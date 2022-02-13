2021-22 PIHL standings with Penguins Cup playoff clinchings through Feb. 13, 2022

Sunday, February 13, 2022 | 3:14 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Latrobe’s J.D. Robinson takes a shot against Hempfield on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, at Kirk S. Nevin Arena.

Here are the latest PIHL high school hockey standings through Sunday, Feb. 13.

Eight teams in each classification qualify for the PIHL playoffs.

*- indicates clinched a playoff spot

x- indicates eliminated from playoff chase

#-Indicated ineligible for Penguins Cup Playoffs

Team – Wins – Losses – Overtime/Shootout Loss = Total Points

Class 3A: (6 of 8 teams have clinched playoff berths)

*-North Allegheny, 14-2-1 = 29

*-Peters Township, 12-5-1 = 25

*-Pine-Richland, 12-5-0 = 24

*-Seneca Valley, 11-6-1 = 23

*-Baldwin, 10-5-3 = 23

*-Mt. Lebanon, 9-7-1 = 19

Bethel Park, 8-8-2 = 18

Central Catholic, 8-8-0 = 16

Upper St. Clair, 5-10-1 = 11

x-Canon-McMillan, 3-13-1 = 7

x-Cathedral Prep, 2-12-2 = 6

Class 2A: (6 of 8 teams have clinched playoff berths)

West Division

*-Thomas Jefferson, 15-1-1 = 31

*-South Fayette, 13-3-0 = 26

*-Meadville, 11-6-0 = 22

Butler, 6-11-0 = 12

Montour, 4-9-2 = 10

x-Mars, 4-13-0 = 8

x-West Allegheny, 0-17-0 = 0

East Division

*-Franklin Regional, 13-2-1 = 27

*-Armstrong, 12-2-3 = 27

*-Penn-Trafford, 13-4-0 = 26

Latrobe, 8-8-0 = 16

Hempfield, 7-8-1 = 15

Shaler, 7-9-0 = 14

x-Indiana, 2-14-0 = 4

Class A: (2 of 8 teams has clinched a playoff berth)

Northwest Division

Quaker Valley, 13-4-0 = 26

McDowell, 8-6-0 = 16

x-Blackhawk, 1-14-1 = 3

x-Beaver, 1-16-0 = 2

Northeast Division

*-Fox Chapel, 15-0-0 = 30

Freeport, 7-7-1 = 15

Hampton, 7-11-0 = 14

Plum, 6-9-1 = 13

Southwest Division

*-North Catholic, 13-3-2 = 28

North Hills, 11-7-0 = 22

Moon, 10-6-1 = 21

Chartiers Valley, 4-8-4 = 12

Southeast Division

Norwin, 11-4-1 = 23

Kiski Area, 10-6-1 = 21

Westmont-Hilltop, 9-6-0 = 18

Greensburg Salem, 9-7-0 = 18

Wheeling Division

#-Wheeling Central Catholic, 9-7-2 = 20

#-Wheeling Park, 4-12-1 = 9

Division II: (3 of 8 teams has clinched a playoff berth)

North Division

*-Bishop Canevin, 14-1-1 = 29

Avonworth, 10-4-2 = 22

Neshannock, 9-4-2 = 20

Burrell, 9-5-2 = 20

Wilmington, 9-5-2 = 20

x-Central Valley, 0-15-0 = 0

South Division

*-Carrick, 10-4-1 = 21

*-Ringgold, 10-4-1 = 21

Elizabeth Forward, 7-6-2 = 16

Morgantown, 6-6-1 = 13

Connellsville, 6-9-0 = 12

x-Trinity, 1-14-0 = 2