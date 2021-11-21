TribLIVE Logo
2021-22 PIHL standings through Nov. 21, 2021

By:
Sunday, November 21, 2021 | 5:51 PM

Here are the latest PIHL high school hockey standings through Sunday:

Team, Wins – Losses – Overtime/Shootout Loss = Total Points

Class 3A

North Allegheny, 8-1-0 = 16

Peters Township, 6-3-0 = 12

Baldwin, 4-1-2 = 10

Mt. Lebanon, 4-4-1 = 9

Pine-Richland, 4-2-0 = 8

Seneca Valley, 4-2-0 = 8

Bethel Park, 4-4-0 = 8

Central Catholic, 4-4-0 = 8

Upper St. Clair, 2-4-0 = 4

Cathedral Prep, 1-5-1 = 3

Canon-McMillan, 0-7-0 = 0

Class 2A

West Division

Thomas Jefferson, 7-0-0 = 14

Meadville, 4-2-0 = 8

South Fayette, 4-2-0 = 8

Butler, 3-3-0 = 6

Montour, 2-4-1 = 5

West Allegheny, 0-7-0 = 0

Mars, 0-8-0 = 0

East Division

Armstrong, 7-0-0 = 14

Franklin Regional, 5-0-0 = 10

Penn-Trafford, 4-1-0 = 8

Latrobe, 3-3-0 = 6

Hempfield, 3-4-0 = 6

Indiana, 1-4-0 = 2

Shaler, 1-5-0 = 2

Class A

Northwest Division

Quaker Valley, 6-0-0 = 12

McDowell, 2-3-0 = 4

Beaver, 0-7-0 = 0

Blackhawk, 0-7-0 = 0

Northeast Division

Fox Chapel, 8-0-0 = 16

Hampton, 3-5-0 = 6

Plum, 2-2-0 = 4

Freeport, 2-4-0 = 4

Southwest Division

North Catholic, 4-2-1 = 9

Moon, 4-3-0 = 8

North Hills, 3-3-0 = 6

Chartiers Valley, 1-3-3 = 5

Southeast Division

Norwin, 5-1-0 = 10

Westmont-Hilltop, 5-2-0 = 10

Kiski Area, 4-2-1 = 9

Greensburg Salem, 2-5-0 = 4

Wheeling Division

Wheeling Central Catholic, 6-1-0 = 12

Wheeling Park, 2-4-0 = 4

Division II

North Division

Bishop Canevin, 7-0-0 = 14

Burrell, 4-2-1 = 9

Avonworth, 4-3-0 = 8

Neshannock, 2-3-2 = 6

Wilmington, 2-5-0 = 4

Central Valley, 0-6-0 = 0

South Division

Ringgold, 7-2-0 = 14

Carrick, 6-1-1 = 13

Elizabeth Forward, 4-2-0 = 8

Morgantown, 3-3-1 = 7

Connellsville, 2-4-0 = 4

Trinity, 1-6-0 = 2

