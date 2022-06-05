Youthful Bushy Run ready to make a run in District 31 American Legion baseball

By:

Sunday, June 5, 2022 | 11:01 AM

Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review Bushy Run Legion coaches Jay Miller (front) and Scott Peyman watch a game last season.

One thing that has been consistent in District 31 American Legion baseball over the past few seasons is Bushy Run has either won or been in contention for the league title.

Bushy Run tied for the top spot with Latrobe in 2021 with a 17-8 overall record, but things didn’t end as coach Scott Peyman hoped.

The team fell in the semifinals of the playoffs and then dropped a third-place game to Young Township. Bushy Run then was invited to play in the Region 6 tournament, but the team went 0-2 with a depleted roster as a couple of players felt the season was over after falling to Young Township.

Latrobe, Yough and Young Township represented District 31 in the Region 7 tournament, but because Region 6 didn’t have enough teams for their tournament, Bushy Run was invited.

Bushy Run got off to a good start to the 2022 season — 2-0 in league play and 4-0 overall.

Bushy Run defeated Unity and then had a walk-off 3-2 win against Young Township. Catcher Ian Temple’s two-out, bases-loaded single scored second baseman Eric Biroscak with the winner.

It was a statement win for the young Bushy Run squad, which returned eight players from the 2021 team.

“We’re good,” Peyman said. “We have a lot of young talent. The key is how they develop.

“They’re going to make some young mistakes, but I’m excited about the future. The next two seasons I expect us to be really good. We’ll be very competitive.”

Back are infielder Owen Rain, outfielder Anthony Monroe, first baseman/pitcher Gavin Good, pitcher Nolan Marasti, centerfielder Owen Sabol, catcher Drew Sherwin, outfielder Matt Lichota and outfielder Liam Hileman. Lichota’s availability will be spotty at best because of work.

“I feel we’ll be competitive with all the top teams in the league – Latrobe, Young Township, Yough and Unity,” Peyman said. “We have a lot of players who can play multiple positions. I’m excited to see these players grow.”

Some of the new faces that have impressed Peyman include third baseball Peyton Bigler, shortstop Brody Hoffman, Temple, outfielder Tyler Freas, first baseman/pitcher Chuck Fontana, pitcher Brandon Roher and Biroscak.

He also has three players double rostered with the Junior Legion team. They are power-hitting first baseman Ethan Septak, catcher Brandon Lang and pitcher Rob Andrews.

Bushy Run had a busy schedule between June 2-15 with eight games on the docket. They had a doubleheader June 4 against Homer City, a battle June 6 at Latrobe, a game at Yough on June 9 and a matchup with local rival Murrysville on June 15.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Penn-Trafford