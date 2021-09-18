2021 WPIAL statistical leaders for rushing, passing, receiving in Week 3
By:
Saturday, September 18, 2021 | 12:06 AM
Top performers for Week 3 of high school football in Western Pennsylvania.
Passing
360 – Thomas Burke, Leechburg (18 of 35)
291 – Michael Smith, East Allegheny (10 of 14)
288 – Brad Birch, Gateway (21 of 30)
260 – Graham Hancox, Seneca Valley (14 of 28)
236 – Nick Buckley, Keystone Oaks (25 of 46)
234 – Jay Siket, North Catholic (10 of 12)
230 – Lorenzo Gardner, Monessen (8 of 15)
219 – Hunter Assad, California (13 of 19)
215 – Max Rocco, Serra Catholic (12 of 26)
184 – Gabe Haddox, New Brighton (15 of 23)
182 – Derek Burk, Deer Lakes (11 of 17)
177 – Devin Whitlock, Belle Vernon (11 of 14)
176 – Austin Jones, Sto-Rox (14 of 23)
173 – Hayden Teska, Greensburg Salem (10 of 19)
164 – Trenton Carter, Carmichaels (11 of 22)
160 – Anthony Govern, Southmoreland (7 of 18)
151 – Jaren Brickner, Beaver Falls (11 of 24)
147 – Rodney Gallagher, Laurel Highlands (11 of 16)
144 – Gavin Miller, West Allegheny (16 of 26)
144 – Carter Slowinski, Fredom (8 of 14)
142 – Anthony Mackey, Chartiers Valley (9 of 24)
142 – Tyler McGowan, Moon (13 of 22)
142 – Chandler Thimons, Highlands (9 of 15)
139 – Max Blanc, Bethel Park (13 of 22)
139 – Eric Wehrer, South Allegheny (9 of 15)
130 – Quentin Goode, Aliquippa (9 of 15)
126 – Antwon Johnson, Central Valley (10 of 13)
123 – Landon Lutz, South Fayette (12 of 21)
115 – Jason Cross, Bishop Canevin (9 of 13)
108 – Santino Saccone, Plum (3 of 6)
105 – Collin Dietz, Fox Chapel (3 of 16)
104 – Max Wickland, Shady Side Academy (3 of 5)
102 – Neimiah Azeem, OLSH (9 of 18)
Rushing
285 – Nijhay Burt, Steel Valley
216 – Trenton Carter, Carmichaels
214 – Caden DiCaprio, Burrell
209 – Conner Murga, Thomas Jefferson
205 – Landon Alexander, Central Valley
185 – Colin Brady, West Greene
176 – Dereon Greer, OSLH
160 – Quinton Martin, Belle Vernon
158 – Landon Oslowski, Ringgold
157 – Luke McCoy, Laurel
151 – Corey Wise, West Greene
148 – Chad Helper, Kiski Area
140 – Nate Deanes, South Fayette
138 – Machai Dutreiulle, Serra Catholic
135 – Ian Syam, Avonworth
134 – Cade Yacamelli, Penn-Trafford
132 – Luke Bombalski, Highlands
122 – Tayshawn Levy, Washington
122 – Max Wickland, Shady Side Academy
120 – Anthony Mackey, Chartiers Valley
116 – Cruce Brookins, Steel Valley
115 – Devin Flint, Indiana
114 – Parker Statler, South Side
109 – Carter Green, Penn-Trafford
109 – Andrew Hart, North Allegheny
107 – Anthony Govern, Southmoreland
107 – Robert Janis, Riverside
106 – Tyler Horn, Jeannette
105 – Rashad Canady, Greensburg Salem
104 – Anthony Crews, Monessen
102 – Dean Cecere, Riverview
Receiving
205 – Prashaun Gainer, East Allegheny (9 rec.)
205 – Caden Garner, Burrell (9 rec.)
157 – Patrick Body, Gateway (10 rec.)
152 – Luke Lawson, Seneca Valley (8 rec.)
125 – Omarion Rainey, Monessen (3 rec.)
110 – Isaac Trout, Southmoreland (5 rec.)
100 – Landan Signorella, Highlands (4 rec.)
100 – Caden Smith, Franklin Regional (6 rec.)
More High School Football• Nijhay Burt’s 5 touchdowns lead Steel Valley past Keystone Oaks
• High school scores, summaries and schedules for Sept. 17, 2021
• Week 3 high school football roundup for Sept. 17, 2021: Peters Township tops Penn-Trafford
• Sto-Rox’s big-play defense steals momentum, finds end zone in win over Avonworth
• Fox Chapel scores on 4th down in final minutes to beat Franklin Regional