’s record: 7-14 (2-8 in Section 1-4A)

Returning starters: Gamal Marballie (Sr., G), Tyler Zerone (Sr., G), Christian Park (Jr. , G)

Top newcomers: Parker Rost (So., G), Austin Matthews (Fr., G/F), Terek Crosby (Fr., G/F), Zander Aird (Fr., G)

Tags: Yough