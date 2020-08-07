Yough opens regional tournament with walk-off win

Friday, August 7, 2020 | 4:52 PM

Yough walked off with a win to open Region 7 baseball action Friday at Hollidaysburg.

Joel Nemec was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, scoring Ray Halahurich, as Yough, the third-place team from the Westmoreland County American Baseball League, edged Mt. Union, 4-3.

Yough will now play Claysburg, which defeated Latrobe, 10-1, in another first-round game at noon Saturday at Juniata Field in Altoona.

The game-winning rally started with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning when Halahurich, who had three hits, beat out an infield single. He stole second base and Michael Bell followed by working a walk.

Vinny Martin, who doubled home a run in the first inning, was intentionally walked after Halahurich and Bell advanced on a wild pitch. Martin had a 2-2 count when the Mt. Union coach decided to walk him.

“Vinny had some good plate appearances,” Yough coach Craig Spisak said. “I was a little surprised they did.”

Nemec, who drove in a run in the first inning on a fielder’s choice, was hit in the left elbow to force home Halahurich.

“When we play good defense, we can beat anyone,” Spisak said. “Vinny was outstanding. He had them off balance.

“While he didn’t have great command with his curveball, he did with his fastball and changeup. We also made a couple above average defensive plays.”

Martin struck out six and walked only two. He scattered eight hits.

Steve Manon had two hits for Yough, including an RBI single in the fourth inning to tie the score.

Mt. Union’s Dylan Gearhart, who pitched at Binghamton University this past season and is transferring to Lock Haven, had eight strikeouts.

“He’s the best pitcher we faced all season,” Spisak said. “But I’m proud on how are players battled. We had some good at-bats.”

Martin and Bell each had doubles for Yough. Grayson McClain hit a double for Mt. Union.

