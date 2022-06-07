12 WPIAL softball teams advance to PIAA quarterfinals

By:

Tuesday, June 7, 2022 | 2:35 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Seneca Valley’s Mia Ryan tags out North Allegheny’s Megan McDonough in the WPIAL Class 6A softball championship Wednesday, June 1, 2002, at Cal (Pa.).

While opening day of the PIAA baseball playoffs was a mixed bag for district teams, the WPIAL softball qualifiers got a chance to strut their stuff in the first round.

The WPIAL was a strong 12-7 in opening round games Monday, with all six new district champions winning and moving on to the second round.

In fact, all six classifications were part of the first victory lap as at least two WPIAL softball teams advanced to Round 2.

The PIAA has released the sites and times for the quarterfinals Thursday. Here is the schedule for the remaining district teams.

Class 6A

Seneca Valley vs. Quakertown at Messiah University in Mechanicsburg at 2 p.m.

North Allegheny vs. Pennsbury at Messiah University in Mechanicsburg at noon

Class 5A

Central Mountain vs. Armstrong at St. Francis in Loretto 2 p.m.

Penn-Trafford vs. Southern Lehigh at Chambersburg at 3:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Burrell vs. Beaver at Mars at 3 p.m.

Class 3A

Karns City vs. Avonworth at Mars at 1 p.m.

Deer Lakes vs. Bald Eagle at St. Francis in Loretto at 4:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Neshannock vs. Johnsonburg at Heindl Field in DuBois at 3 p.m.

Laurel vs. Everett at Norwin at 4 p.m.

Class A

Saegertown vs. Union at Slippery Rock at 1 p.m.

DuBois Central Catholic vs. West Greene at Slippery Rock at 3 p.m.

Tags: Armstrong, Avonworth, Beaver, Burrell, Deer Lakes, Laurel, Neshannock, North Allegheny, Penn-Trafford, Seneca Valley, Union, West Greene