Young Burrell tennis lineup looks to contend in Section 3-2A

Tuesday, April 5, 2022 | 11:46 AM

Courtesy of Shaun Reddick Burrell’s David Frederick competes against Valley on Tuesday.

David Frederick and Cameron Wagner got a quick introduction to WPIAL boys tennis last season, stepping into the singles lineup and taking on some of the area’s top players.

The Burrell freshmen gained valuable experience during matches and tournaments, which could serve them well as they embark on their sophomore seasons.

The pair will help anchor a young Bucs lineup filled with underclassmen who are hoping to make a racket in the Section 3-2A standings.

“I am just looking for continued growth,” coach Shaun Reddick said. “Most of these guys have not picked up a racket until they try out, so they have a lot to learn about the game, but they are all good athletes and students so they are quick learners.”

Frederick returns at No. 1 singles, and Wagner is playing at No. 3 singles. They represented the Bucs at the Section 3 singles tournament last season and also competed together at section doubles.

“I think it has given them more confidence this year,” Reddick said. “David has come out and played very strong so far, and you can see the difference in his game. He has played two excellent players so far, going 1 -1 and giving both players all they could handle.

“Cam mainly focuses on playing soccer, but his athleticism helps out on the court, so he is still maturing as a player and still has some work to do.”

Junior Noah Kleckner decided to join the team this spring and has played his way into the No. 2 singles role.

The doubles lineup features sophomore brothers Esau King-Buchak and Maliq Buchak as a tandem and junior Nikolas Ferra and sophomore Ben Haidze at second doubles.

“Esau and Maliq play basketball and are both athletic and aggressive, which makes for a good doubles team,” Reddick said.

Reddick also said Mark Cosetio and Aiden Malits are pushing for spots in the lineup.

The Bucs (0-2) suffered a 3-2 loss to Knoch on March 22. Frederick defeated Kevin Golden, 6-4, 1-6, 6-1, at first singles, and Ferra/Haidze defeated Jack Walker/Toby Reynolds, 6-4, 6-4, at second doubles.

“We are off to a rough start but not unexpected considering we are so young,” Reddick said.

“My players work hard and are rounding into shape, but most play other sports and do not focus year-round on tennis.”

Burrell again will compete in Section 3-2A this season with Highlands, Indiana, Knoch, North Catholic, St. Joseph, Springdale and Valley.

The Vikings won the section title last season, and North Catholic, Highlands, Knoch and Indiana also qualified for the postseason.

“The section championship around here runs through Valley High School,” Reddick said. “Coach (Rachael) Link does an excellent job recruiting players from a young age and developing them into strong players. She runs the program the rest of the section (coaches) hope to run.”

