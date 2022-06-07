12 WPIAL softball teams advance to PIAA quarterfinals
By:
Tuesday, June 7, 2022 | 2:35 PM
While opening day of the PIAA baseball playoffs was a mixed bag for district teams, the WPIAL softball qualifiers got a chance to strut their stuff in the first round.
The WPIAL was a strong 12-7 in opening round games Monday, with all six new district champions winning and moving on to the second round.
In fact, all six classifications were part of the first victory lap as at least two WPIAL softball teams advanced to Round 2.
The PIAA has released the sites and times for the quarterfinals Thursday. Here is the schedule for the remaining district teams.
Class 6A
Seneca Valley vs. Quakertown at Messiah University in Mechanicsburg at 2 p.m.
North Allegheny vs. Pennsbury at Messiah University in Mechanicsburg at noon
Class 5A
Central Mountain vs. Armstrong at St. Francis in Loretto 2 p.m.
Penn-Trafford vs. Southern Lehigh at Chambersburg at 3:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Burrell vs. Beaver at Mars at 3 p.m.
Class 3A
Karns City vs. Avonworth at Mars at 1 p.m.
Deer Lakes vs. Bald Eagle at St. Francis in Loretto at 4:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Neshannock vs. Johnsonburg at Heindl Field in DuBois at 3 p.m.
Laurel vs. Everett at Norwin at 4 p.m.
Class A
Saegertown vs. Union at Slippery Rock at 1 p.m.
DuBois Central Catholic vs. West Greene at Slippery Rock at 3 p.m.
Tags: Armstrong, Avonworth, Beaver, Burrell, Deer Lakes, Laurel, Neshannock, North Allegheny, Penn-Trafford, Seneca Valley, Union, West Greene
More High School Softball• Burrell softball team faces juggernaut Beaver in PIAAs
• High school roundup for June 6, 2022: Griffaton leads WPIAL champion West Mifflin to 1st-round win
• Burrell rides early offense, Armstrong’s arm into PIAA softball quarterfinals
• Penn-Trafford shakes off early homer to beat Twin Valley in PIAA Class 5A 1st round
• Southmoreland softball team eliminated from PIAA playoffs by Bald Eagle Area