See the 2022 WPIAL and City League all-conference football teams
Saturday, December 24, 2022 | 7:41 PM
The four months of high school football season might zip by in a blur, but each fall the coaches take a moment to reflect, look back and vote for all-conference teams.
Here’s a look at their work.
The list includes all 17 WPIAL conferences along with the All-City League team.
2022 All-Conference Football Teams
Class 6A
Class 5A
Class 4A
Class 3A
Class 2A
Class A
City League
