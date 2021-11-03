2021 Western Pa. high school football schedule for Week 10
Wednesday, November 3, 2021 | 6:53 PM
Class 6A
Quarterfinals
Friday’s schedule
Canon-McMillan (4-6) at North Allegheny (6-4), 7 p.m. (HSSN)
Semifinals
Friday, Nov. 12
Canon-McMillan/North Allegheny winner at Mt. Lebanon (10-0), 7 p.m.
Seneca Valley (7-3) vs. Central Catholic (8-2) at Baldwin, 7 p.m.
Class 5A
First round
Friday’s schedule
Woodland Hills (4-6) at Bethel Park (5-5), 7 p.m. (HSSN**)
Franklin Regional (3-7) at Penn Hills (6-3), 7 p.m. (HSSN*)
Fox Chapel (4-6) at Upper St. Clair (6-4), 7 p.m. (HSSN, 1320 AM)
Peters Township (6-4) at North Hills (7-3), 7 p.m. (HSSN, 1020 AM)
Quarterfinals
Friday, Nov. 12
Woodland Hills/Bethel Park winner at Moon (10-0), 7 p.m.
Franklin Regional/Penn Hills winner at Gateway (7-3), 7 p.m.
Fox Chapel/Upper St. Clair winner at Penn-Trafford (8-2), 7 p.m.
Peters Township/North Hills at Pine-Richland (6-4), 7 p.m.
Class 4A
First round
Friday’s schedule
New Castle (6-4) at Highlands (7-3), 7 p.m. (HSSN*, 1200 AM)
Plum (3-7) at Hampton (10-0), 7 p.m. (HSSN)
Indiana (5-5) at Thomas Jefferson (7-3), 7 p.m. (HSSN, 1450 AM, 100.3 FM)
Laurel Highlands (7-3) at Beaver (7-2), 7 p.m. (HSSN*, 590 AM, 101.1 FM, 92.1 FM)
Montour (4-6) at Armstrong (7-3), 7 p.m. (HSSN)
Quarterfinals
Friday, Nov. 12
New Castle/Highlands winner at Belle Vernon (8-0), 7 p.m.
Plum/Hampton winner vs. Thomas Jefferson/Indiana winner
Laurel Highlands/Beaver winner at Aliquippa (8-1)
Montour/Armstrong at McKeesport (8-2), 7 p.m.
Class 3A
First round
Friday’s games
East Allegheny (4-5) at Southmoreland (7-3), 7 p.m. (HSSN, 107.1 FM)
Ambridge (2-8) at Freeport (5-4), 7 p.m. (HSSN, 1460 AM)
South Allegheny (4-6) at Keystone Oaks (5-5), 7 p.m. (HSSN*)
Burrell (3-7) at Mt. Pleasant (5-4), 7 p.m. (HSSN*)
Quarterfinals
Friday, Nov. 12
East Allegheny/Southmoreland winner at Central Valley (10-0), 7 p.m.
Ambridge/Freeport winner at Elizabeth Forward (8-2), 7 p.m.
South Allegheny/Keystone Oaks winner at North Catholic (10-0), 7 p.m.
Burrell/Mt. Pleasant winner at Avonworth (8-2), 7 p.m.
Class 2A
First round
Friday’s schedule
Beth-Center (2-6) at Steel Valley (9-0), 7 p.m. (HSSN*)
Ligonier Valley (8-2) at South Side (6-3), 7 p.m. (HSSN*)
New Brighton (4-6) at Washington (9-0), 7 p.m. (HSSN*, 95.3 FM)
Western Beaver (7-2) vs. Beaver Falls (6-3) at Geneva College, 7 p.m. (HSSN*, 1230 AM, 99.3 FM)
Shady Side Academy (4-5) vs. Sto-Rox (10-0) at Peters Township, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)
Mohawk (5-5) at Chartiers-Houston (7-1), 7 p.m. (HSSN*, 1450 AM)
McGuffey (5-5) at Laurel (10-0), 7 p.m. (HSSN*)
Neshannock (7-3) vs. Serra Catholic (10-1) at Norwin, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)
Class A
First round
Friday’s schedule
OLSH (6-3) vs. Greensburg Central Catholic at Hempfield, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)
Springdale (5-4) at West Greene (8-2), 7 p.m. (HSSN*)
Mapletown (6-4) vs. Rochester (7-2), 7 p.m. (HSSN*)
Monessen (4-6) vs. Cornell (7-2) at West Allegheny, 7 p.m. (HSSN)
California (7-2) at Leechburg (8-2), 7 p.m. (HSSN*)
Burgettstown (5-4) vs. Bishop Canevin (9-1) at Canon-McMillan, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)
Shenango (3-6) at Carmichaels (8-2), 7 p.m. (HSSN*)
Quarterfinals
Friday, Nov. 12
OLSH/Greensburg Central Catholic vs. Clairton, 7 p.m.
Springdale/West Greene vs. Mapletown/Rochester
Monessen/Cornell vs. California/Leechburg
Burgettstown/Bishop Canevin vs. Shenango/Carmichaels
PIAA playoffs
Regional semifinals
Class 5A
Brashear (3-4) at Cathedral Prep (8-1), 7 p.m.
Class 4A
University Prep (2-5) at DuBois (5-5), 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Chestnut Ridge (6-4) at Westinghouse (8-1), Cupples Stadium, 7 p.m.
* Live video stream on Trib HSSN
** Trib HSSN video stream game of the week
