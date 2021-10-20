2021 Western Pa. high school football schedule, broadcasts for Week 8

By:

Wednesday, October 20, 2021 | 6:43 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Pine-Richland’s Bradford Gelly dives for the end zone past North Hills’ Michael Hoskey for a first-quarter touchdown Oct. 15at Martorelli Stadium.

Thursday

District 8

City League semifinals

Allderdice at Brashear, Cupples Stadium, 7 p.m.

Friday

WPIAL

Class 6A

Canon-McMillan at Norwin, 7 p.m.

Hempfield at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m. (HSSN)

Seneca Valley at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m. (HSSN, 1020 AM)

Class 5A

Allegheny 6

Bethel Park at Moon, 7 p.m. (HSSN**)

South Fayette at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

West Allegheny at Peters Township, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 95.3 FM)

Big East

Connellsville at Gateway, 7 p.m. (HSSN)

Franklin Regional at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m. (HSSN, 107.1)

Latrobe at Woodland Hills, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Northeast

Fox Chapel at North Hills, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Kiski Area at Pine-Richland, 7 p.m.

Shaler at Penn Hills, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Class 4A

Big 8

Laurel Highlands at Trinity, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 590 AM, 1450 AM, 101.1 FM)

Ringgold at West Mifflin, 7 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at McKeesport, 7 p.m. (HSSN*, 1320 AM)

Greater Allegheny

Hampton at Knoch, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 680 AM)

Highlands at Greensburg Salem, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Mars, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 1450 AM, 100.3 FM)

Plum at Armstrong, 7 p.m.

Parkway

Aliquippa at Blackhawk, 7 p.m.

Beaver at Montour, 7 p.m.

Chartiers Valley at New Castle, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Allegheny 7

Burrell at Derry, 7 p.m.

East Allegheny at Valley, 7 p.m.

North Catholic at Freeport, 7 p.m.

Interstate

Brownsville at Yough, 7 p.m.

Elizabeth Forward at Southmoreland, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

South Park at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.

Northwestern 6

Central Valley at Avonworth, 7 p.m. (HSSN*, 1230 AM, 99.3 FM)

Keystone Oaks at Hopewell, 7 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Ambridge, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 1460 AM, 92.1 FM)

Class 2A

Allegheny

Ligonier Valley at Shady Side Academy, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Steel Valley at Apollo-Ridge, 7 p.m.

Summit Academy at Serra Catholic, 7 p.m.

Century

Beth-Center at McGuffey, 7 p.m. (HSSN)

Chartiers-Houston at Waynesburg Central, 7 p.m.

Washington at Frazier, ppd.

Midwestern

Beaver Falls at Neshannock, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Laurel at Ellwood City, 7 p.m.

Mohawk at Freedom, 7 p.m.

New Brighton at Riverside, 7 p.m.

Three Rivers

Seton LaSalle at South Side, 7 p.m.

Sto-Rox at Brentwood, 7 p.m.

Western Beaver at Carlynton, 7 p.m.

Class A

Big 7

Fort Cherry at Cornell, 7 p.m.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Northgate, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Rochester at Shenango, 7 p.m.

Union at Burgettstown, 7 p.m.

Eastern

Clairton at Springdale, 7 p.m.

Greensburg Central Catholic at Jeannette, 7 p.m.

Imani Christian at Leechburg, 7 p.m.

Tri-County South

Avella at Carmichaels, 7 p.m.

California at Monessen, 7 p.m.

Jefferson-Morgan at West Greene, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Mapletown at Bentworth, 7 p.m.

Nonconference

Albert Gallatin at Charleroi, 7 p.m.

Deer Lakes at South Allegheny, 7 p.m.

District 8

City League semifinals

University Prep at Westinghouse, Cupples Stadium, 7 p.m.

District 10

Franklin at Butler, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 1050 AM)

Saturday

WPIAL

Class 6A

Baldwin at Central Catholic, noon (HSSN*)

Class A

Eastern

Riverview at Bishop Canevin, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

* Live video stream on Trib HSSN

** Trib HSSN video stream game of the week