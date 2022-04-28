20 WPIAL girls basketball players earn all-state honors, Neshannock’s Luann Grybowski named top coach

Thursday, April 28, 2022 | 1:00 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Neshannock coach Luann Grybowski hugs seniors Neleh Nogay (right) and Addilae Watts after defeating Southern Columbia in the PIAA Class 2A state championship game March 25, 2022, at Giant Center in Hershey. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Freedom’s Shaye Bailey drives to the basket against Neumann-Goretti’s Mihjae Hayes during the PIAA Class 3A state championship game Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Giant Center in Hershey. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Neshannock’s Neleh Nogay drives past Southern Columbia’s Summer Tillett during the PIAA Class 2A state championship game Friday, March 25, 2022, at Giant Center in Hershey. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Freedom’s Renae Mohrbacher brings the ball upcourt during the WPIAL Class 3A championship game on March 3, 2022, at Petersen Events Center. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Catholic’s Dacia Lewandowski drives past Freedom’s Julia Mohrbacher during the WPIAL Class 3A championship game on Thursday, March. 3, 2022, at Petersen Events Center. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Allegheny’s Jasmine Timmerson shoots a 3-pointer against Norwin during a Section 1-6A game on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at North Allegheny High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Neshannock’s Mairan Haggerty blocks a shot by Southern Columbia’s Loren Gehret during the PIAA Class 2A state championship game Friday, March 25, 2022, at Giant Center in Hershey. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Neshannock head coach Luann Grybowski celebrates after a Lancers’ score during the WPIAL Class 2A championship game against OLSH on Friday, March. 4, 2022, at Petersen Events Center. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Chartiers Valley’s Aislin Malcolm passes the ball against Moon during a Section 1-5A game on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at Chartiers Valley High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Mt. Lebanon’s Ashleigh Connor scores past Upper St. Clair’s Katelyn Robbins and Molly James during the WPIAL Class 6A championship game on Friday, March 4, 2022, at Petersen Events Center. Previous Next

Twenty WPIAL girls basketball players earned all-state honors Thursday, and Neshannock’s Luann Grybowski was named Class 2A Coach of the Year after leading the Lancers to a state championship this winter.

Nine WPIAL players earned first-team honors, including Neshannock teammates Neleh Nogay and Mairan Haggerty, who guided the Lancers to a 29-2 record. Nogay, a senior, averaged 12.4 points. Haggerty, a junior, averaged 17.1.

The state title was the first for Neshannock, and it came in Grybowski’s 42nd season as a coach. She celebrated her 700th career win in January, a milestone reached previously by only two other girls coaches in WPIAL history.

Freedom teammates Renae Mohrbacher (15.7 ppg) and Shaye Bailey (16.4 ppg) received first-team honors after leading the Bulldogs to a PIAA runner-up finish in Class 3A. Also earning first-team honors were Mt. Lebanon’s Ashleigh Connor, North Allegheny’s Jasmine Timmerson, Chartiers Valley’s Aislin Malcolm, North Catholic’s Dacia Lewandowski and Rochester’s Corynne Hauser.

Second-team selections included Chartiers Valley’s Perri Page, Moon’s Reilly Sunday and Emma Theodorson, South Fayette’s Maddie Webber, Beaver’s Payton List and North Catholic’s Alayna Rocco. Making the third team were Peters Township’s Journey Thompson, Seton LaSalle’s Mallory Daly, Winchester Thurston’s Nadia Moore, Sto-Rox’s Alicia Young and Clairton’s Iyanna Wade.

The team was chosen by a statewide vote of sportswriters. The all-state boys selections will be announced next week.

