2021 Trib 10 Boys Basketball All-Stars
Sunday, April 4, 2021 | 2:30 PM
This year’s Trib 10 boys basketball all-star team could look a lot like next year’s team.
Of the 10 players selected, six are juniors or sophomores. That list includes Laurel Highlands sophomore Rodney Gallagher and Our Lady of the Sacred Heart junior Jake DiMichele, who earned Trib 10 honors for the second year in a row.
But don’t overlook the seniors. All four played leading roles in taking their teams to the WPIAL finals this winter.
Eli Yofan
Fox Chapel, G, 6-3, jr.
After a number of near misses, Yofan took Fox Chapel back to the WPIAL semifinals for the first time since 2015. He averaged 22 points per game, which ranked him among the leaders in Class 6A. The Foxes finished 20-3 and were the No. 2 seed in the playoffs.
Devin Whitlock
Belle Vernon, G, 5-9, jr.
One of the WPIAL’s best with the ball in his hands, the point guard averaged 21 points, five assists and five steals for Belle Vernon, which entered the Class 4A playoffs as the No. 1 seed. The Leopards finished 13-2 and reached the WPIAL semifinals.
Adou Thiero
Quaker Valley, G, 6-2, jr.
Thiero was both a playmaking point guard and a scorer. He averaged 22 points for the Quakers, who went 13-5 and reached the WPIAL 4A quarterfinals. He missed QV’s playoff loss with an injury. UC-Santa Barbara and Long Island have offered him Division I scholarships.
Dante Spadafora
OLSH, G, 5-11, sr.
Spadafora is four-year starter at point guard who energized Our Lady of the Sacred Heart on both ends of the floor. He averaged 19 points this winter for the undefeated WPIAL and PIAA champion. He signed with West Liberty, an NCAA Division II team.
Brayden Reynolds
Chartiers Valley, G, 6-3, sr.
Few in the WPIAL could score like Reynolds. He averaged 25 points per game and scored 42 in a late-season victory on New Castle’s home court. The Colts went 22-4 and reached the WPIAL finals for the first time since 2015. He lists Army among his college options.
Luke Gensler
Upper St. Clair, G, 6-0, sr.
Upper St. Clair’s talented senior class included a number of two-sport athletes that’ll play football in college, but Gensler was always basketball first. He averaged a team-best 14 points and led the Panthers to their first WPIAL title since 2005, winning Class 6A.
Rodney Gallagher
Laurel Highlands, G, 6-0, so.
Gallagher followed up his fantastic freshman campaign with a strong sophomore season. He averaged 19 points for the Mustangs and reached the WPIAL 5A semifinals a year after winning the title. He has a growing list of Division 1 offers for both basketball and football.
Jake DiMichele
OLSH, G, 6-3, jr.
DiMichele averaged 29 points for Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (24-0), which won WPIAL and PIAA 2A titles with an undefeated state title. If that wasn’t enough, he contributed 21 points, 16 rebounds and five blocks in the state finals in Hershey.
Devin Carney
Butler, G, 6-1, jr.
Carney averaged 30 points per game for the Golden Tornado and carried the team back to the WPIAL 6A semifinals. His highlight was a buzzer-beating 3-pointer in overtime in the quarterfinals. He lists Division I offers from Robert Morris, Bryant and St. Francis (Pa.).
Andrew Ammerman
North Catholic, C, 6-7, sr.
Ammerman was arguably the most dominant big man in the WPIAL this winter. He led the Trojans (18-5) to a WPIAL runner-up finish in Class 4A. The center averaged a double-double and nearly 20 points per game. In the semifinals and finals combined, he had 56 points, 31 rebounds and 10 blocks.
