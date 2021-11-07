2021 PIHL standings through Nov. 7, 2021

Sunday, November 7, 2021 | 6:45 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Greater Latrobe’s takes a shot against Hempfield on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021 at Kirk S. Nevin Arena.

Here are the latest PIHL high school hockey standings through Nov. 7.

Team, Wins-Losses-Overtime/Shootout Loss = Total Points

Class 3A

North Allegheny, 6-1-0 = 12

Peters Township, 5-2-0 = 10

Seneca Valley, 4-1-0 = 8

Pine-Richland, 3-2-0 = 6

Central Catholic, 3-3-0 = 6

Mt. Lebanon, 3-3-0 = 6

Baldwin, 2-1-2 = 6

Upper St. Clair, 2-3-0 = 4

Bethel Park, 2-4-0 = 4

Cathedral Prep, 1-3-0 = 2

Canon-McMillan, 0-6-0 = 0

Class 2A

West Division

Thomas Jefferson, 5-0-0 = 10

South Fayette, 3-1-0 = 6

Meadville, 3-2-0 = 6

Montour, 2-2-1 = 5

Butler, 1-2-0 = 2

West Allegheny, 0-5-0 = 0

Mars, 0-6-0 = 0

East Division

Armstrong, 5-0-0 = 10

Franklin Regional, 4-0-0 = 8

Penn-Trafford, 3-1-0 = 6

Hempfield, 3-2-0 = 6

Latrobe, 2-3-0 = 4

Shaler, 1-4-0 = 2

Indiana, 0-3-0 = 0

Class A

Northwest Division

Quaker Valley, 4-0-0 = 8

McDowell, 2-2-0 = 4

Beaver, 0-5-0 = 0

Blackhawk, 0-5-0 = 0

Northeast Division

Fox Chapel, 6-0-0 = 12

Plum, 2-1-0 = 4

Freeport, 1-2-0 = 2

Hampton, 1-5-0 = 2

Southwest Division

Moon, 4-1-0 = 8

North Catholic, 2-2-1 = 5

North Hills, 2-2-0 = 4

Chartiers Valley, 1-1-2 = 4

Southeast Division

Westmont-Hilltop, 5-1-0 = 10

Kiski Area, 3-2-0 = 6

Norwin, 2-1-0 = 4

Greensburg Salem, 1-4-0 = 2

Wheeling Division

Wheeling Central Catholic, 3-0-0 = 6

Wheeling Park, 1-3-0 = 2

Division II

North Division

Bishop Canevin, 5-0-0 = 10

Burrell, 3-1-1 = 7

Avonworth, 3-1-0 = 6

Wilmington, 2-3-0 = 4

Neshannock, 1-2-1 = 3

Central Valley, 0-4-0 = 0

South Division

Carrick, 5-0-1 = 11

Ringgold, 4-2-0 = 8

Elizabeth Forward, 3-2-0 = 6

Morgantown, 2-2-1 = 5

Connellsville, 2-4-0 = 4

Trinity, 0-5-0 = 0