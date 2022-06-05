19 WPIAL teams prepare for PIAA softball playoffs
By:
Sunday, June 5, 2022 | 2:33 PM
The 2022 PIAA softball playoffs start Monday with 19 WPIAL teams searching for state gold, including recently crowned district winners Seneca Valley, Armstrong, Beaver, Avonworth, Neshannock and Union on the hunt for more treasures.
The state playoffs are made up of four rounds with the championships to be played at Beard Field at Nittany Lion Softball Park on the campus of Penn State on June 16-17.
Here’s Monday’s first round softball schedule involving WPIAL teams:
Class 6A
Central Dauphin at Seneca Valley at 4 p.m.
North Allegheny at Mifflin County at 4 p.m.
Class 5A
Chartiers Valley at Armstrong at 3:30 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Twin Valley at 4 p.m.
North Hills at Central Mountain at 3 p.m.
Class 4A
Fleetwood vs. Beaver at Neshannock at 4 p.m.
Elizabeth Forward at Hamburg at 4 p.m.
Burrell vs. Villa Maria Academy at Penn State Behrend at 3 p.m.
Class 3A
Westmont-Hilltop vs. Avonworth at Mars at 2 p.m.
Deer Lakes at Corry at 4 p.m.
Southmoreland vs. Bald Eagle Area at Milesburg Complex in Bellefonte at 4 p.m.
Class 2A
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Neshannock at 2 p.m.
Frazier at Everett at 4:30 p.m.
Laurel vs. Reynolds at Allegheny College at 3 p.m.
Class A
Shade vs. Union at Neshannock at noon
West Greene at Conemaugh Valley at 4 p.m.
Greensburg Central Catholic vs. DuBois Central Catholic at Heindl Field in DuBois at 3 p.m.
Tags: Avonworth, Beaver, Burrell, Chartiers Valley, Deer Lakes, Elizabeth Forward, Frazier, Greensburg C.C., Laurel, North Allegheny, North Hills, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, Penn-Trafford, Seneca Valley, Southmoreland, Union, West Greene
