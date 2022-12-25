See the 2022 WPIAL and City League all-conference football teams

Saturday, December 24, 2022 | 7:41 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Pine-Richland’s Jacob Beam (73) celebrates with Ryan Cory after defeating Imhotep Charter in the PIAA Class 5A state championship game on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at Cumberland Valley High School.

The four months of high school football season might zip by in a blur, but each fall the coaches take a moment to reflect, look back and vote for all-conference teams.

Here’s a look at their work.

The list includes all 17 WPIAL conferences along with the All-City League team.

2022 All-Conference Football Teams

Class 6A

Class 6A Conference

Class 5A

Allegheny Six Conference

Big East Conference

Northeast Conference

Class 4A

Big Seven Conference

Greater Allegheny Conference

Parkway Conference

Class 3A

Allegheny 6 Conference

Interstate Conference

Western Hills Conference

Class 2A

Allegheny Conference

Century Conference

Midwestern Conference

Class A

Big 7 Conference

Black Hills Conference

Eastern Conference

Tri-County South Conference

City League

Pittsburgh City League

