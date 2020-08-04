Yough edges Murrysville in WCABL consolation game

By:

Tuesday, August 4, 2020 | 9:11 PM

Yough picked a good time to play one of its better games in recent weeks.

Backed by strong pitching from Nate Wilkins and Vinny Martin and solid defense, Yough defeated Murrysville, 5-4, on Tuesday in the third-place game of the Westmoreland County American Baseball League playoffs.

Yough jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the second inning and never looked back.

“We were pretty clean on defense and didn’t give them anything extra,” Yough coach Craig Spisak said. “We allowed one walk while their pitchers walked five and hit three batters. We weren’t that clean against Latrobe in the semifinals.”

Cody Ulander and Steve Manon doubled for Yough.

Zach Miller had two doubles for Murrysville, and Lou Treloar and Trevor Brncic had two hits.

The win clinches the final berth from Westmoreland County for the Hollidaysburg Regional tournament, which begins Friday.

“I’m proud of these guys,” Spisak said. “This is a special group of seniors. I really felt we were going to have a good season. This bid is a big accomplishment. Hopefully, we’ll go to Hollidaysburg and do well.”

The WCABL championship game between Bushy Run and Latrobe was postponed because of rain.

The championship game will be played 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Legion Keener Field.

The showcase that was scheduled for Wednesday has been moved to Aug. 12 at Legion Keener Field.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter .