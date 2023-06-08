Zach Snyder resigns as Mt. Pleasant wrestling coach

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 | 8:03 PM

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Mt. Pleasant wrestling coach Zach Snyder works with his wrestlers during a 2019 practice.

Mt. Pleasant is looking for a new wrestling coach after Zach Snyder resigned last week to spend more time with his family.

Snyder coached the Vikings the past four years and leaves a team returning 10 seniors and two PIAA qualifiers — Jamison Poklembo and Dylan Pitzer.

His record with the Vikings was 41-26. They made the WPIAL Class 2A playoffs every season and reached the semifinals in 2022.

“Whoever gets the job is getting a talented squad,” Snyder said. “My son (Carson) is going into seventh grade (at Connellsville), and I’d like to watch him wrestle. I just couldn’t manage the time.

“I’m going to miss the wrestlers. They were great at learning.”

Mt. Pleasant athletic director Allan Bilinsky said Snyder will be missed and that the school will be advertising for a new coach soon.

“We’re going to advertise in-house first,” Bilinsky said. “Zach did well for us, and I understand his position of coaching at one school and having a child at another school.”

Bilinsky was the boys basketball coach for Mt. Pleasant a few years ago while his boys played basketball at Norwin.

Mt. Pleasant also is in the process of interviewing for a new boys basketball coach after T.J. Kravits resigned following the season. Kravits was hired in 2020 to replace Bilinsky.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Mt. Pleasant