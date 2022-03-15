2 from WPIAL earn silver medals at state girls wrestling championships

Monday, March 14, 2022 | 9:28 PM

AP

The 2022 MyHouse Pennsylvania Girls High School State Championship was held Sunday at Cumberland Valley High School. The tournament drew nearly 300 wrestlers from 115 schools.

The WPIAL had two second-place finishers: Canon-McMillan’s Chloe Ault (136 pounds) and North Allegheny’s Leyna Rumpler (148).

Five others earned medals for finishing in the top six.

They were Canon-McMillan’s Leilani Ramos (sixth, 124), Rylie Stewart (fifth, 130) and Raven McCarthy (third, 170), Laurel’s Alexis Brua (sixth, 118) and Kiski Area’s Isabella DeVito (third, 124).

