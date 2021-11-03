TribLIVE Logo
2021 Western Pa. high school football schedule for Week 10

By: Tribune-Review
Wednesday, November 3, 2021 | 6:53 PM

Class 6A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

Canon-McMillan (4-6) at North Allegheny (6-4), 7 p.m. (HSSN)

Semifinals

Friday, Nov. 12

Canon-McMillan/North Allegheny winner at Mt. Lebanon (10-0), 7 p.m.

Seneca Valley (7-3) vs. Central Catholic (8-2) at Baldwin, 7 p.m.

Class 5A

First round

Friday’s schedule

Woodland Hills (4-6) at Bethel Park (5-5), 7 p.m. (HSSN**)

Franklin Regional (3-7) at Penn Hills (6-3), 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Fox Chapel (4-6) at Upper St. Clair (6-4), 7 p.m. (HSSN, 1320 AM)

Peters Township (6-4) at North Hills (7-3), 7 p.m. (HSSN, 1020 AM)

Quarterfinals

Friday, Nov. 12

Woodland Hills/Bethel Park winner at Moon (10-0), 7 p.m.

Franklin Regional/Penn Hills winner at Gateway (7-3), 7 p.m.

Fox Chapel/Upper St. Clair winner at Penn-Trafford (8-2), 7 p.m.

Peters Township/North Hills at Pine-Richland (6-4), 7 p.m.

Class 4A

First round

Friday’s schedule

New Castle (6-4) at Highlands (7-3), 7 p.m. (HSSN*, 1200 AM)

Plum (3-7) at Hampton (10-0), 7 p.m. (HSSN)

Indiana (5-5) at Thomas Jefferson (7-3), 7 p.m. (HSSN, 1450 AM, 100.3 FM)

Laurel Highlands (7-3) at Beaver (7-2), 7 p.m. (HSSN*, 590 AM, 101.1 FM, 92.1 FM)

Montour (4-6) at Armstrong (7-3), 7 p.m. (HSSN)

Quarterfinals

Friday, Nov. 12

New Castle/Highlands winner at Belle Vernon (8-0), 7 p.m.

Plum/Hampton winner vs. Thomas Jefferson/Indiana winner

Laurel Highlands/Beaver winner at Aliquippa (8-1)

Montour/Armstrong at McKeesport (8-2), 7 p.m.

Class 3A

First round

Friday’s games

East Allegheny (4-5) at Southmoreland (7-3), 7 p.m. (HSSN, 107.1 FM)

Ambridge (2-8) at Freeport (5-4), 7 p.m. (HSSN, 1460 AM)

South Allegheny (4-6) at Keystone Oaks (5-5), 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Burrell (3-7) at Mt. Pleasant (5-4), 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Quarterfinals

Friday, Nov. 12

East Allegheny/Southmoreland winner at Central Valley (10-0), 7 p.m.

Ambridge/Freeport winner at Elizabeth Forward (8-2), 7 p.m.

South Allegheny/Keystone Oaks winner at North Catholic (10-0), 7 p.m.

Burrell/Mt. Pleasant winner at Avonworth (8-2), 7 p.m.

Class 2A

First round

Friday’s schedule

Beth-Center (2-6) at Steel Valley (9-0), 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Ligonier Valley (8-2) at South Side (6-3), 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

New Brighton (4-6) at Washington (9-0), 7 p.m. (HSSN*, 95.3 FM)

Western Beaver (7-2) vs. Beaver Falls (6-3) at Geneva College, 7 p.m. (HSSN*, 1230 AM, 99.3 FM)

Shady Side Academy (4-5) vs. Sto-Rox (10-0) at Peters Township, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Mohawk (5-5) at Chartiers-Houston (7-1), 7 p.m. (HSSN*, 1450 AM)

McGuffey (5-5) at Laurel (10-0), 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Neshannock (7-3) vs. Serra Catholic (10-1) at Norwin, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Class A

First round

Friday’s schedule

OLSH (6-3) vs. Greensburg Central Catholic at Hempfield, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Springdale (5-4) at West Greene (8-2), 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Mapletown (6-4) vs. Rochester (7-2), 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Monessen (4-6) vs. Cornell (7-2) at West Allegheny, 7 p.m. (HSSN)

California (7-2) at Leechburg (8-2), 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Burgettstown (5-4) vs. Bishop Canevin (9-1) at Canon-McMillan, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Shenango (3-6) at Carmichaels (8-2), 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Quarterfinals

Friday, Nov. 12

OLSH/Greensburg Central Catholic vs. Clairton, 7 p.m.

Springdale/West Greene vs. Mapletown/Rochester

Monessen/Cornell vs. California/Leechburg

Burgettstown/Bishop Canevin vs. Shenango/Carmichaels

PIAA playoffs

Regional semifinals

Class 5A

Brashear (3-4) at Cathedral Prep (8-1), 7 p.m.

Class 4A

University Prep (2-5) at DuBois (5-5), 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Chestnut Ridge (6-4) at Westinghouse (8-1), Cupples Stadium, 7 p.m.

* Live video stream on Trib HSSN

** Trib HSSN video stream game of the week

