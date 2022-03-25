2022 PIAA Class 6A girls basketball championship breakdown: Mt. Lebanon vs. Plymouth Whitemarsh
Friday, March 25, 2022 | 5:05 PM
PIAA Class 6A girls basketball final
Mt. Lebanon vs. Plymouth Whitemarsh
5 p.m. Saturday, Giant Center, Hershey
On the air: TV: PCN; Audio: TribLive HSSN; Radio: 95.3 FM
PIAA titles: Mt. Lebanon 3 (2009, ‘10, ‘11), Plymouth Whitemarsh 0
Mt. Lebanon (27-1)
Coach: Dori Oldaker
Probable starting lineup
No., Name, Ht., Cl., Pos.
4, Anna Streiff, 5-4, jr., G
5, Gina Smith, 5-7, jr., G
13, Brooke Collins, 5-9, sr., G
15, Ashleigh Connor, 5-10, sr., G
24, Reagan Murdoch, 5-9, sr., G/F
Notable: WPIAL champion Mt. Lebanon advanced to the PIAA championship game after defeating Red Lion, 50-19; Bethel Park, 50-41; Easton, 46-31; and Central Dauphin, 41-35. … The Blue Devils are led by St. Louis commit Ashleigh Connor (20 ppg), who had 27 points in the semifinals. … Coach Dori Oldaker guided the Blue Devils to three straight PIAA titles in 2009, ‘10 and ‘11. … Mt. Lebanon also lost to Allentown Central Catholic in the PIAA title game in 1978 and to Central Dauphin in 2008.
Plymouth Whitemarsh (30-0)
Coach: Dan Dougherty
Probable starting lineup
No., Name, Ht., Cl., Pos.
5, Kaitlyn Flanagan, 5-7, sr., PG
15, Erin Daley, 6-0, jr., G/F
20, Abby Sharpe, 5-11, jr., G
33, Lainey Allen, 6-2, sr., F
34, Jordyn Thomas, 6-1, sr., F
Notable: District 1 champion Plymouth Whitemarsh reached the PIAA finals with wins over Manheim Township, 63-32; Northampton, 44-28; Perkiomen Valley, 56-31; and Cedar Cliff, 48-35. … Plymouth Whitemarsh lost in its only appearance in the PIAA championship game to Beaver Falls in 1985. … The undefeated Colonials are led by junior guard Abby Sharpe, who averages 13.9 points and 3.0 rebounds per game. Senior forward Lainey Allen adds 12.5 points and 9.6 rebounds. … PW has a tall starting front court with Allen (6-2, senior Jordyn Thomas (6-1) and junior Erin Daly (6-0). … Senior guard Kaitlyn Flanagan (7.7 ppg) is a Holy Cross recruit. … Flanagan and Sharpe each had 15 points in the semifinals. … Dan Dougherty surpassed 200 career wins earlier this season.
