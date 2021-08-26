Yough’s Tristan Waldier looking to shine at wide receiver

Thursday, August 26, 2021 | 2:24 PM

Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review Yough’s Tristan Waldier poses after practice on Aug. 25, 2021.

Yough’s Tristan Waldier said he doesn’t like to brag, but he’s expecting a big season if he stays healthy.

All the 6-foot-2, 200-pound senior wants is an injury-free season and a chance to show people how good of a wide receiver he can be.

Waldier is switching back to wide receiver after being the Cougars’ quarterback the past two seasons, which each ended with ACL surgery on his knees.

But Waldier is excited about this upcoming season, which he hopes ends with a trip to the WPIAL playoffs. Yough kicks off the season against Albert Gallatin on Friday.

“Tristan is having a fantastic camp,” Yough coach Chris Chunko said. “He’s adjusting to his new position well. He had a great scrimmage and he’s taken to the wide receivers position. He’s going to stretch the field for us.

“He’s strong, he’s fast and he runs great routes. It’s a good position for him. He’s the heart and soul of the team. Coming back from two knee injuries, he’s persistent and determined.”

Waldier added: “I have good hands, too.”

Waldier always wanted to play wide receiver, but he moved to quarterback to help the team. He caught three passes for 31 yards as a freshman.

Now he’s ready to shine at wide receiver again.

On defense, he plays outside linebacker. When he was a freshman, he played safety, linebacker and cornerback and his 73 tackles led the team.

“I had to learn to keep going,” Waldier said. “The two injuries made me work harder than anyone else. Two weeks after surgery I was lifting and getting bigger.

“I put on 20 pounds, and I worked on my speed and agility to get ready for the season.”

His brother J.C. Waldier was one of the top wide receivers in the WPIAL the past two seasons. He’s now at Edinboro, but he and Tristan worked out together in the offseason.

“My brother definitely helped me, the whole process through both torn knees,” Waldier said. “We’re always working. He helped me all summer through covid-19. We got bigger, faster and stronger.”

And when he attended 7-on-7 camps, opponents were impressed with his abilities and asked him who is recruiting him. He doesn’t have any offers yet, but he expects once coaches see him on film that will change.

Waldier said playing quarterback helped him read coverages and find open spots. It’s something he’ll use at his new position.

“I always wanted to play wide receiver,” Waldier said. “I feel I’m a much better wide receiver, and you’ll see it this year.”

