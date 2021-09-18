TribLIVE Logo
2021 WPIAL statistical leaders for rushing, passing, receiving in Week 3

By: Tribune-Review
Saturday, September 18, 2021 | 12:06 AM

Top performers for Week 3 of high school football in Western Pennsylvania.

Passing

360 – Thomas Burke, Leechburg (18 of 35)

291 – Michael Smith, East Allegheny (10 of 14)

288 – Brad Birch, Gateway (21 of 30)

260 – Graham Hancox, Seneca Valley (14 of 28)

236 – Nick Buckley, Keystone Oaks (25 of 46)

234 – Jay Siket, North Catholic (10 of 12)

230 – Lorenzo Gardner, Monessen (8 of 15)

219 – Hunter Assad, California (13 of 19)

215 – Max Rocco, Serra Catholic (12 of 26)

184 – Gabe Haddox, New Brighton (15 of 23)

182 – Derek Burk, Deer Lakes (11 of 17)

177 – Devin Whitlock, Belle Vernon (11 of 14)

176 – Austin Jones, Sto-Rox (14 of 23)

173 – Hayden Teska, Greensburg Salem (10 of 19)

164 – Trenton Carter, Carmichaels (11 of 22)

160 – Anthony Govern, Southmoreland (7 of 18)

151 – Jaren Brickner, Beaver Falls (11 of 24)

147 – Rodney Gallagher, Laurel Highlands (11 of 16)

144 – Gavin Miller, West Allegheny (16 of 26)

144 – Carter Slowinski, Fredom (8 of 14)

142 – Anthony Mackey, Chartiers Valley (9 of 24)

142 – Tyler McGowan, Moon (13 of 22)

142 – Chandler Thimons, Highlands (9 of 15)

139 – Max Blanc, Bethel Park (13 of 22)

139 – Eric Wehrer, South Allegheny (9 of 15)

130 – Quentin Goode, Aliquippa (9 of 15)

126 – Antwon Johnson, Central Valley (10 of 13)

123 – Landon Lutz, South Fayette (12 of 21)

115 – Jason Cross, Bishop Canevin (9 of 13)

108 – Santino Saccone, Plum (3 of 6)

105 – Collin Dietz, Fox Chapel (3 of 16)

104 – Max Wickland, Shady Side Academy (3 of 5)

102 – Neimiah Azeem, OLSH (9 of 18)

Rushing

285 – Nijhay Burt, Steel Valley

216 – Trenton Carter, Carmichaels

214 – Caden DiCaprio, Burrell

209 – Conner Murga, Thomas Jefferson

205 – Landon Alexander, Central Valley

185 – Colin Brady, West Greene

176 – Dereon Greer, OSLH

160 – Quinton Martin, Belle Vernon

158 – Landon Oslowski, Ringgold

157 – Luke McCoy, Laurel

151 – Corey Wise, West Greene

148 – Chad Helper, Kiski Area

140 – Nate Deanes, South Fayette

138 – Machai Dutreiulle, Serra Catholic

135 – Ian Syam, Avonworth

134 – Cade Yacamelli, Penn-Trafford

132 – Luke Bombalski, Highlands

122 – Tayshawn Levy, Washington

122 – Max Wickland, Shady Side Academy

120 – Anthony Mackey, Chartiers Valley

116 – Cruce Brookins, Steel Valley

115 – Devin Flint, Indiana

114 – Parker Statler, South Side

109 – Carter Green, Penn-Trafford

109 – Andrew Hart, North Allegheny

107 – Anthony Govern, Southmoreland

107 – Robert Janis, Riverside

106 – Tyler Horn, Jeannette

105 – Rashad Canady, Greensburg Salem

104 – Anthony Crews, Monessen

102 – Dean Cecere, Riverview

Receiving

205 – Prashaun Gainer, East Allegheny (9 rec.)

205 – Caden Garner, Burrell (9 rec.)

157 – Patrick Body, Gateway (10 rec.)

152 – Luke Lawson, Seneca Valley (8 rec.)

125 – Omarion Rainey, Monessen (3 rec.)

110 – Isaac Trout, Southmoreland (5 rec.)

100 – Landan Signorella, Highlands (4 rec.)

100 – Caden Smith, Franklin Regional (6 rec.)

