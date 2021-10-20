2021 Western Pa. high school football schedule, broadcasts for Week 8
Thursday
District 8
City League semifinals
Allderdice at Brashear, Cupples Stadium, 7 p.m.
Friday
WPIAL
Class 6A
Canon-McMillan at Norwin, 7 p.m.
Hempfield at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m. (HSSN)
Seneca Valley at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m. (HSSN, 1020 AM)
Class 5A
Allegheny 6
Bethel Park at Moon, 7 p.m. (HSSN**)
South Fayette at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)
West Allegheny at Peters Township, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 95.3 FM)
Big East
Connellsville at Gateway, 7 p.m. (HSSN)
Franklin Regional at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m. (HSSN, 107.1)
Latrobe at Woodland Hills, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)
Northeast
Fox Chapel at North Hills, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)
Kiski Area at Pine-Richland, 7 p.m.
Shaler at Penn Hills, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)
Class 4A
Big 8
Laurel Highlands at Trinity, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 590 AM, 1450 AM, 101.1 FM)
Ringgold at West Mifflin, 7 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at McKeesport, 7 p.m. (HSSN*, 1320 AM)
Greater Allegheny
Hampton at Knoch, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 680 AM)
Highlands at Greensburg Salem, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Mars, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 1450 AM, 100.3 FM)
Plum at Armstrong, 7 p.m.
Parkway
Aliquippa at Blackhawk, 7 p.m.
Beaver at Montour, 7 p.m.
Chartiers Valley at New Castle, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Allegheny 7
Burrell at Derry, 7 p.m.
East Allegheny at Valley, 7 p.m.
North Catholic at Freeport, 7 p.m.
Interstate
Brownsville at Yough, 7 p.m.
Elizabeth Forward at Southmoreland, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)
South Park at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.
Northwestern 6
Central Valley at Avonworth, 7 p.m. (HSSN*, 1230 AM, 99.3 FM)
Keystone Oaks at Hopewell, 7 p.m.
Quaker Valley at Ambridge, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 1460 AM, 92.1 FM)
Class 2A
Allegheny
Ligonier Valley at Shady Side Academy, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)
Steel Valley at Apollo-Ridge, 7 p.m.
Summit Academy at Serra Catholic, 7 p.m.
Century
Beth-Center at McGuffey, 7 p.m. (HSSN)
Chartiers-Houston at Waynesburg Central, 7 p.m.
Washington at Frazier, ppd.
Midwestern
Beaver Falls at Neshannock, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)
Laurel at Ellwood City, 7 p.m.
Mohawk at Freedom, 7 p.m.
New Brighton at Riverside, 7 p.m.
Three Rivers
Seton LaSalle at South Side, 7 p.m.
Sto-Rox at Brentwood, 7 p.m.
Western Beaver at Carlynton, 7 p.m.
Class A
Big 7
Fort Cherry at Cornell, 7 p.m.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Northgate, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)
Rochester at Shenango, 7 p.m.
Union at Burgettstown, 7 p.m.
Eastern
Clairton at Springdale, 7 p.m.
Greensburg Central Catholic at Jeannette, 7 p.m.
Imani Christian at Leechburg, 7 p.m.
Tri-County South
Avella at Carmichaels, 7 p.m.
California at Monessen, 7 p.m.
Jefferson-Morgan at West Greene, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)
Mapletown at Bentworth, 7 p.m.
Nonconference
Albert Gallatin at Charleroi, 7 p.m.
Deer Lakes at South Allegheny, 7 p.m.
District 8
City League semifinals
University Prep at Westinghouse, Cupples Stadium, 7 p.m.
District 10
Franklin at Butler, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 1050 AM)
Saturday
WPIAL
Class 6A
Baldwin at Central Catholic, noon (HSSN*)
Class A
Eastern
Riverview at Bishop Canevin, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)
* Live video stream on Trib HSSN
** Trib HSSN video stream game of the week
