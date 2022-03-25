2022 PIAA Class 6A girls basketball championship breakdown: Mt. Lebanon vs. Plymouth Whitemarsh

Friday, March 25, 2022 | 5:05 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Mt. Lebanon’s Ashleigh Connor (15) and Brooke Collins celebrate a 3-pointer during their WPIAL Class 6A semifinal against Bethel Park on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at UMPC Events Center in Moon.

PIAA Class 6A girls basketball final

Mt. Lebanon vs. Plymouth Whitemarsh

5 p.m. Saturday, Giant Center, Hershey

On the air: TV: PCN; Audio: TribLive HSSN; Radio: 95.3 FM

PIAA titles: Mt. Lebanon 3 (2009, ‘10, ‘11), Plymouth Whitemarsh 0

Mt. Lebanon (27-1)

Coach: Dori Oldaker

Probable starting lineup

No., Name, Ht., Cl., Pos.

4, Anna Streiff, 5-4, jr., G

5, Gina Smith, 5-7, jr., G

13, Brooke Collins, 5-9, sr., G

15, Ashleigh Connor, 5-10, sr., G

24, Reagan Murdoch, 5-9, sr., G/F

Notable: WPIAL champion Mt. Lebanon advanced to the PIAA championship game after defeating Red Lion, 50-19; Bethel Park, 50-41; Easton, 46-31; and Central Dauphin, 41-35. … The Blue Devils are led by St. Louis commit Ashleigh Connor (20 ppg), who had 27 points in the semifinals. … Coach Dori Oldaker guided the Blue Devils to three straight PIAA titles in 2009, ‘10 and ‘11. … Mt. Lebanon also lost to Allentown Central Catholic in the PIAA title game in 1978 and to Central Dauphin in 2008.

Plymouth Whitemarsh (30-0)

Coach: Dan Dougherty

Probable starting lineup

No., Name, Ht., Cl., Pos.

5, Kaitlyn Flanagan, 5-7, sr., PG

15, Erin Daley, 6-0, jr., G/F

20, Abby Sharpe, 5-11, jr., G

33, Lainey Allen, 6-2, sr., F

34, Jordyn Thomas, 6-1, sr., F

Notable: District 1 champion Plymouth Whitemarsh reached the PIAA finals with wins over Manheim Township, 63-32; Northampton, 44-28; Perkiomen Valley, 56-31; and Cedar Cliff, 48-35. … Plymouth Whitemarsh lost in its only appearance in the PIAA championship game to Beaver Falls in 1985. … The undefeated Colonials are led by junior guard Abby Sharpe, who averages 13.9 points and 3.0 rebounds per game. Senior forward Lainey Allen adds 12.5 points and 9.6 rebounds. … PW has a tall starting front court with Allen (6-2, senior Jordyn Thomas (6-1) and junior Erin Daly (6-0). … Senior guard Kaitlyn Flanagan (7.7 ppg) is a Holy Cross recruit. … Flanagan and Sharpe each had 15 points in the semifinals. … Dan Dougherty surpassed 200 career wins earlier this season.

