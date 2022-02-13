TribLIVE Logo
2021-22 PIHL standings with Penguins Cup playoff clinchings through Feb. 13, 2022

By:
Sunday, February 13, 2022 | 3:14 PM

Here are the latest PIHL high school hockey standings through Sunday, Feb. 13.

Eight teams in each classification qualify for the PIHL playoffs.

*- indicates clinched a playoff spot

x- indicates eliminated from playoff chase

#-Indicated ineligible for Penguins Cup Playoffs

Team – Wins – Losses – Overtime/Shootout Loss = Total Points

Class 3A: (6 of 8 teams have clinched playoff berths)

*-North Allegheny, 14-2-1 = 29

*-Peters Township, 12-5-1 = 25

*-Pine-Richland, 12-5-0 = 24

*-Seneca Valley, 11-6-1 = 23

*-Baldwin, 10-5-3 = 23

*-Mt. Lebanon, 9-7-1 = 19

Bethel Park, 8-8-2 = 18

Central Catholic, 8-8-0 = 16

Upper St. Clair, 5-10-1 = 11

x-Canon-McMillan, 3-13-1 = 7

x-Cathedral Prep, 2-12-2 = 6

Class 2A: (6 of 8 teams have clinched playoff berths)

West Division

*-Thomas Jefferson, 15-1-1 = 31

*-South Fayette, 13-3-0 = 26

*-Meadville, 11-6-0 = 22

Butler, 6-11-0 = 12

Montour, 4-9-2 = 10

x-Mars, 4-13-0 = 8

x-West Allegheny, 0-17-0 = 0

East Division

*-Franklin Regional, 13-2-1 = 27

*-Armstrong, 12-2-3 = 27

*-Penn-Trafford, 13-4-0 = 26

Latrobe, 8-8-0 = 16

Hempfield, 7-8-1 = 15

Shaler, 7-9-0 = 14

x-Indiana, 2-14-0 = 4

Class A: (2 of 8 teams has clinched a playoff berth)

Northwest Division

Quaker Valley, 13-4-0 = 26

McDowell, 8-6-0 = 16

x-Blackhawk, 1-14-1 = 3

x-Beaver, 1-16-0 = 2

Northeast Division

*-Fox Chapel, 15-0-0 = 30

Freeport, 7-7-1 = 15

Hampton, 7-11-0 = 14

Plum, 6-9-1 = 13

Southwest Division

*-North Catholic, 13-3-2 = 28

North Hills, 11-7-0 = 22

Moon, 10-6-1 = 21

Chartiers Valley, 4-8-4 = 12

Southeast Division

Norwin, 11-4-1 = 23

Kiski Area, 10-6-1 = 21

Westmont-Hilltop, 9-6-0 = 18

Greensburg Salem, 9-7-0 = 18

Wheeling Division

#-Wheeling Central Catholic, 9-7-2 = 20

#-Wheeling Park, 4-12-1 = 9

Division II: (3 of 8 teams has clinched a playoff berth)

North Division

*-Bishop Canevin, 14-1-1 = 29

Avonworth, 10-4-2 = 22

Neshannock, 9-4-2 = 20

Burrell, 9-5-2 = 20

Wilmington, 9-5-2 = 20

x-Central Valley, 0-15-0 = 0

South Division

*-Carrick, 10-4-1 = 21

*-Ringgold, 10-4-1 = 21

Elizabeth Forward, 7-6-2 = 16

Morgantown, 6-6-1 = 13

Connellsville, 6-9-0 = 12

x-Trinity, 1-14-0 = 2

