2021 WPIAL statistical leaders for rushing, passing, receiving in Week 4

By: Tribune-Review
Saturday, September 25, 2021 | 12:12 AM

Top performers for Week 4 of high school football in Western Pennsylvania.

Passing

328 – Thomas Burke, Leechburg (11 of 16)

290 – Neimiah Azeem, OLSH (17 of 25)

274 – Mac Schnur, Butler (8 of 16)

270 – Brad Birch, Gateway (21 of 35)

267 – Hayden Teska, Greensburg Salem (14 of 29)

266 – Sincere Kimbrough, Cornell (6 of 14)

245 – Max Blanc, Bethel Park (16 of 27)

224 – John Voss, Mohawk (22 of 31)

205 – Mike Evans, Canon-McMillan (8 of 9)

204 – Josh Jenkins, Sto-Rox (9 of 20)

202 – Cole Boyd, Pine-Richland (15 of 24)

201 – Cadin Olsen, Armstrong (15 of 22)

201 – Carter Slowinski, Freedom (13 of 24)

200 – Karter Schrock, Apollo-Ridge (7 of 11)

190 – Nick Buckley, Keystone Oaks (11 of 23)

187 – Jake Wolfe, Montour (12 of 22)

174 – Sam Miller, Peters Township (16 of 22)

160 – Landon Lutz, South Fayette (15 of 24)

145 – Julian Dugger, Penn Hills (10 of 12)

145 – Tristin Goodwin, Valley (12 of 17)

142 – Payton Wehner, Central Catholic (14 of 26)

140 – Collin Dietz, Fox Chapel (10 of 19)

128 – Davoun Fuse, Washington (7 of 12)

127 – Hunter Assad, California (7 of 13)

122 – Anthony Mackey, Chartiers Valley (8 of 10)

120 – Kobe DeRossa, Laurel (7 of 8)

118 – Connor Donnelly, Franklin Regional (17 of 28)

115 – Tyler Reese, Mt. Pleasant (4 of 6)

114 – Brayden Boggs, Frazier (10 of 28)

114 – Sean Franzi, Plum (9 of 22)

114 – Michael Smith, East Allegheny (5 of 17)

108 – Rodney Gallagher, Laurel Highlands (11 of 22)

108 – Antwon Johnson, Central Valley (4 of 4)

101 – Jaren Brickner, Beaver Falls (5 of 9)

100 – Connor Roberts, Trinity (11 of 25)

Rushing

261 – Landan Stevenson, Mapletown

208 – Damani Stafford, California

197 – Nijhay Burt, Steel Valley

193 – Robbie Labuda, Mt. Pleasant

192 – Peyton Weaver, Neshannock

183 – Caden DiCaprio, Burrell

183 – Luke McCoy, Laurel

173 – Maddox Truschel, Fort Cherry

169 – Zidane Thomas, Fox Chapel

164 – Gannon Carothers, Central Catholic

163 – Landon Alexander, Central Valley

163 – Devin Whitlock, Belle Vernon

150 – Nick Curci, Apollo-Ridge

140 – Richie Woods, Peters Township

129 – Bobby Boyd, McKeesport

127 – Zach Herrington, Indiana

126 – Jaymar Pearson, Sto-Rox

125 – Rodney Gallagher, Laurel Highlands

124 – Luke Bombalski, Highlands

122 – Nick Beitel, Ligonier Valley

122 – Cody Scarantine, Deer Lakes

120 – Hunter Lively, Shenango

119 – Jonny Huff, Neshannock

119 – Joe Lekse, Thomas Jefferson

114 – Joey Prentice, North Catholic

109 – Devin Flint, Indiana

108 – Eryck Moore, Plum

106 – Zakary David, Connellsville

106 – Brock Wilkins, Kiski Area

105 – Nate Deanes, South Fayette

104 – Stephen Greer, OLSH

103 – Tiqwai Hayes, Aliquippa

Receiving

198 – Ziggy McIntosh, OLSH (9 rec.)

147 – Josh Yeck, Freedom (8 rec.)

144 – Tyler Foley, Leechburg (4 rec.)

133 – Tim Henderson, Cornell (2 rec.)

126 – Nick Curci, Apollo-Ridge (4 rec.)

116 – Zay Davis, Sto-Rox (4 rec.)

113 – Jaden Dugger, Penn Hills (4 rec.)

100 – Marc Conti, Mohawk (8 rec.)

