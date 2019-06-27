Youth camp helps build foundation for Shaler football program

By: Josh Rizzo

Thursday, June 27, 2019 | 6:49 PM

Submitted Shaler grad Jesse Della Valle, a former Penn State player, speaks at the Titans’ youth football camp.

James Ryan didn’t want to see any momentum the Shaler Area football team gained fade. The third-year Titans football coach was able to see tangible progress at the school’s annual football camp.

Recently, the school saw 109 kids participate in a summer camp at the high school aimed at getting kids involved with football. The camp involves kids ranging in age from those entering kindergarten to 14 year olds.

The number of kids who participated was up from about 70 who were involved the previous year.

“The goal was always to generate excitement about football with the kids, family and community,” Ryan said. “It was an opportunity to work with former players, varsity players and coaches. Overall, we saw excitement around football.”

Shaler’s football program finished 4-7 last season, including a 3-4 mark in conference play, which was good for a fourth-place tie with Armstrong. The Titans lost in the first round of the WPIAL Class 5A playoffs to West Allegheny.

“I think that was a big help,” Ryan said. “With us winning games and getting a good turnout on Friday nights, it helped with our camp.”

Former Shaler standout Jesse Della Valle, who played at Penn State, spoke at the camp. Della Valle played in 27 games in the secondary for the Nittany Lions, finishing with 50 tackles and two interceptions.

Everything Ryan wants players to get out of camp is how to do things the right way. By learning the fundamentals from a young age, he hopes to cut down on the fears people have about getting major injuries playing the sport.

“I think what we do is take the uncertainty out of the game,” Ryan said. “People are always concerned about unsafe conditions and injury factors that come with playing a collision sport. We want to teach the fundamentals and show how to do it properly. Hopefully, they are interested in signing up for the youth and middle school program.”

What Ryan hopes is the education process will lead to more involvement.

That way Shaler can continue the building process which has gone on during the past few seasons. With the Titans no longer in the largest enrollment class, there is a window for Shaler to continue being competitive.

Getting more kids from the camp to the varsity program will be a major help for the Titans.

“It’s a big part of the long-term vision of the program,” Ryan said.

