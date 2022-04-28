20 WPIAL girls basketball players earn all-state honors, Neshannock’s Luann Grybowski named top coach
Thursday, April 28, 2022 | 1:00 PM
Twenty WPIAL girls basketball players earned all-state honors Thursday, and Neshannock’s Luann Grybowski was named Class 2A Coach of the Year after leading the Lancers to a state championship this winter.
Nine WPIAL players earned first-team honors, including Neshannock teammates Neleh Nogay and Mairan Haggerty, who guided the Lancers to a 29-2 record. Nogay, a senior, averaged 12.4 points. Haggerty, a junior, averaged 17.1.
The state title was the first for Neshannock, and it came in Grybowski’s 42nd season as a coach. She celebrated her 700th career win in January, a milestone reached previously by only two other girls coaches in WPIAL history.
Freedom teammates Renae Mohrbacher (15.7 ppg) and Shaye Bailey (16.4 ppg) received first-team honors after leading the Bulldogs to a PIAA runner-up finish in Class 3A. Also earning first-team honors were Mt. Lebanon’s Ashleigh Connor, North Allegheny’s Jasmine Timmerson, Chartiers Valley’s Aislin Malcolm, North Catholic’s Dacia Lewandowski and Rochester’s Corynne Hauser.
Second-team selections included Chartiers Valley’s Perri Page, Moon’s Reilly Sunday and Emma Theodorson, South Fayette’s Maddie Webber, Beaver’s Payton List and North Catholic’s Alayna Rocco. Making the third team were Peters Township’s Journey Thompson, Seton LaSalle’s Mallory Daly, Winchester Thurston’s Nadia Moore, Sto-Rox’s Alicia Young and Clairton’s Iyanna Wade.
The team was chosen by a statewide vote of sportswriters. The all-state boys selections will be announced next week.
2022 ALL-STATE GIRLS BASKETBALL TEAM
Class 6A
First team
Ashleigh Connor, Mt. Lebanon, 5-10, sr., 21.6
Kaitlyn Flanagan, Plymouth-Whitemarsh, 5-8, sr., 7.7
Jillian Jekot, Cumberland Valley, 6-0, so., 17.3
Ava Sciolla, Pennsbury, 5-11, sr., 16.3
Abby Sharpe, Plymouth-Whitemarsh, 5-11, jr., 14.3
Caroline Shiery, Central Dauphin, 6-3, sr., 14.3
Jasmine Timmerson, North Allegheny, 5-7, jr., 14.0
Second team
Lainey Allen, Plymouth-Whitemarsh, 6-2, sr., 12.5
Kailah Correa, Lebanon, 5-5, fr., 20.8
Vatijah Davis, Pocono Mountain West, 5-10, jr., 23.9
Olivia Jones, Cedar Cliff, 5-10, fr., 13.6
Grace O’Neill, Archbishop Carroll, 5-4, sr., 15.0
Third team
Anna Azzara, Spring-Ford, 5-7, so., 13.1
Erin Daley, Plymouth-Whitemarsh, 6-0, jr., 9.5
Marissa Gingrich, Mifflin County, 5-7, jr., 20.0
Journey Thompson, Peters Township, 6-2, sr., 16.2
Nicole Timko, Methacton, 5-11, sr., 18.8
Cire Worley, Abington, 6-0, jr., 20.3
Player of the Year: Ava Sciolla, Pennsbury
Coach of the Year: Dan Dougherty, Plymouth-Whitemarsh
Class 5A
First team
Anne Bair, Gettysburg, 5-6, sr., 14.9
Maggie Doogan, Cardinal O’Hara, 6-2, sr., 16.0
Alexis Hess, Fleetwood, 6-0, jr., 19.0
Maddie Knier, Manheim Central, 5-10, jr., 21.9
Aislin Malcolm, Chartiers Valley, 5-11, sr., 16.5
Sydni Scott, Cardinal O’Hara, 5-8, sr., 11.0
Second team
Marin Miller, Hollidaysburg, 5-1, sr., 21.5
Perri Page, Chartiers Valley, 6-0, sr., 15.8
Emma Ruhlman, Warren, 5-10, sr., 15.6
Reilly Sunday, Moon, 5-9, sr., 16.6
Emma Theodorson, Moon, 6-0, sr., 18.4
Maddie Webber, South Fayette, 5-7, jr., 18.2
Third team
Gianna Grassifulli, St. Hubert, 5-7, sr., 18.3
Gracie Fairman, Thomas Jefferson, 5-5, sr., 20.8
Molly Rullo, Cardinal O’Hara, 5-11, fr., 10.5
Faith Walker, West York, 6-0, so., 9.7
Trinell Watson, Pottstown, 5-7, sr. 23.1
Annie Welde, Cardinal O’Hara, 5-11, sr., 8.0
Player of the Year: Maggie Doogan, Cardinal O’Hara
Coach of the Year: Jeff Gregory, Pittston
Class 4A
First team
Ryanne Allen, Archbishop Wood, 6-1, sr., 17.0
