2021-22 PIHL standings with Penguins Cup playoff clinchings through Feb. 13, 2022
By:
Sunday, February 13, 2022 | 3:14 PM
Here are the latest PIHL high school hockey standings through Sunday, Feb. 13.
Eight teams in each classification qualify for the PIHL playoffs.
*- indicates clinched a playoff spot
x- indicates eliminated from playoff chase
#-Indicated ineligible for Penguins Cup Playoffs
Team – Wins – Losses – Overtime/Shootout Loss = Total Points
Class 3A: (6 of 8 teams have clinched playoff berths)
*-North Allegheny, 14-2-1 = 29
*-Peters Township, 12-5-1 = 25
*-Pine-Richland, 12-5-0 = 24
*-Seneca Valley, 11-6-1 = 23
*-Baldwin, 10-5-3 = 23
*-Mt. Lebanon, 9-7-1 = 19
Bethel Park, 8-8-2 = 18
Central Catholic, 8-8-0 = 16
Upper St. Clair, 5-10-1 = 11
x-Canon-McMillan, 3-13-1 = 7
x-Cathedral Prep, 2-12-2 = 6
Class 2A: (6 of 8 teams have clinched playoff berths)
West Division
*-Thomas Jefferson, 15-1-1 = 31
*-South Fayette, 13-3-0 = 26
*-Meadville, 11-6-0 = 22
Butler, 6-11-0 = 12
Montour, 4-9-2 = 10
x-Mars, 4-13-0 = 8
x-West Allegheny, 0-17-0 = 0
East Division
*-Franklin Regional, 13-2-1 = 27
*-Armstrong, 12-2-3 = 27
*-Penn-Trafford, 13-4-0 = 26
Latrobe, 8-8-0 = 16
Hempfield, 7-8-1 = 15
Shaler, 7-9-0 = 14
x-Indiana, 2-14-0 = 4
Class A: (2 of 8 teams has clinched a playoff berth)
Northwest Division
Quaker Valley, 13-4-0 = 26
McDowell, 8-6-0 = 16
x-Blackhawk, 1-14-1 = 3
x-Beaver, 1-16-0 = 2
Northeast Division
*-Fox Chapel, 15-0-0 = 30
Freeport, 7-7-1 = 15
Hampton, 7-11-0 = 14
Plum, 6-9-1 = 13
Southwest Division
*-North Catholic, 13-3-2 = 28
North Hills, 11-7-0 = 22
Moon, 10-6-1 = 21
Chartiers Valley, 4-8-4 = 12
Southeast Division
Norwin, 11-4-1 = 23
Kiski Area, 10-6-1 = 21
Westmont-Hilltop, 9-6-0 = 18
Greensburg Salem, 9-7-0 = 18
Wheeling Division
#-Wheeling Central Catholic, 9-7-2 = 20
#-Wheeling Park, 4-12-1 = 9
Division II: (3 of 8 teams has clinched a playoff berth)
North Division
*-Bishop Canevin, 14-1-1 = 29
Avonworth, 10-4-2 = 22
Neshannock, 9-4-2 = 20
Burrell, 9-5-2 = 20
Wilmington, 9-5-2 = 20
x-Central Valley, 0-15-0 = 0
South Division
*-Carrick, 10-4-1 = 21
*-Ringgold, 10-4-1 = 21
Elizabeth Forward, 7-6-2 = 16
Morgantown, 6-6-1 = 13
Connellsville, 6-9-0 = 12
x-Trinity, 1-14-0 = 2
