2021 PIHL standings through Nov. 7, 2021
By:
Sunday, November 7, 2021 | 6:45 PM
Here are the latest PIHL high school hockey standings through Nov. 7.
Team, Wins-Losses-Overtime/Shootout Loss = Total Points
Class 3A
North Allegheny, 6-1-0 = 12
Peters Township, 5-2-0 = 10
Seneca Valley, 4-1-0 = 8
Pine-Richland, 3-2-0 = 6
Central Catholic, 3-3-0 = 6
Mt. Lebanon, 3-3-0 = 6
Baldwin, 2-1-2 = 6
Upper St. Clair, 2-3-0 = 4
Bethel Park, 2-4-0 = 4
Cathedral Prep, 1-3-0 = 2
Canon-McMillan, 0-6-0 = 0
Class 2A
West Division
Thomas Jefferson, 5-0-0 = 10
South Fayette, 3-1-0 = 6
Meadville, 3-2-0 = 6
Montour, 2-2-1 = 5
Butler, 1-2-0 = 2
West Allegheny, 0-5-0 = 0
Mars, 0-6-0 = 0
East Division
Armstrong, 5-0-0 = 10
Franklin Regional, 4-0-0 = 8
Penn-Trafford, 3-1-0 = 6
Hempfield, 3-2-0 = 6
Latrobe, 2-3-0 = 4
Shaler, 1-4-0 = 2
Indiana, 0-3-0 = 0
Class A
Northwest Division
Quaker Valley, 4-0-0 = 8
McDowell, 2-2-0 = 4
Beaver, 0-5-0 = 0
Blackhawk, 0-5-0 = 0
Northeast Division
Fox Chapel, 6-0-0 = 12
Plum, 2-1-0 = 4
Freeport, 1-2-0 = 2
Hampton, 1-5-0 = 2
Southwest Division
Moon, 4-1-0 = 8
North Catholic, 2-2-1 = 5
North Hills, 2-2-0 = 4
Chartiers Valley, 1-1-2 = 4
Southeast Division
Westmont-Hilltop, 5-1-0 = 10
Kiski Area, 3-2-0 = 6
Norwin, 2-1-0 = 4
Greensburg Salem, 1-4-0 = 2
Wheeling Division
Wheeling Central Catholic, 3-0-0 = 6
Wheeling Park, 1-3-0 = 2
Division II
North Division
Bishop Canevin, 5-0-0 = 10
Burrell, 3-1-1 = 7
Avonworth, 3-1-0 = 6
Wilmington, 2-3-0 = 4
Neshannock, 1-2-1 = 3
Central Valley, 0-4-0 = 0
South Division
Carrick, 5-0-1 = 11
Ringgold, 4-2-0 = 8
Elizabeth Forward, 3-2-0 = 6
Morgantown, 2-2-1 = 5
Connellsville, 2-4-0 = 4
Trinity, 0-5-0 = 0
More High School Hockey• Chase Williams leading Franklin Regional to strong start
• Report: Armstrong High students led vulgar chants during hockey game against Mars Area
• Senior sparks Quaker Valley hockey team with high-energy game
• Buzz building for Penn-Trafford hockey team
• Fox Chapel hockey leaving last season’s struggles in the dust