2022 ALL-STATE GIRLS BASKETBALL TEAM

Class 6A

First team

Ashleigh Connor, Mt. Lebanon, 5-10, sr., 21.6

Kaitlyn Flanagan, Plymouth-Whitemarsh, 5-8, sr., 7.7

Jillian Jekot, Cumberland Valley, 6-0, so., 17.3

Ava Sciolla, Pennsbury, 5-11, sr., 16.3

Abby Sharpe, Plymouth-Whitemarsh, 5-11, jr., 14.3

Caroline Shiery, Central Dauphin, 6-3, sr., 14.3

Jasmine Timmerson, North Allegheny, 5-7, jr., 14.0

Second team

Lainey Allen, Plymouth-Whitemarsh, 6-2, sr., 12.5

Kailah Correa, Lebanon, 5-5, fr., 20.8

Vatijah Davis, Pocono Mountain West, 5-10, jr., 23.9

Olivia Jones, Cedar Cliff, 5-10, fr., 13.6

Grace O’Neill, Archbishop Carroll, 5-4, sr., 15.0

Third team

Anna Azzara, Spring-Ford, 5-7, so., 13.1

Erin Daley, Plymouth-Whitemarsh, 6-0, jr., 9.5

Marissa Gingrich, Mifflin County, 5-7, jr., 20.0

Journey Thompson, Peters Township, 6-2, sr., 16.2

Nicole Timko, Methacton, 5-11, sr., 18.8

Cire Worley, Abington, 6-0, jr., 20.3

Player of the Year: Ava Sciolla, Pennsbury

Coach of the Year: Dan Dougherty, Plymouth-Whitemarsh

Class 5A

First team

Anne Bair, Gettysburg, 5-6, sr., 14.9

Maggie Doogan, Cardinal O’Hara, 6-2, sr., 16.0

Alexis Hess, Fleetwood, 6-0, jr., 19.0

Maddie Knier, Manheim Central, 5-10, jr., 21.9

Aislin Malcolm, Chartiers Valley, 5-11, sr., 16.5

Sydni Scott, Cardinal O’Hara, 5-8, sr., 11.0

Second team

Marin Miller, Hollidaysburg, 5-1, sr., 21.5

Perri Page, Chartiers Valley, 6-0, sr., 15.8

Emma Ruhlman, Warren, 5-10, sr., 15.6

Reilly Sunday, Moon, 5-9, sr., 16.6

Emma Theodorson, Moon, 6-0, sr., 18.4

Maddie Webber, South Fayette, 5-7, jr., 18.2

Third team

Gianna Grassifulli, St. Hubert, 5-7, sr., 18.3

Gracie Fairman, Thomas Jefferson, 5-5, sr., 20.8

Molly Rullo, Cardinal O’Hara, 5-11, fr., 10.5

Faith Walker, West York, 6-0, so., 9.7

Trinell Watson, Pottstown, 5-7, sr. 23.1

Annie Welde, Cardinal O’Hara, 5-11, sr., 8.0

Player of the Year: Maggie Doogan, Cardinal O’Hara

Coach of the Year: Jeff Gregory, Pittston

Class 4A

First team

Ryanne Allen, Archbishop Wood, 6-1, sr., 17.0

Gabby Casey, Lansdale Catholic, 5-9, sr., 22.0

Gianna Hoddinott, Delone Catholic, 5-9, sr., 19.4

Maeve McErlane, Notre Dame de Namur, 5-9, sr., 17.8

Moriah Murray, Dunmore, 5-9, sr., 17.3

Ciera Toomey, Dunmore, 6-4, jr., 20.1

Second team

Kendall Bennett, Germantown Academy, 6-3, jr., 13.0

Jayden McBride, Erie Villa Maria, 5-11, so., 13.9

Carissa Dunham, Erie Villa Maria, 5-7, sr., 14.3

Payton List, Beaver, 6-0, sr., 22.6

Skyler Searfoss, Jim Thorpe, 5-9, sr., 14.1

Third team

Bri Bowen, Archbishop Wood, 5-10, sr., 8.2

Bianca Coleman, Gwynedd Mercy, 5-11, sr., 9.8

Sofia Coleman, Gwynedd Mercy, 5-11, sr., 13.8

Jaida Parker, Tyrone, 5-9, sr., 13.9

Deja Evans, Archbishop Wood, 6-2, jr., 8.1

Hannah Griffin, Gwynnedd Mercy, 5-7, jr., 9.0

Olivia Smelas, Jim Thorpe, 6-1, sr., 11.2

Player of the Year: Ryanne Allen, Archbishop Wood

Coach of the Year: Todd Askins, Bermudian Springs