Gabby Casey, Lansdale Catholic, 5-9, sr., 22.0
Gianna Hoddinott, Delone Catholic, 5-9, sr., 19.4
Maeve McErlane, Notre Dame de Namur, 5-9, sr., 17.8
Moriah Murray, Dunmore, 5-9, sr., 17.3
Ciera Toomey, Dunmore, 6-4, jr., 20.1
Second team
Kendall Bennett, Germantown Academy, 6-3, jr., 13.0
Jayden McBride, Erie Villa Maria, 5-11, so., 13.9
Carissa Dunham, Erie Villa Maria, 5-7, sr., 14.3
Payton List, Beaver, 6-0, sr., 22.6
Skyler Searfoss, Jim Thorpe, 5-9, sr., 14.1
Third team
Bri Bowen, Archbishop Wood, 5-10, sr., 8.2
Bianca Coleman, Gwynedd Mercy, 5-11, sr., 9.8
Sofia Coleman, Gwynedd Mercy, 5-11, sr., 13.8
Jaida Parker, Tyrone, 5-9, sr., 13.9
Deja Evans, Archbishop Wood, 6-2, jr., 8.1
Hannah Griffin, Gwynnedd Mercy, 5-7, jr., 9.0
Olivia Smelas, Jim Thorpe, 6-1, sr., 11.2
Player of the Year: Ryanne Allen, Archbishop Wood
Coach of the Year: Todd Askins, Bermudian Springs
Class 3A
First team
Shaye Bailey, Freedom, 5-5, so., 16.4
Mihjae Hayes, Neumann-Goretti, 5-3, sr., 24.3
Kylie Lavelle, Taylor Riverside, 6-2, sr., 25.1
Dacia Lewandowski, North Catholic, 5-11, jr., 15.9
Renae Mohrbacher, Freedom, 5-6, sr., 15.7
Janai Smith, Imhotep, 5-9, sr., 16.5
Aleah Snead, Penn Charter, 5-9, jr., 15.3
Second team
Maddie Evans, Bloomsburg, 5-11, jr., 16.7
Hope Garrity, Fairview, 5-8, jr., 20.6
Allyia Kennedy, Loyalsock, 6-0, sr., 17.0
Kaeli Romanowski, Western Wayne, 5-6, sr., 20.1
Alayna Rocco, North Catholic, 5-11, so., 17.9
Third team
D’Ayzha Atkinson, Neumann-Goretti, 5-7, sr., 12.2
Belle Bosch, Chestnut Ridge, 6-0, jr., 19.4
Reese Gadsby, Lakeview, 5-8, sr., 18.7
Brianna Moore, Palmerton, 5-8, sr., 14.9
Remi Smith, Forest Hills, 5-7, sr., 14.4
Xola Wade, New Church, 5-4, so., 13.9
Player of the Year: Mihjae Hayes, Neumann-Goretti
Coach of the Year: Kristi Britten, Camp Hill Trinity
Class 2A
First team
Mairan Haggerty, Neshannock, 6-1, jr., 17.1
Kaci Kranson, Holy Cross, 5-11, sr., 27.0
Clare Meyer, Germantown Friends, 6-3, sr., 17.9
Neleh Nogay, Neshannock, 5-6, sr., 12.4
Kaylene Smikle, Westtown, 6-1, sr., 23.0
Second team
Taliyah Carter, Parkway Northwest, 6-1, sr., 28.0
Brie Droege, Columbia, 5-9, so., 22.1
Alli Griscavage, Southern Columbia, 6-1, jr., 15.9
Zahra King, Westtown, 5-10, so., 9.6
Genesis Meadows, Lancaster Country Day, 5-5, jr., 20.5
Selena Buttery, Brockway, 5-10, sr., 16.5
Grace Sundback, Westtown, 5-10, jr., 11.7
Third team
Emily Anthony, West Middlesex, 5-3, sr., 15.5
Carlie Beatty, West Middlesex, 6-0, sr., 20.0
Mallory Daly, Seton LaSalle, 5-8, so., 23.9
Salote Franklin, Penn Treaty, 5-9, sr., 26.4
Nadia Moore, Winchester Thurston, 5-10, jr., 25.2
Summer Tillett, Southern Columbia, 5-10, sr., 11.5
Alicia Young, Sto-Rox, 5-11, sr., 21.1
Player of the Year: Kayla Smikle, Westtown
Coach of the Year: Luann Grybowski, Neshannock
Class A
First team
Bellah DiNardo, Kennedy Catholic, 5-9, sr., 10.9
Emily Garvin, Northumberland Christian, 5-6, sr., 25.1
Corynne Hauser, Rochester, 5-8, sr., 25.1
Leah Homan, Bishop Guilfoyle, 5-10, sr., 23.4
Jenna Muha, Shade, 6-0, jr., 27.2
Second team
Layke Fields, Kennedy Catholic, 6-0, fr., 11.6
Ayla Hileman, Williamsburg, 5-8, so., 16.4
Katie McGrath, Jenkintown, 5-7, sr., 17.6
Katie Sheeler, Otto-Eldred, 5-5, jr., 18.3
Josie Snyder, Shanksville-Stonycreek, 5-10, sr., 18.9
Rylee Snyder, Shanksville-Stonycreek, 6-0, sr., 14.3
Third team
Sanaa Brodie, Farrell, 5-9, sr., 16.6
Minyhah Easterling, Glendale, 6-3, jr., 16.2
Bella Forker, Faith Christian, 5-8, jr., 14.0
Anna Ulmer, Northumberland Christian, 6-1, sr., 10.7
Iyanna Wade, Clairton, 5-3, fr., 23.7
Jayla Woodruff, Williamsburg, 6-0, jr., 15.1
Player of the Year: Emily Garvin, Northumberland Christian
Coach of the Year: Lance Hudak, Portage
Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .
