2022 All-City League Football Team: Westinghouse’s Keyshawn Morsillo, coach Donta Green take top honors
Thursday, December 22, 2022 | 5:29 PM
Westinghouse won the City League title for the 38th time in team history, but the Bulldogs didn’t stop there.
Led by coach Donte Green and senior quarterback Keyshawn Morsillo, the Bulldogs beat every opponent in Western Pennsylvania and reached the state finals for the first time. Westinghouse finished 14-1 as the PIAA Class 2A runner-up in a season that earned Green, Morsillo and 11 teammates All-City League honors.
The Bulldogs were the first City League team to reach the state finals since 1997. Morsillo earned player of the year honors, and Green was voted the league’s top coach.
First team offense
Player, School, Pos, Ht., Wt., Yr.
Keyshawn Morsillo, Westinghouse, QB, 6-2, 190, sr.
Shawn Solomon, Brashear, RB, 5-11, 195, sr.
Daniel Cain, USO, WR, 5-4, 120, jr.
Sincere Smith, Westinghouse, WR, 6-0, 185, sr.
Davon Jones, Westinghouse, WR, 5-8, 150, sr.
Cornell Weems, Allderdice, WR, 5-11, 172, sr.
Naeron Smith, Allderdice, TE/HB, 5-10, 190, sr.
Raymon Poindexter, Westinghouse, C, 5-10, 315, jr.
Naquan Currington, Allderdice, G, 6-3, 290, sr.
James Williams, Westinghouse, G, 5-10, 290, sr.
Terrel Searcy, Westinghouse, OT, 6-1, 315, sr.
Keyshawn Warren, Allderdice, OT, 6-2, 280, sr.
Heath Campbell, Allderdice, K, 5-10, 190, fr.
First team defense
Player, School, Pos, Ht., Wt., Yr.
Donte Taylor, Westinghouse, DT, 5-11, 295, sr.
Sincere Shannon, Westinghouse, DT, 6-2, 260, jr.
Mike Richardson, Westinghouse, DE, 6-1, 195, jr.
Sha’Heem Bey, Allderdice, DE, 6-0, 175, sr.
Roderick Jeter, Westinghouse, LB, 6-0, 200, sr.
Tarell Allen-Tooks, USO, LB, 6-0, 200, sr.
Zyaire Hartwell, Brashear, LB, 5-9, 185, sr.
Khalil Taylor, Westinghouse, LB/S, 5-11, 170, sr.
Eugene Hall, Allderdice, S, 5-10, 160, sr.
Cordae Weems, Allderdice, CB, 5-8, 175, jr.
LaVont Jones, USO, CB, 5-11, 165, jr.
Deshaun Blackwell, Westinghouse, CB, 6-0, 175, sr.
Hasaun Marshall, Allderdice, CB, 5-8, 150, sr.
Damon Gilmore, Perry, P, 5-11, 230, sr.
Player of the Year: Keyshawn Morsillo, Westinghouse
Coach of the Year: Donta Green, Westinghouse