Class 3A

First team

Shaye Bailey, Freedom, 5-5, so., 16.4

Mihjae Hayes, Neumann-Goretti, 5-3, sr., 24.3

Kylie Lavelle, Taylor Riverside, 6-2, sr., 25.1

Dacia Lewandowski, North Catholic, 5-11, jr., 15.9

Renae Mohrbacher, Freedom, 5-6, sr., 15.7

Janai Smith, Imhotep, 5-9, sr., 16.5

Aleah Snead, Penn Charter, 5-9, jr., 15.3

Second team

Maddie Evans, Bloomsburg, 5-11, jr., 16.7

Hope Garrity, Fairview, 5-8, jr., 20.6

Allyia Kennedy, Loyalsock, 6-0, sr., 17.0

Kaeli Romanowski, Western Wayne, 5-6, sr., 20.1

Alayna Rocco, North Catholic, 5-11, so., 17.9

Third team

D’Ayzha Atkinson, Neumann-Goretti, 5-7, sr., 12.2

Belle Bosch, Chestnut Ridge, 6-0, jr., 19.4

Reese Gadsby, Lakeview, 5-8, sr., 18.7

Brianna Moore, Palmerton, 5-8, sr., 14.9

Remi Smith, Forest Hills, 5-7, sr., 14.4

Xola Wade, New Church, 5-4, so., 13.9

Player of the Year: Mihjae Hayes, Neumann-Goretti

Coach of the Year: Kristi Britten, Camp Hill Trinity

Class 2A

First team

Mairan Haggerty, Neshannock, 6-1, jr., 17.1

Kaci Kranson, Holy Cross, 5-11, sr., 27.0

Clare Meyer, Germantown Friends, 6-3, sr., 17.9

Neleh Nogay, Neshannock, 5-6, sr., 12.4

Kaylene Smikle, Westtown, 6-1, sr., 23.0

Second team

Taliyah Carter, Parkway Northwest, 6-1, sr., 28.0

Brie Droege, Columbia, 5-9, so., 22.1

Alli Griscavage, Southern Columbia, 6-1, jr., 15.9

Zahra King, Westtown, 5-10, so., 9.6

Genesis Meadows, Lancaster Country Day, 5-5, jr., 20.5

Selena Buttery, Brockway, 5-10, sr., 16.5

Grace Sundback, Westtown, 5-10, jr., 11.7

Third team

Emily Anthony, West Middlesex, 5-3, sr., 15.5

Carlie Beatty, West Middlesex, 6-0, sr., 20.0

Mallory Daly, Seton LaSalle, 5-8, so., 23.9

Salote Franklin, Penn Treaty, 5-9, sr., 26.4

Nadia Moore, Winchester Thurston, 5-10, jr., 25.2

Summer Tillett, Southern Columbia, 5-10, sr., 11.5

Alicia Young, Sto-Rox, 5-11, sr., 21.1

Player of the Year: Kayla Smikle, Westtown

Coach of the Year: Luann Grybowski, Neshannock

Class A

First team

Bellah DiNardo, Kennedy Catholic, 5-9, sr., 10.9

Emily Garvin, Northumberland Christian, 5-6, sr., 25.1

Corynne Hauser, Rochester, 5-8, sr., 25.1

Leah Homan, Bishop Guilfoyle, 5-10, sr., 23.4

Jenna Muha, Shade, 6-0, jr., 27.2

Second team

Layke Fields, Kennedy Catholic, 6-0, fr., 11.6

Ayla Hileman, Williamsburg, 5-8, so., 16.4

Katie McGrath, Jenkintown, 5-7, sr., 17.6

Katie Sheeler, Otto-Eldred, 5-5, jr., 18.3

Josie Snyder, Shanksville-Stonycreek, 5-10, sr., 18.9

Rylee Snyder, Shanksville-Stonycreek, 6-0, sr., 14.3

Third team

Sanaa Brodie, Farrell, 5-9, sr., 16.6

Minyhah Easterling, Glendale, 6-3, jr., 16.2

Bella Forker, Faith Christian, 5-8, jr., 14.0

Anna Ulmer, Northumberland Christian, 6-1, sr., 10.7

Iyanna Wade, Clairton, 5-3, fr., 23.7

Jayla Woodruff, Williamsburg, 6-0, jr., 15.1

Player of the Year: Emily Garvin, Northumberland Christian

Coach of the Year: Lance Hudak, Portage

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

