Yough, Hempfield girls basketball coaches resign

By:

Friday, July 21, 2023 | 5:27 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Hempfield head coach Tom Brush gives instructions during a game on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, at Norwin High School. Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Yough girls basketball head coach Mike Gerdich speaks with his players while at practice Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at Yough High School. Previous Next

Hempfield and Yough are looking for girls head basketball coaches.

Tom Brush resigned at Hempfield, a place where he has coached since 2018.

Mike Gerdich, meanwhile, stepped down at Yough following the team’s first playoff trip in 10 years.

Brush said his decision is work-related. Since his schedule changed, he can no longer commit to the program.

“I feel very fortunate to have been able to coach at Hempfield,” Brush said. “The players that I have had over the last five years have been great to work with. I will miss all of the returning players, especially the two seniors (Ashley Hosni and Sarah Podkul). I have coached them since they were in middle school.

“They have really become very good players, and I know that they will have great senior seasons.”

Brush had a record of 37-63 in five seasons with one WPIAL playoff appearance (2020-21).

Gerdich finished 23-94 in six seasons. He has been dealing with severe back pain for months and could no longer coach because of it.

“Surgery is still a possibility but I won’t find out about that until mid August, which if it happens late August or September, that pushes my recovery into November,” Gerdich said. “There were too many what-ifs and I didn’t want to short-change the team and have them lose the momentum they have built for themselves.”

Gerdich believes the program is in a better place as it gradually improves.

“Coaching at Yough was an incredible experience,” he said. “From Day 1 through my sixth year, the administration, the board, and the athletic department were very supportive and provided a welcoming environment as we went from not winning a game to finally putting marks in the win column and making the playoffs.

“Our young ladies are the kind of kids you want on your team. They show up, they work hard, and they never quit. The program is heading in the right direction and I look forward to seeing how they do in the coming years.”

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Hempfield, Yough