19 WPIAL teams prepare for PIAA softball playoffs

By:

Sunday, June 5, 2022 | 2:33 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Neshannock’s Neleh Nogay celebrates after driving in a run during the WPIAL Class 2A championship game against Frazier on Friday, June 3, 2022, at Cal (Pa.).

The 2022 PIAA softball playoffs start Monday with 19 WPIAL teams searching for state gold, including recently crowned district winners Seneca Valley, Armstrong, Beaver, Avonworth, Neshannock and Union on the hunt for more treasures.

The state playoffs are made up of four rounds with the championships to be played at Beard Field at Nittany Lion Softball Park on the campus of Penn State on June 16-17.

Here’s Monday’s first round softball schedule involving WPIAL teams:

Class 6A

Central Dauphin at Seneca Valley at 4 p.m.

North Allegheny at Mifflin County at 4 p.m.

Class 5A

Chartiers Valley at Armstrong at 3:30 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Twin Valley at 4 p.m.

North Hills at Central Mountain at 3 p.m.

Class 4A

Fleetwood vs. Beaver at Neshannock at 4 p.m.

Elizabeth Forward at Hamburg at 4 p.m.

Burrell vs. Villa Maria Academy at Penn State Behrend at 3 p.m.

Class 3A

Westmont-Hilltop vs. Avonworth at Mars at 2 p.m.

Deer Lakes at Corry at 4 p.m.

Southmoreland vs. Bald Eagle Area at Milesburg Complex in Bellefonte at 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Neshannock at 2 p.m.

Frazier at Everett at 4:30 p.m.

Laurel vs. Reynolds at Allegheny College at 3 p.m.

Class A

Shade vs. Union at Neshannock at noon

West Greene at Conemaugh Valley at 4 p.m.

Greensburg Central Catholic vs. DuBois Central Catholic at Heindl Field in DuBois at 3 p.m.

Tags: Avonworth, Beaver, Burrell, Chartiers Valley, Deer Lakes, Elizabeth Forward, Frazier, Greensburg C.C., Laurel, North Allegheny, North Hills, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, Penn-Trafford, Seneca Valley, Southmoreland, Union, West Greene