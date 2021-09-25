2021 WPIAL statistical leaders for rushing, passing, receiving in Week 4
Saturday, September 25, 2021 | 12:12 AM
Top performers for Week 4 of high school football in Western Pennsylvania.
Passing
328 – Thomas Burke, Leechburg (11 of 16)
290 – Neimiah Azeem, OLSH (17 of 25)
274 – Mac Schnur, Butler (8 of 16)
270 – Brad Birch, Gateway (21 of 35)
267 – Hayden Teska, Greensburg Salem (14 of 29)
266 – Sincere Kimbrough, Cornell (6 of 14)
245 – Max Blanc, Bethel Park (16 of 27)
224 – John Voss, Mohawk (22 of 31)
205 – Mike Evans, Canon-McMillan (8 of 9)
204 – Josh Jenkins, Sto-Rox (9 of 20)
202 – Cole Boyd, Pine-Richland (15 of 24)
201 – Cadin Olsen, Armstrong (15 of 22)
201 – Carter Slowinski, Freedom (13 of 24)
200 – Karter Schrock, Apollo-Ridge (7 of 11)
190 – Nick Buckley, Keystone Oaks (11 of 23)
187 – Jake Wolfe, Montour (12 of 22)
174 – Sam Miller, Peters Township (16 of 22)
160 – Landon Lutz, South Fayette (15 of 24)
145 – Julian Dugger, Penn Hills (10 of 12)
145 – Tristin Goodwin, Valley (12 of 17)
142 – Payton Wehner, Central Catholic (14 of 26)
140 – Collin Dietz, Fox Chapel (10 of 19)
128 – Davoun Fuse, Washington (7 of 12)
127 – Hunter Assad, California (7 of 13)
122 – Anthony Mackey, Chartiers Valley (8 of 10)
120 – Kobe DeRossa, Laurel (7 of 8)
118 – Connor Donnelly, Franklin Regional (17 of 28)
115 – Tyler Reese, Mt. Pleasant (4 of 6)
114 – Brayden Boggs, Frazier (10 of 28)
114 – Sean Franzi, Plum (9 of 22)
114 – Michael Smith, East Allegheny (5 of 17)
108 – Rodney Gallagher, Laurel Highlands (11 of 22)
108 – Antwon Johnson, Central Valley (4 of 4)
101 – Jaren Brickner, Beaver Falls (5 of 9)
100 – Connor Roberts, Trinity (11 of 25)
Rushing
261 – Landan Stevenson, Mapletown
208 – Damani Stafford, California
197 – Nijhay Burt, Steel Valley
193 – Robbie Labuda, Mt. Pleasant
192 – Peyton Weaver, Neshannock
183 – Caden DiCaprio, Burrell
183 – Luke McCoy, Laurel
173 – Maddox Truschel, Fort Cherry
169 – Zidane Thomas, Fox Chapel
164 – Gannon Carothers, Central Catholic
163 – Landon Alexander, Central Valley
163 – Devin Whitlock, Belle Vernon
150 – Nick Curci, Apollo-Ridge
140 – Richie Woods, Peters Township
129 – Bobby Boyd, McKeesport
127 – Zach Herrington, Indiana
126 – Jaymar Pearson, Sto-Rox
125 – Rodney Gallagher, Laurel Highlands
124 – Luke Bombalski, Highlands
122 – Nick Beitel, Ligonier Valley
122 – Cody Scarantine, Deer Lakes
120 – Hunter Lively, Shenango
119 – Jonny Huff, Neshannock
119 – Joe Lekse, Thomas Jefferson
114 – Joey Prentice, North Catholic
109 – Devin Flint, Indiana
108 – Eryck Moore, Plum
106 – Zakary David, Connellsville
106 – Brock Wilkins, Kiski Area
105 – Nate Deanes, South Fayette
104 – Stephen Greer, OLSH
103 – Tiqwai Hayes, Aliquippa
Receiving
198 – Ziggy McIntosh, OLSH (9 rec.)
147 – Josh Yeck, Freedom (8 rec.)
144 – Tyler Foley, Leechburg (4 rec.)
133 – Tim Henderson, Cornell (2 rec.)
126 – Nick Curci, Apollo-Ridge (4 rec.)
116 – Zay Davis, Sto-Rox (4 rec.)
113 – Jaden Dugger, Penn Hills (4 rec.)
100 – Marc Conti, Mohawk (8 rec.)
