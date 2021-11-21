2021-22 PIHL standings through Nov. 21, 2021
Sunday, November 21, 2021 | 5:51 PM
Here are the latest PIHL high school hockey standings through Sunday:
Team, Wins – Losses – Overtime/Shootout Loss = Total Points
Class 3A
North Allegheny, 8-1-0 = 16
Peters Township, 6-3-0 = 12
Baldwin, 4-1-2 = 10
Mt. Lebanon, 4-4-1 = 9
Pine-Richland, 4-2-0 = 8
Seneca Valley, 4-2-0 = 8
Bethel Park, 4-4-0 = 8
Central Catholic, 4-4-0 = 8
Upper St. Clair, 2-4-0 = 4
Cathedral Prep, 1-5-1 = 3
Canon-McMillan, 0-7-0 = 0
Class 2A
West Division
Thomas Jefferson, 7-0-0 = 14
Meadville, 4-2-0 = 8
South Fayette, 4-2-0 = 8
Butler, 3-3-0 = 6
Montour, 2-4-1 = 5
West Allegheny, 0-7-0 = 0
Mars, 0-8-0 = 0
East Division
Armstrong, 7-0-0 = 14
Franklin Regional, 5-0-0 = 10
Penn-Trafford, 4-1-0 = 8
Latrobe, 3-3-0 = 6
Hempfield, 3-4-0 = 6
Indiana, 1-4-0 = 2
Shaler, 1-5-0 = 2
Class A
Northwest Division
Quaker Valley, 6-0-0 = 12
McDowell, 2-3-0 = 4
Beaver, 0-7-0 = 0
Blackhawk, 0-7-0 = 0
Northeast Division
Fox Chapel, 8-0-0 = 16
Hampton, 3-5-0 = 6
Plum, 2-2-0 = 4
Freeport, 2-4-0 = 4
Southwest Division
North Catholic, 4-2-1 = 9
Moon, 4-3-0 = 8
North Hills, 3-3-0 = 6
Chartiers Valley, 1-3-3 = 5
Southeast Division
Norwin, 5-1-0 = 10
Westmont-Hilltop, 5-2-0 = 10
Kiski Area, 4-2-1 = 9
Greensburg Salem, 2-5-0 = 4
Wheeling Division
Wheeling Central Catholic, 6-1-0 = 12
Wheeling Park, 2-4-0 = 4
Division II
North Division
Bishop Canevin, 7-0-0 = 14
Burrell, 4-2-1 = 9
Avonworth, 4-3-0 = 8
Neshannock, 2-3-2 = 6
Wilmington, 2-5-0 = 4
Central Valley, 0-6-0 = 0
South Division
Ringgold, 7-2-0 = 14
Carrick, 6-1-1 = 13
Elizabeth Forward, 4-2-0 = 8
Morgantown, 3-3-1 = 7
Connellsville, 2-4-0 = 4
Trinity, 1-6-0 = 2
